A compilation of OffGuardian’s 17th anniversary 911 articles

Every year on OffG we use the month of September as a reminder of the events of 9/11 2001, and the still unanswered questions pertaining.

We tend to be attacked for this from some quarters, and we understand many other alt news sites prefer to remain silent on tis controversy. The subject has been so successfully propagandised in the mainstream that anyone raising even the most rational and well-supported doubts about the official theory of what happened that day call too easily be dismissed as a lunatic.

But we made an editorial decision two years ago not to let that deter us. After all, if we’re here to challenge prevailing narratives, how can we ignore one of the most impactful prevailing, and poorly substantiated, narratives of the 21st century?

This year we published a number of general overviews, including Graeme MacQueen’s quick and cogent summary of why what happened that day continues to be a crucial issue for

And retired firefighter Greg Bacon’s perspective on some of the apparent physical anomalies involved in the official story:

We published three contrasting reviews of the scholarly new study 911 Unmasked, by David Ray Griffin & Elizabeth Woodworth:

One of these was by Philip Roddis, until recently a believer in the official story, who recommended “for all who deem, as I had, the 9/11 truther case too daft for serious consideration. Buy this book“:

This very honest admission of a change of mind elicited a response from one of the authors of the book, David Ray Griffin:

The book itself became a focus of controversy when the online seller Amazon persisted in listing the book as “out of stock”, “temporarily unavailable” or with long predicted delays in shipping dates (1-3 months), despite having the book in stock and ready for dispatch:

We conclude our coverage today with a look at Reddit’s decision to “quarantine” its 9/11 Truth board.

You can read all our 911 articles at : https://off-guardian.org/category/911