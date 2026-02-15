This Week in the New Normal #112: “What we’re not talking about when we talk about Epstein”
Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Facial Recognition Rollout hits London
The British Transport Police are launching trials of Live Facial Recognition tech in underground stations in London:
Today we're launching our trial of Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology in London.
Watch Chief Superindendent Chris Casey explain the LFR pilot in more detail
Read more: https://t.co/Mh21Et1a0x
— British Transport Police (@BTP) February 11, 2026
Isn’t that smashing and convenient? That means they can track all the criminals, fare jumpers – and, of course, everyone else – wherever they might go.
And don’t worry about it, you almost certainly won’t be one of the people who gets misidentified.
2. Universal Basic Income on the horizon?
This week, Ireland announced a new scheme that would see the state pay artists a wage. This “basic income for the arts” plan is only the latest development in the UBI narrative.
This comes hot on the heels of a British government minister claiming UBI will be required after AI displaces thousands and thousands of jobs.
And the great protector of free speech, Elon Musk himself, has been talking up a future of “optional work”, and Nobel Laureates are agreeing.
Watch this space.
3. France banning open fires
By the end of the year, huge areas of France will have totally banned the usage of wood-burning stoves, open fireplace or both. The penalty for ignoring the ban is a fine, which varies by area, but doubles and doubles again for repeat offences.
Want to burn your own wood in your fireplace in your own house in Lille? That’ll be 1500 Euros. Merci.
And why? You don’t need me to answer that – it’s because of pollution and climate change and all the rest.
Most specifically, there’s the “growing concern” of indoor air pollution, which was a talking point at Davos last month, and has been a minor issue for over two years.
It’s a very serious issue, and not even slightly a pathetic excuse to hoover up more personal data. That’s why places like Abu Dhabi, famous for it’s humanitarian record on wellbeing and human rights, are deploying sensors to monitor pollutants. To keep people safe.
…ordinary everyday things are polluting your indoor air, and did you know many diseases can linger in the air for AGES?
Transparent stuff.
4. Store loyalty cards could save your life
Surveillance could spot your cancer early. That’s the line.
Major retailers using your loyalty cards to monitor your shopping habits and sharing that data with the NHS could spot the early warning signs of cancer, apparently.
A major study of 3000 volunteers is taking place, using data from Boots and Tesco, and working with “experts” at Imperial College (It’s always Imperial).
From the Mail:
Now experts at Imperial College London are working with Tesco and Boots to see whether data from their Clubcard and Advantage programmes can save lives.
They believe each form of the disease will have its own pattern of purchases, such as the frequency at which people buy painkillers and indigestion medicine and cut back on – or start to buy – certain foods.
Cracking this code could allow the NHS to catch more cancers earlier, when treatment is cheaper and much more effective and the chances of survival are greater.
A previous study by the same team found that they could successfully use shopping history to detect ovarian cancer eight months before a full diagnosis.
Their expanded study comes ahead of the publication of the Government’s National Cancer Plan on Wednesday, outlining how ministers hope to slash cases and improve treatment.
Oonagh Turnbull, the head of health and sustainable diets campaigns at Tesco, said in a statement:
We hope that with the help of our customers across the UK taking part and volunteering to share their Tesco Clubcard data, more lives can be saved by detecting certain cancers early, building on the success of the first Cancer Loyalty Card study.’
Do you guys think this new study will find that we should monitor people’s shopping habits?
Because I think it just might.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Russia’s “spy pigeons” or the UK rejoining the EU.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
There’s no escaping these pertinent points below – when it comes the article above, and other articles that point out what’s happening – and what’s coming.
“Most people don’t want the truth. They just want constant reassurance that what they believe is the truth.
Also people will accept convenient lies if it does not disrupt their life”
There is substantially more than usual local opposition to data centers and their ilk in the US. People who never gave a shit seem to be coming out, writing letters, contacting congressmen.
How is this going in the UK?
NEXT PLANDEMIC: 3,625 Biolabs, Half of which are in the US
73% do not publicly disclose their locations or pathogen activities
Nipah is 40-75% FATAL in outbreaks in Bangladesh.
Nipah Virus patents show a sustained effort to engineer, functionalize, and embed Nipah’s G (attachment) and F (fusion) glycoproteins across successive mRNA vaccine and vector platforms.
CEPI is pouring millions of dollars into Nipah self-amplifying mRNA injection development. -more- :
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/the-next-plandemic-3625-biolabs-nipah
Nipah is hyped up .. what exactly kills those people?
Toxins and malnutrition
Fuck your vaccine bullshit
No, it’s Nipah that kills them, and it’s stupid of you to assume that I am FOR “vaccines.”
The henipavirus G and F glycoproteins were synthesised/engineered and patented well over a decade ago — by the US military, no less.
These two viral-entry proteins are shared by both Nipah virus (NiV) and the closely-related Hendra virus (HeV), so a vaccine against one is expected to be protective against the other.
The soluble G protein is the basis of the commercial subunit vaccine against HeV, which has been available for use in Australian horses since 2014 (in limited use that year, fully licensed in 2015). It is marketed by Zoetis (formerly known as Pfizer Animal Health).
While not commercially available yet, Merial (now part of Boehringer Ingelheim) published a small study (9 ponies) in 2016 of a canarypox viral vector HeV vaccine they made which expresses both the G and F proteins. It would be expected to protect against NiV as well.
So, there is absolutely no need for a modified mRNA vaccine — not when the G protein subunit and the G+F protein viral-vector vaccines can do the job.
In addition, a monoclonal antibody product has been developed for prophylactic use in humans exposed to HeV (e.g., via a sick horse). It appears to be highly effective, although it’s hard to say, as HeV infection in people is rare (only 7 cases since 1994) and the number of deaths (4) too few to calculate a reliable, generalisable mortality rate for HeV in humans.
Same goes for NiV. Far more human cases globally each year, but the morbidity (serious illness) and mortality rates vary widely from study to study.
Lots more to all this. Here is a multi-page, multi-part look at the science and politics of HeV in horses and humans:
Hendra: why not just go ahead and vaccinate?
It may have some lessons for those who have not been living with the spectre of this “deadly virus.”
Oh, and just to finish with a cherry on top, the latest ecological study of HeV in Australian bats (flying foxes, fruit bats) has DARPA as its two major funders. Yes, that DARPA.
Thanks for the summary. I understand that there’ve been cases directly from bat to human, w/o the horse intermediary. I suppose the gain of function stuff is to make it human-to-human.
I agree that, absent biolabs and their gain of function, Nipah is a big nothing.
However, given the thousands of biolabs & the insistence of TPTB that a “pandemic” is coming, Nipah is a possibility.
Obviously I wasn’t sufficiently clear. How’s this:
–Gain of function on Nipah BAD
–CEPI spending millions on mRNA vaxxes for Nipah: BADD, as it means they expect to make money on the investment.
Last point first – loyalty cards are a form of monitoring what you buy and when you buy it, could it be in the not too distant future, if they don’t like what you are buying they could block you from purchasing it.
Tesco’s already has facial recognition technology, the second you enter the door – it scans your face, lets not forget it is an Israeli technology to spy on Palestinians – in Scotland the colonial admin is putting in place government payouts for artists – its not unsual for colonies to be testing grounds.
UBI will just be another layer of control, we’re being spied on and corralled more and more to be controlled at more and more levels – several countries are in the process of testing a CBDC – when that kicks in and it will, we will be on a short leash financially as well.
Ban, restrict and monitor is what lies ahead of us.
More from the cd
The Goo Q – I’m A Computer [Official Audio]
And more,
the ultimate warlord
Love this segment. Reminds me of the Omni Magazine column called Continuum. Miss that magazine. I can’t imagine what today’s articles would be about. Lost my ability to focus on the Magic Eye image for some reason. Must be going “mental” in my old age. Favorite tidbit was why toast always landed buttered side down when accidentally pushed over the edge of a counter top. Based on the height of your counter which is based on the average height of people. Unless you live in Holland. Then it always lands buttered side up…….. Have no idea if that is true…… The toast in Holland part. People are taller so counter tops must higher. Again. No clue if there’s any truth to that. I miss that magazine. Hard to believe so many people had been abducted by aliens….. L. Ron Hubbard must have been a ghost writer for them.
Hey Hemlockfen,
My bro used to get Omni..
Alan Burnham – Science Fiction
I know some people who say they were abducted whom I personally know without a doubt to be lifelong con-men.
Didn’t mention the bird brains, typical.