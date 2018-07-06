This our new “Privacy Policy” page, as mandated under the new EU Law. We at OffGuardian have a very simple policy re:privacy.

We are in favor of it.

We do not collect any information on our visitors, viewers or readers. WordPress’ stats software collects basic information – the number of visitors, the number of views, and the country of origin. We do not have any more information than this, we do not want anymore information than this. It is none of our business who you are, what you read or what you buy from Amazon. Our reader’s anonymity is theirs to cherish.

Readers who leave comments need to use a name and an e-mail address, these (along with an IP address) are automatically stored by the WordPress comment software to allow ease of repeat commenting, detect and remove spam, and so moderators can see how many comments each user has made. The information you use to log in to comment may be stored by your browser as cookies, if so it will last for one year.

OffGuardian will never share your e-mail or IP address with any third party – private or corporate – unless specifically requested to do so by the user themselves.

An anonymized string created from your email address (also called a hash) may be provided to the Gravatar service to see if you are using it. The Gravatar service privacy policy is available here: https://automattic.com/privacy/.

After approval of your comment, your profile picture is visible to the public in the context of your comment.

If you upload images or other media to the website, you should avoid uploading images with embedded location data (EXIF GPS) included. Visitors to the website can download and extract any location data from images on the website. We have no control over this, if you feel you may have uploaded a media file with EXIF or GPS data and would like it removed, please contact one of our editors.

Articles on this site may include embedded content (e.g. videos, images, articles, etc.). Embedded content from other websites behaves in the exact same way as if the visitor has visited the other website. These websites may collect data about you, use cookies, embed additional third-party tracking, and monitor your interaction with that embedded content, including tracing your interaction with the embedded content if you have an account and are logged in to that website. Please see their respective privacy policies for further information.