The Democratic Party’s AIPAC Candidates

Eric Zuesse
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris might as well be Israelis, though they’re both running for the Presidency of America.
The PAC (officially a “lobbying organization”) called AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee, instead of “American Israel Political Action Committee”) represents some American Jews and Christian evangelicals.
AIPAC represents the ones who place Israel’s Government above America’s Government, and who therefore lobby in the U.S. Congress for continuation of the $3.8 billion per year that America’s taxpayers, of all faiths and beliefs, must continue to pay to fund Israel’s annual purchases of weaponry from Lockheed Martin and other U.S. weapons-makers, a welfare program for America’s armaments-firms and for the billionaires who own them.
And it’s welfare also for the taxpayers of Israel, who don’t have to pay that $3.8 billion per year to fund those purchases, of American weapons, to use against Palestinians, and against Syrians, and against Iranians — against Israel’s enemies, perhaps, but certainly not against America’s enemies.
It’s instead for this particular enemy of America, an enemy not only because Israel is an apartheid state (which is supposed to be unAmerican), and not only because this apartheid state sucks $3.8 billion each year out of America’s taxpayers, but also because Israel is militarily an enemy of Americans — see this, for example; and also because the hostility that America’s subservience to Israel produces, throughout the Islamic world, is an even bigger loss for the American people, though America’s billionaires don’t lose anything, at all, from it — and the ones who invest in firms such as Lockheed Martin and ExxonMobil gain considerably from it.
But are those corporations America?
America’s public suffers from AIPAC, but Israel’s Jews in that supremacist-Jewish apartheid land gain greatly from it, at Palestinians’ expense. America has many Jewish and other pro-Israeli billionaires (they buy ‘our’ political winners), but no billionaires that are Palestinian or even pro-Palestinian.
However, the American Christian billionaire Tom Gores, who was born in Israel and whose family moved to the U.S. “when he was still a toddler”, is sometimes listed as being an “Arab” from “Palestine”, because he’s not a Jew and because some wealthy Arabs want to call him an “Arab” from “Palestine,” and not an American Catholic who had been born in Israel.
Mr. Gores is non-political, but some of his extended family are pro-Palestinian and some are pro-Israel. Seven years after Tom bought his Republican uncle’s newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, it endorsed Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.
Obviously, America’s super-rich are virtually 100% against Palestinians, and the very idea of America brokering a ‘deal’ for ‘peace’ in the Middle East is absurd, really stupid, but ‘our’ billionaires’ politicians constantly promise it. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris especially do, just as does ‘our’ current billionaire President, Donald Trump.
Here are three recent years’ speakers-lists for AIPAC’s recent annual conferences: 2017 – 2018 – 2019.
All of those speakers are neoconservatives, and they were highly supportive of America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, and want the same now for Iran. After all: America does Israel’s bidding. Anyone who wants more of the same is in agreement with them.
And here is what Joe Biden told them at the 2016 AIPAC conference (along with his windbag platitudes):
No matter what legitimate disagreements the Palestinian people may have with Israel, there is no excuse for killing innocents or remaining silent in the face of terrorism [he meant only killings by Palestinians and never by Israelis]. … The only way, in my view, to guarantee Israelis’ future and security [and what about Palestinians’ security?], its identity as a Jewish [but the Palestinians aren’t Jews] and Democratic [How is apartheid democratic?] state is with a two-state solution.
And here is what Kamala Harris told AIPAC at the 2017 conference:
I believe that the only viable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is two states for two people living side by side in peace and security. I believe that a resolution to this conflict cannot be imposed. It must be agreed upon by the parties themselves. Peace can only come through a reconciliation of differences, and that can only happen at the negotiating table.
But negotiations are impossible if only one side has all the power. For the other side, that’s surrender, no negotiation. Kamala Harris lies in order to get Israeli money — the donations like Trump has, from billionaire agents for Israel.
Is this okay? BOTH Parties being neocon — is that okay? Anyone who votes for Biden or Harris thinks it’s okay, or else doesn’t care.
These candidates are pitching, of course, to a lobbying organization. But it’s also PACs.
Wikipedia’s article on AIPAC says:
The Washington Post described the perceived differences between AIPAC and J Street: ‘While both groups call themselves bipartisan, AIPAC has won support from an overwhelming majority of Republican Jews, while J Street is presenting itself as an alternative for Democrats who have grown uncomfortable with both Netanyahu’s policies and the conservatives’ flocking to AIPAC.’”
So: Biden and Harris are pitching to Republican billionaires there. Is this what Democratic Party voters find attractive? Do they know that this is the situation? Do they even care that it is?
J Street says that “a new direction in American policy will advance U.S. interests in the Middle East and promote real peace and security for Israel and the region.”
Biden at the 2016 J Street Gala, on 19 April 2016, said “We are Israel’s maybe not-only friend, but only absolutely certain friend.”
But it’s the Palestinians, not the Israelis, who have been abandoned. They really need friends in American politics. Could Biden credibly assert the same to them that he asserts to Israel’s lobbyists? Obviously not, but he doesn’t even care about Palestinians, because none of his donors are Palestinians, and none will be voting for him.
Anybody who cares about basic decency in a candidate should just cross both Biden and Harris off their list for consideration. The only differences they have from Trump regarding Israel are the atmospherics of their rhetoric. Clearly, if “a new direction in American policy will advance U.S. interests in the Middle East and promote real peace and security for Israel and the region,” it won’t come from any of these politicians.
Can we name another country in the World, which has had so many UN Resolutions passed against it, so many UN Resolutions vetoed by the UK/US, and yet the same country has had – NO SANCTIONS PLACED UPON IT.
In the US and UK we vote politicians into power and the moment they use their power, it is to satiate the appetites of the most powerful lobby groups.
The Lobby – USA – ALL episodes 1+2+3+4.
And Israelis get free health care.
It is arguably misleading to single out Biden and Harris.
ALL the (so called) ‘progressive’ Democrats (including Gabbard) voted in favour of the anti-BDS bill.
Alexandria Occasio Cortez recently voted in support of Trumps defence budget (https://www.leftvoice.org/aoc-follows-pelosi-trumps-lead-by-voting-big-bucks-for-military).
They are ALL a bunch of deceivers and one wonders what it will take for people to wake up to what is going on.
I don’t think that this somewhat singular focus on AIPAC put things in their proper perspective.
Half of all Democractic Party donations come from Jewish donors (https://www.jpost.com/US-Elections/US-Jews-contribute-half-of-all-donations-to-the-Democratic-party-468774) – and this is from a self identified group who constitute between 2 and 3 % of the US population.
The role of ‘the lobby’ extends far beyond political action/affairs committees:
https://electronicintifada.net/tags/lobby-usa
Fools to believe that the CIA/FBI/NSA/Pentagon lets themselves be ruled by a a foreign state.
AIPAC is a very bad influence, on everything.
Thanks for the info and it would interesting to know want Amerikans in govt. are dual citizens of Amerika and Israel?
Thanks
I have been told by a variety of media over the years that anyone visiting Israel has the offer of becoming honorary citizens of Israel. It therefore seems more than likely a large number of US politicians are in reality dual citizens
I guess Israel wins in the next election .The Palestinians ,well they have been losing since the early 19 hundreds ,what 4 more years .What a sad state of affairs .
It would surely have been quicker to just tell us which US presidential candidates aren’t closet Israelis shills, granted your article would probably have been a blank page.
I’m reminded of Kennedy’s suspicions about the Dimonia nuclear plant in Israel and whether it was getting help from Americans, like the CIA. It was part of his bid to stop the spread of nuclear weapons. Some would say the involvement of men like Jack Ruby (Rubenstein) and his Mafia Boss Meyer Lansky who led the most powerful Jewish-Italian group of the period, in the assassination was not coincidental. Some say one sniper team travelled from Montreal under Mossad protection and included a renowned French assassin who was arrested in Dallas the day after the murder and deported to Mexico (its an excellent way of escaping!).
I would be interested to see any proof of a link between Lansky & Ruby as this connection is frequently asserted yet I have never seen it supported with any evidence.
There have been a kazillion frequently conflicting stories about the Kennedy assassination and most of em sound like shit designed to place the original spinner of the yarn at the center, who knows cos actions speak louder than words and one of the few things we know for sure is that the proponents of the Vietnam War were all Kennedy appointees like Robert McNamara who Johnson was persuaded to retain in his cabinet lest ‘smashing up Camelot’ seem too much like power grabbing. That is why I remain unpersuaded that Kennedy was anything other than the first 2d cut out with nice smile and expensive haircut who served as the original model for the thousands of deceitful, greedy and power grabbing neolibs that followed him.
It is a straight line from JFK to Tony Blair I reckon.
I kind of agree with about JFK, but we will never know if he was the real mcCoy or just another neo-liberal.
The only thing I know & believe to be true about JKF’s assassination is he was assassinated, (And i have no evidence of that) the whole thing has been so corrupt by conspiracy theorizes of various kinds from various sources (including the establishment) nothing i hear or see seems credible anymore.
@UreKismet
I would say that for the most part, the credible analyses of both Kennedy killings are in agreement on the key details of the cover-ups and with respect to evidence of conspiracies.
Piper’s work on JFK, although self admittedly not ‘proof’ of Israeli culpability, is arguably a pretty sizeable pile of circumstantial evidence. It is defintitely worth consideration, and I would say makes much more sense in terms of motives than some nebulous cabal of oil magnates and gangsters somehow co-ordinating their actions only to be covered up by the entire US establishment.
Rubenstein connects in multiple ways to the mob (Micky Cohen), Israel, as well as US intelligence (read Piper’s free online book linked below). However it is not just the organised crime angle : the prime suspect from within the CIA in terms of oversight of the coup must surely be James Jesus Angleton – a very strange man with long standing convictions about Israel, as well as a professional focus there. He is memorialised in Israel as a national hero, though it is not explicitly clear why.
http://www.unz.com/book/michael_collins_piper__final-judgment/