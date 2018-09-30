A compilation of OffGuardian’s 17th anniversary 911 articles

Every year on OffG we use the month of September as a reminder of the events of 9/11 2001, and the still unanswered questions pertaining.
We tend to be attacked for this from some quarters, and we understand many other alt news sites prefer to remain silent on tis controversy. The subject has been so successfully propagandised in the mainstream that anyone raising even the most rational and well-supported doubts about the official theory of what happened that day call too easily be dismissed as a lunatic.
But we made an editorial decision two years ago not to let that deter us. After all, if we’re here to challenge prevailing narratives, how can we ignore one of the most impactful prevailing, and poorly substantiated, narratives of the 21st century?
This year we published a number of general overviews, including Graeme MacQueen’s quick and cogent summary of why what happened that day continues to be a crucial issue for
The 9/11 anniversary: Conspiracy theory or critical thinking?
And retired firefighter Greg Bacon’s perspective on some of the apparent physical anomalies involved in the official story:
9/11 – A Firefighter’s Perspective
We published three contrasting reviews of the scholarly new study 911 Unmasked, by David Ray Griffin & Elizabeth Woodworth:
Book Reviews: 9/11 Unmasked
One of these was by Philip Roddis, until recently a believer in the official story, who recommended “for all who deem, as I had, the 9/11 truther case too daft for serious consideration. Buy this book“:
Incontrovertible – the “truth” about 9/11
This very honest admission of a change of mind elicited a response from one of the authors of the book, David Ray Griffin:
9/11 Unmasked: A Remarkable Review
The book itself became a focus of controversy when the online seller Amazon persisted in listing the book as “out of stock”, “temporarily unavailable” or with long predicted delays in shipping dates (1-3 months), despite having the book in stock and ready for dispatch:
Amazon Censorship of 9/11 Unmasked?
The Suppression of Truth in the Land of Lies: An Oxymoron
UPDATED: Amazon UK caught actively blocking purchase of new 9/11 book?
We conclude our coverage today with a look at Reddit’s decision to “quarantine” its 9/11 Truth board.
As a carpenter with an engineer father, and having taken physics in high school, the pancake collapse theory is laughable.
I would like to take 3 bread sticks or 3 biscotti and plant them in a jar of peanut butter or plaster, then shoot them with a bb gun, if they don’t break, then burn the immediate area with a propane torch. I’d bet anybody a dollar that wether the bb, or bb and fire caused failure, the top of the breadstick would fall off and land next to the still standing lower portion. Under no normal circumstance would the upper portion follow the path of greatest resistance and destroy the lower portion to croutons.
Also steel is stronger than a breadstick, and a solid copper bb hitting a light breadstick is a weaker scenario than an aluminum plane hitting a reinforced steel and concrete tower.
A 90 mph gust of wind would put more shear force on a giant sail of a tower than a small aluminum jet impacting it.
The top of one tower was visibly leaning to one side during the collapse, yet the top did not fall to the street, it was pulverized to dust in air.
Has anyone ever tried to melt a bottle or can in a campfire and witnessed a symetrical collapse?
The digitally lobotomized consumer/citizens of rural California, many of whom don’t even know who Angela Merkel is, seem more worried about chem trails or secret Antarctic UFO bases than the greatest domestic crime of my life.
As Cheeto in chief would say-Sad.
In retrospect (and it’s always so much easier to see in hindsight) the public response to 9/11 was managed around misdirection. The key lay in the very first line of DR Griffin’s New Pearl Harbour – and it was a key that was easily forgotten: that we knew so little about what happened that day. But instead of using that fact to focus on the official account, alternative theories were happily entertained. And these could be dismissed as “nutty” because there was little evidence and these theories contradicted each other etc. Meanwhile the official account was quietly presupposed. In short – it all revolved around reversing the burden of proof.
I was an active member of StopWar.ca as the representative for Jews for A Just Peace in Vancouver from the time that The US invaded Iraq in 2003 (the antiwar march on the Saturday following the invasion was the biggest I have ever experienced) and though not as active as I once was, I still support the group today. I remember being irritated during the World Peace Forum we had in Vancouver in 2066 by the “Truthers” who kept interrupting events to insist on their “conspiracy theories.” My response to them was “I’m against Bush and US imperialism irrespective of whether he was part of a conspiracy on not.” I thought the truthers were simply wasting time insisting on something that was irrelevant, though in truth, I didn’t believe in their theory anyway.
Now, in hindsight, I am prepared to acknowledge that I don’t really know for sure what happened and welcome this opportunity to revisit the issues for the sake of better understanding how US militarism and it’s imperialistic consequences actually function. It does, after all is said and done, matter how the dark side achieve their goals for we have to understand the class enemy that we have to overcome.
Watch carefully some videos of the Twin Tower collapses (particularly “North Tower Exploding” by David Chandler on YouTube) and, with much less care required, any of the many videos of Building 7 collapsing and it becomes quite apparent that controlled demolitions were in play. Study of all other aspects of the day also reveal the absolute absurdity of the government’s official conspiracy theory. That 9/11 was a false flag, an inside job, is the biggest and most shocking truth hidden in quite plain sight. That people know the truth of that day is as or more important than ever.
LawrenceBoxall, I made a similar mental journey. I started simply by being against the misuse of Anglo-American armed forces to fight an oil war for that US regime which was manned (and womanned) by oil executives — clearly an impeachable conflict of interests. But at that time I believed the official story; I thought Osama bin Laden had done it, that the Bin Laden family had visited the Bush ranch to warn him, and the Bush / Cheney regime had simply used the warning as a chance to shut down the US Air Force on 911 so that the Saudi terrorist atrocity would happen, and the Bush oilmen / oilwoman would have a pretext to kill Iraqis and “take their oil” (as the present POTU$ so couthly puts it). It was only ten years later that a confession on the Vineyard of the Saker caught my eye; the Saker confessed that he had been woken up by Architects and Engineers for 911 Truth, and supplied the Link. That was the start of my own awakening (I am an engineer).
Besides the obvious Building 7, “North Tower Exploding” by David Chandler on YouTube shows the explosions ripping it apart from top to bottom. You don’t need to be an architect, engineer, or physicist to see what happened to those buildings. It takes eyesight, common sense, life experience and above all, in this context, the emotional fortitude to come to recognize and come to grips with such a truth.
May I add:
“A Sad Anniversary: 17 Years Since Nine Eleven and a Sign on the Wall”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2018/09/12/a-sad-anniversary-17-years-since-nine-eleven-and-a-sign-on-the-wall/
Regards