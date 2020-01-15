Jan 15, 2020
DISCUSS: Putin’s Speech and Russian Gov’t Resignations

In a wide-ranging speech on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made several key announcements. (You can read a full English transcript here).

Although he touched on benefits, pensions and other matters, it will be his comments on reforming the Russian constitution which will stir up the geo-political status quo.

Putin is putting forward several changes:

  • A two-term limit for Presidential candidates
  • Barring dual citizens, or those born outside Russia, from running for President
  • Increasing the powers of the Duma (Russian legislative body)
  • Having the Prime Minister selected by the Duma, rather than the President
  • Enshrining the Russian Security Council in the constitution
  • That the Russian constitution takes precedence over International Law, especially where it might infringe the legal rights of Russian citizens

These changes are to be put to the Russian people in a referendum by the end of the year “if it all is solved quickly”, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission.

Immediately following these announcements, the entire Russian government resigned – including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev – though he will be offered a new job, reports RT:

During his speech, Putin said he intended to create the position of deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, which would be offered to Medvedev.

Medvedev’s replacement as PM is reported to be Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Federal Tax Service:

The reflexively anti-Putin Western press and commentariat have already decided these moves are to secure Putin as “ruler for life”:

A view shared by some figures from the alternate media as well:

Although in stark contrast with the (usually very sound) analysis of Russia-based journalist Bryan MacDonald:

So, what happens next?

  • Will the proposed reforms pass a referendum?
  • What is the overall aim behind these changes?
  • Does Putin plan to stay on past 2024?
  • Who will be the next President of Russia?
