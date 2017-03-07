March 2015: Graun calls for free speech & then memory-holes its commenters

Only at the Guardian could you find an article about the importance of free speech in which free-speech itself is deplored in the comments and then the comments themselves are censored and Memory-Holed.

This piece from March 2 2015 about the brutal murder of Avijit Roy carried this ringing declaration in the standfirst:

Those who challenge religion challenge power. Exercising free speech puts some people in grave danger, and the least we can do is back them up

A great sentiment no doubt. But odd thing quickly followed. Firstly, a handful of commenters began expostulating about how disgusting it was that anyone should be allowed to express their views on the tragedy. A commenter called “Aerides” observed, apparently without any awareness of irony:

I wonder why comment are open on an article as sensitive as this

Another called “Cranbouk” quickly chimed in with:

Well done Graun

To be soon followed by a third account, “Festklange” on the same theme:

Comments still seem to be open

Commenting to say people should not be commenting is meta and odd enough, but odder things followed. Even though the Graun staff mostly treat below-the-line contributors with dismissal and contempt, on this occasion they decided to almost immediately respond, and, within an hour, a “Community Mod” turned up to announce:

Comments on this piece were opened in error. They will be closing shortly

And they were indeed closed, though exactly how soon after this we can’t establish.

What was going on? The story has 400+ comments logged, so it must have been opened “in error” for some while. Was it trolled or spammed by hate speech? There doesn’t seem much sign of that now, but even if it was, why couldn’t normal moderation handle that? How did it come about that three separate commenters turned up in quick succession to demand the thread be closed, and within minutes a Community Mod announced they would get their wish?

The final hint of the bizarre is in the fact all trace of these exchanges now seems to have been vanished away. None of the comments quoted above, including the announcement from the Community Moderator, seem to be in the thread any longer. Are we just missing them or have they actually been taken down? If the latter – why remove three perfectly polite comments plus an announcement from a Mod?

Somehow we seem to have ended up with comments demanding the censoring of comments being themselves censored. Maybe the mods changed their minds about shutting the discussion down. Or maybe someone at the Graun saw the irony-o-meter go off the scale and decided to airbrush the embarrassing evidence away?

Here’s a screen cap of what was once there, but may not be any more, sent to us by a reader.