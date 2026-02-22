This Week in the New Normal #113
1. AI will save lives if we let it
“ChatGTP could have prevented a mass shooting event, if only we listened to automatic flags!” That’s the story. Months before the shooting allegedly carried out by trans-woman Jesse Van Rootselaar, interactions with ChatGPT were flagged up by an automatic warning system but the silly humans didn’t tell anyone.
From the Wall Street Journal:
Months before Jesse Van Rootselaar became the suspect in the mass shooting that devastated a rural town in British Columbia, Canada, OpenAI considered alerting law enforcement about her interactions with its ChatGPT chatbot, the company said.
While using ChatGPT last June, Van Rootselaar described scenarios involving gun violence over the course of several days, according to people familiar with the matter.
Her posts, flagged by an automated review system, alarmed employees at OpenAI. Internally, about a dozen staffers debated whether to take action on Van Rootselaar’s posts. Some employees interpreted Van Rootselaar’s writings as an indication of potential real-world violence, and urged leaders to alert Canadian law enforcement about her behavior, the people familiar with the matter said.
See, if only they hadn’t been so concerned about privacy and human rights and pre-crime, the police could have done something. We should just let AI automatically record all our interactions and report those it deems necessary directly to the government.
You don’t have to be a genius to read this subliminal narrative here.
2. Facial Recognition Just Keeps on Going
Fresh off facial recognition technology being deployed across The Underground by London’s Transport Police, Merseyside Police are announcing they will be deploying live facial recognition tech at the Everton-Manchester United game as part of a…
“wider policing operation designed to keep fans and the public safe”
As the match plays out, the LFR will be scanning the crowd and…
…comparing faces captured on a live camera feed against a secure, predetermined watchlist made up of individuals wanted for serious offences, subject to court orders, or who pose a risk to the public or to themselves.
Which is just lovely, isn’t it?
3. Migrant soldiers for the EU army?
Foreign Policy has got a great idea:
EU nations should offer enlisting in the military as a fast-track path to citizenship for immigrants.
Because what harm can come from a whole bunch of soldiers who are desperate not to be deported, so will follow any orders at all provided they get to stay in the country?
Or, indeed, what could go wrong with non-citizen soldiers asked to enforce martial law on a native population with whom they share no cultural or linguistic ties?
BONUS: Hilarious “experiment” of the week
The expert scientists over at The Guardian Labs want to see what it will be like living in the future when Climate Change – sorry, “global heating” – has made it all hot and stuff. To that end, they’ve put some guy in a really hot room and had him walk on a treadmill for a long time.
Turns out he gets really hot.
Earth-shattering stuff.
It’s not all bad…
Amazon-owned US supermarket Whole Foods is scrapping their “pay with palm” system after a lot of backlash. The scheme enabled Amazon account holders to add their biometrics (finger/palm prints and facial scans) that would then allow them to instantly pay at any Amazon-affiliated business.
An Amazon spokesman told the Daily Mail that “a lack of widespread adoption” had caused the program to be nixed.
Just a reminder that non-compliance works.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention Scotland’s contribution to the “all men are evil” conversation or “digital blackface”.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
https://news.sky.com/story/armed-man-shot-and-killed-after-entering-perimeter-of-mar-a-lago-13510785
Austin Tucker Martin = 666. Did they put “Tucker” in there to imply that “dangerous on-line media” like Tucker Carlson can cause “real world harm” andf thus needs to be censored?
Let’s delve into the (*current) “conspiracy theory” that the rich and powerful parasite class are consuming Adrenochrome. This conspiracy theory may soon become another conspiracy reality in due course.
When human trafficking networks permeate governments, social services, police forces, educational institutions, and NGOs – the very institutions that are supposed to safeguard children; we collectively reach an impasse as a society that is set to split.
I sense that my post is getting throttled on both Substack and Twitter:
Adrenochrome C9H9NO
If you have something factual, a place, persons, then call the Police. We cant take it seriously if it is just insinuations that some famous do it.
The Police demand proof and we do it too.
The first Quote from the WSJ about AI Sounds like its Straight out of Robocop 2014
h–ps://archive.org/details/robocop-1987_202311
Epstein hid secret files in storage units across US from 2003 onwards, which still haven’t been officially searched let alone published by the FBI & co.
The North Atlantic Swamp.
: Former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has been arrested, due his connections to Epstein, lets see how this one unfolds.
As I have pointed out again and again, what would a society do without the Police?
Yes you will say they didnt do enough and still wont hang the guy 3 times and blabla.
But they did arrested the corrupt guy yes? The Police also arrested Mr. underaged trader for illegal trading yes? A thumb up for our Police!
Gentlemen?
They’re all the same, once the y get into office they give you the bird, never mind that they promised to do this or that when campaigning – once in office they do what they want – or are compelled to do by their handlers.
Is there any point in voting I say no – don’t vote and let the system collapse.
It was Chomsky who said:
If voting made any difference it would be made illegal, or words to that effect.
They (politicians) don’t give a toss what we think or what we want from them.
Tucker Carlson Interview with US ambassador to Israel;
Tucker: “How much does it matter what Americans think? “
Huckabee : “It matters every bit”
Tucker: “80% oppose war with Iran”
Huckabee: “We don’t live in a world where polls dictate policy”
Tucker: “Oh, I thought you said it matters what Americans think.”
Point #3 sounds familiar. Canada is seeking “… highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces in key roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots” (https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2026/02/canada-prioritizes-top-talent-in-2026-immigration-express-entry-categories.html).
EU nations should offer enlisting in the military as a fast-track path to state burial for immigrants. How attractive! Won’t feed the family back in the ME or Africa for longer than a few months.
Of course Antonym would get up and all rage over this clickbait.
Rome did this with all the captives. The other armies all enlist in times of war.
The UK has a Commonwealth, and what colors and nationals are their armies ? Not British.!
The USA did this with the Blacks and now the Mexicans, as white folks did not want to fight in their bankers’ war.
as recently as 2000 the USA allowed prisoners to fight in Iraq/Afghanistan during the war, nothing like racist ex con nutjobs going over there to give the civilians what for.
Napoleon Bonaparte heavily recruited foreign troops, including immigrants, prisoners, and soldiers from vassal states, to fill the ranks of his Grande Armée, with foreign units growing from 4,000 Swiss to over 90,000 by the end of his reign.
The foreign legion ever heard of them?
The Japanese were not allowed to enlist, so they placed them in real concentration camps and stole their homes.
When it comes to reparations, only a certain group who funds 99% of alternative media is allowed it, and anyone else is called thieves.
Unfortunately , after proclaiming the Epstein thing was a hoax, it is clear as day that this baiting is aimed at its right-leaning audience, like you, this type of Laurence fox / Tiny Tommy 10 names posting and like them gets dictates what to write and who to blame to produce race/clickbait headlines like the above.
As the old saying goes there is nothing British in the British museum.
Long ago, In California, I knew two veterans of the English army in World War I who were friends.
One was from India. One was so Scottish he wore a tam o’ shanter.
80 years ago?
You have no clue, stupid troll.
Asking a question, my first amendment.
We have a new censor ship man here?
Returning repeatedly to historical events and controversies is a good way to distract from the present, e.g., the article.
So Trump’s animosity to Mexico’s President Sheinbaum – has more to do with US firms, not getting access to lucrative silver mines in Mexico, than it does with illegal immigrants coming to the States.
I wonder if OpenAI might have predicted that a psycho-chemically and surgically-altered young pubescent boy might lose his shit one day, leading to a murderously violent rampage?
An American woman, a civilian, were following a drone search in Yemen and wrote on social media she thought a special quarry looked suspicious as a nest for terrorist.
AI picked it up and bombed the quarry 4 times. 2 innocent civilians were killed and 2 civilians were wounded. She hereafter got cold feet and regretted what she had done, and paid 300$ to an Aid organisation.
March–May 2025 United States attacks in Yemen – Wikipedia
US was also angry on a cancer hospital in Sanaa and attacked it two times to destroy it completely. Probably also AI who picked up some gossip.
I got some New Normal for ya you won’t like:
The Epstein Files reveal Elite Covid Profiteering
The Real Pandemic Profiteers – Sayer Ji’s Substack
Outstanding link, thanks
Yes this link is superb, thanks a lot!
HYPOCRITES
In 32 of US’ 50 states 16 is the age of female consent.
In 8 states it’s 17. And in 10 states it’s 18…
This may or may not shock you.
https://www.ageofconsent.net/close-in-age-exemptions
A Brief History of Crime:
https://www.scienceandfreedom.org/articles/covid-never-forget-never-forgive/
Wrong track. They dont need to force anybody.
They can freely write and sign any Treaty saying ‘respect for every single human rights’ bla bla bla, and…………….still be sure that at least 65% up to 75% of the globe’s population will run to the guillotine.
The people are voting with their feet:
https://brownstone.org/articles/what-the-polls-say-about-the-pharmaceutical-industry-and-vaccines/
Oops, backlash can be very unprofitable. Sad that.
It’s impossible to hate these pharmaceutical companies and their front-men/pimps enough.
The likeable Canadian Peter Kelly claims on
his channel “The Woodland Escape” that the
Germans brought the long rifle to America.
According to Wikipedia, this seems to be
true. Even the British copied the Germans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_rifle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_military_rifles
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_military_rifles
It has finally been proven (since 1979) why Gö-
ring ordered 2,500 overengineered “drillings.”
Incidentally, “drilling” and “rucksack” are loan-
words from German (just like “flamethrower”).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M30_Luftwaffe_Drilling
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Combination_gun
https://germanhuntingguns.com/about-the-makers/history/how-did-so-many-german-guns/
https://www.historytools.org/stories/the-perils-of-perfection-how-nazi-germanys-obsession-with-over-engineering-undermined-its-war-effort
Military experts even claim that Nazi Germany was so
“capitalist” that, despite the large number of manufac-
turers, it did not introduce industrial standards (e.g.,
for multi-compatible spare parts) as Great Britain did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overengineering#Examples
However, this Brit has to manage without a rifle, be-
cause in his country firearms have been abolished
for the civilian population and replaced by dildos.
Never heard ot her https://de.zxc.wiki/wiki/Kuni_Tremel-Eggert
Only Brit Roger Griffin can explain “palin-
genetic ultranationalism,” because under-
standing its meaning requires higher logic.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palingenetic_ultranationalism
https://pdfhost.io/v/c3YnXvZTgr_Griffin
A deeply British “interpretation” of Nazi polycracy.
https://archive.is/c61lv
https://archive.is/lrixj
“Since the 1920s, in the so-called Weimar Republic, the bureaucracy on the national level developed from some single departments to into a complex executive system that maintained the republic. With 20 cabinets in 14 years the bureaucratic system became the anchor of stability and continuity. Adolf Hitler and his followers told their voters to purge the bureaucracy and break its power, which is an example of the hostility by the extremist right- and left-wing parties, that became stronger over times. This animosity had to be dealt with by the bureaucracy.
After the National Socialists took over the government in January 1933 they started to convert the republic into a totalitarian state. In the beginning they tried to get rid of the bureaucracy, but Hitler and his followers soon realized, that they needed the civil servants’ competencies and experience. So instead of abolishing the officials, the National Socialists built up a second bureaucracy inside of the National Socialistic Workers’ Party. Every department of the administration got mirrored by a party organization, which rivaled with the ministries on competencies. Historians call this phenomenon polycracy, which means the coexist of concurrent authorities with the same or similar responsibilities.
We want to illustrate how this polycratic system infiltrated the departments with party officials and working units over time. We expect that the composition of personnel in the departments shifted from professionals to ideologists, as the bureaucracy did shift from a normative into a prerogative state, as Fraenkel wrote in ‘The Dual State.’
To show these effects we use data which focuses on the biographies of the top officials (ministers, state secretaries and directors general) in the national ministries at five points of time: First in the relatively early stage of the developing republic (1920), second in the stable democratic system (1927), then in the beginning of the Nazi-era (1934), at the peak of Nazi-power (1939) and at last in a phase of collapse (1944). With this data we can show the complex nature and the dynamics of recruitments to elite positions in the Nazi-system over time that made possible the strengthening of totalitarianism within a democratic system.”
Sports? You mean corporate goldmines.
When ‘sport’ became fully corporatised back in the late 80s, I stopped watching. It’s just another form of religion for the masses.
Put your hiking boots on and go for a walk in Mother Nature. At least it’s real.
For now.
Not only that is a fixed racket too boot.
Top AI minds think it could end humanity. 50 years ago, I didn’t give the science fiction “warnings” much thought, hell, flying cars and a robot to get me a beer and clean the house sounded pretty good. But now when confronted with reality, I can’t help but think AI is a total game changer, for the worst. This is fucking dangerous. Already, before most are barely cognizant of its rapid deployment, you cannot watch a video and know for sure it’s real. If we thought propaganda and control were bad til now, just wait. I read somewhere one of the inventors said, “if in the wrong hands, this could end humanity”. Well, it’s already in the wrong hands. I should say that again, “IT IS ALREADY IN THE WRONG HANDS!” And they don’t give a shit about the rest of us.
Why does government form yet another committee or investigative team, or hire yet another consultant? Because (a) it is clueless or (b) wants to evade responsibility. AI fits the bill too.
You’ve made some good comments in the past. I hope you make some more. If I were you, I would look at downvotes as badges of honor. I do.
The UK media are getting desperate trying to prop up the climate change con – “Why is there so much rain and flooding?” seems to be a strangely common refrain. Because it’s winter in a temperate country perhaps?
and lots of paved surfaces, leading to excessive runoff and flooding. You’ll rarely find severe flooding in an intact forest.
perhaps it’s because it’s impossible to differentiate normal weather patterns from geoengineered ones
There are also some good news to be had:
The US CDC has a new notice on its website saying that the claim “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not not evidence-based! In the past, the notice states, this claim was upheld in order to prevent ‘vaccine hesitancy.’ (So they lied to us to boost vaccine uptake).
Kudos to Mexican president, Claudia Sheinbaum (Jewish) for rejecting membership in the US Board of “Peace” because Palestine was excluded from participation.
Also praiseworthy, though probably futile, is that over 80 big knobs from the German film industry and film stars have publicly criticised the Berlinale (Germany’s major film festival) for remaining silent on the genocide in Gaza.
Over 80 UN member countries have condemned Israel’s illegal annexation of Palestinian land in West Bank … but, then, who’s listening?
Good to see that the TeamSpeak platform is experiencing a dramatic increase in new subscribers – even to the extent of full capacity in the US – due to disillusionment with the mandatory age verification on Discord.
Who’s listening? Not any of the freaks in the “board of peace” led by a raving lunatic.
During covid, in France, migrants were employed to check the passe sanitaire at the entrance to hospitals and clinics. They followed orders.
It was a miracle. Few of these slaves cleaning hospital floors, collecting trash that included deadly PPE and living in slums in any country succumbed to the pandemic.
Just a reminder that non-compliance works. 😂
Meanwhile in the real world.
Co-op customers trial Age Scan technology at self checkoutThe age verification system is being trialled at four stores in Manchester
26 May 2022
https://www.conveniencestore.co.uk/news/co-op-customers-trial-age-scan-technology-at-self-checkout/667856.article
The self checkout system in every UK shop 2026
Every UK shop? I am gonna be a lonely rider by the end of the year. I leave every shop forever who introduce this kind of bio-visual cam bs.
Here’s another, courtesy of Springer Nature (in the 20 Feb 2026 Nature Briefing newsletter):
Earlier this week, we read about RentAHuman.ai, a platform on which artificial-intelligence agents can hire human workers to complete tasks that require a physical body on their behalf, such as attending meetings or taking photographs. […]
I was hoping they’d jumped the gun and that particular news item was intended for the 01 April edition, but no.
Just heard the next feasible date for the round the moon trip following the second setback is – April 1st 😂😂😂You do realise that what’s in the news now is all entirely and deliberately farcical, don’t you?
Have you asked isntreal about this?
Eugenics.
To some extent, this was historically always the strategy. It is one of the purposes of (a) covert immigration (b) impoverishing the middle class (c) various excuses to leave the areas that the poor occupy in a mess.
I have an idea. Don’t go to soccer games. Watch them on TV.
Meanwhile, I think there are churches that don’t have surveillance. Good places to meet and conspire. As they were during the American Revolution. Cf. Muhlenberg.
All organised religion churches I know of have surveillance.
No soccer. Good. Play in your back yard.
You don’t know any churches.
“Some” churches don’t have surveillance. But in the US, many do track parishioners with cameras & also on their phones.
Dont believe me? .
Moslem Churches.
Christian churches
Rabbi Arrested For Hidden Cameras In Synagogue Bathing Facilities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ6IkcCeo6U .
The End game: .
The authorities and the media are tying themselves up in knots trying not to admit that the tranny murderer is a man.
In a way the world we’re moving into is not much different from the one we’ve moved out of. As far as facial recognition goes, if it doesn’t fit, you’re in the brown stuff.
As a toolmaker, so many years ago, I worked with a guy, Eddie, who was former AEU convenor of Dalmuir Royal Ordnance Factory. He was rather outspoken but he was honest. His major downside to my mind was a certain bigotry against Catholics. He recommended books like “The Catholic Church against the 20th Century” by Avro Manhatton. Because he had made a name for himself as an agitator he had difficulty in the workplace, and knew any mistake he made would be the last. He was a skilled toolmaker. There was a blacklist and he was on it. It will be the same when the AI spies have sorted out us on the other side we, like the good doctors during the Covid scam. They don’t make it easy, not now, not then, not in the future. Unless we get them out we’re stuffed like the Christmas turkey.
I can add “..and are suppressing women 24/7 and are sitting on their wallet”!
That is how men are!!
I love how Off Guardian refuses to call the “man” Jesse Van Rootselaar a man. OG has to be socially acceptable and use his preferred pronouns. Wouldn’t want to offend anyone by stating the obvious. So sick of the games.
Sick is right. He’s a sick man. All “transexuals” are. And many of them are violent,.
And many, I’d say most, are very nice people. Or very regular people. Meaning, some are nice, some are jerks, some are violent, some are slobs, some are obsessively clean – just like heterosexuals.
But everyone’s entitled to their opinion.
Its not important that ChatGPT flagged an individual as a potential hazard because hindsight, as we all know, is 20/20. Its possible that given research these models might be able to predict behavior accurately but as things stand today for every “pass” these likely to be dozens, if not hundreds of, “fails”.
I’m not too optimistic that any advanced technology would be used responsibly. Just today I read a report that Pete Hegseth, our War Minister**, wants to punish Anthopic because the company doesn’t want its technology to be used without restrictions by the military. (If you’ve not been paying attention then you might have missed how AI develops ‘kill lists’ that target individuals deemed important to an adversar; these are then taken out using whatever method is deemed expedient++)
**Strictly speaking he’s the Defense Secretary in the US’s Department of Defense. He doesn’t see it that way, though. He appears to be on some “mythical warlord” kick.
++The Israelis have been deploying this widely (and you’re worried about being unfairly tagged as a football hooligan?).
Eugenics. Eugenics is the key word in all these examples. Selection and erasing of the unworthy, useless eaters, the dumb, the sheeple, the ‘terrorist’, whomever.
If some innocent should be killed on the way, its just a question about collection on even more biometric data and profile.
The U.S. Congress could vote as soon as next week on whether to block President Donald Trump’s ability to strike Iran without lawmakers’ approval, as the U.S. military prepares for a potential serious conflict with Iran if diplomatic efforts fail.
You think maybe it’s about time? Constitution’s Article I, Section 8 specifically lists as a power of Congress the power “to declare War.”
Trump is squeezed by the Zionist billionaires who pay for his election programme, and risk to loose money to his mid-way election if he doesnt enter into war with Iran.
On the other hand if he enter into a major war with Iran and dead Americans begin to come home in coffins, he will also loose the mid terms from his American voters.
So yes. Congress could theoretically save Trump but Congress is most known for it’s 3 standing ovations for Netanyahu with not a single Congress member sitting down.
So….? Trump is caught between a stone and a hard place.
The modus operandi of The Genocidal MIGA Mob is “By deception thou shalt wage war.”
Should US congress move to rein in MAGA Man Trump they’ll be persuaded against
such by False Flag attacks on American Soil carried out by the activated Only ME
Democracy’s ‘Iranian Terrorist Cells’…
The only thing stopping a MIGA Sneak Attack against Iran is “How much damage from
Iran’s response does The Only ME Democracy consider acceptable ?”
Asking Grog wont help as it’s been programed to help with the deception. Netanyahu
doesnt give a rat’s arse (He has in all likelihood supplied ISIS with the home addresses
of all The Only ME Democracy’s Supreme Court judges – with orders to get them off
his back.)… And if anyone thinks POTUS Trump gives a rat’s arse about how his fate
might be decided by the loss of some American lives from fighting The Great Satan
thus Saving Little Benny – at his fingertips is the Zionist owned totalitarian US media
giants that were used to persuade Americans there actually was a Killer Global Pandemic
on the loose in 2020… They will decide Trump’s fate – and he knows it…
…and therefore he need money to buy out those Zionist owned totalitarian US media giants.
…and from where does he get money to buy out MSM? The Zionist Duus!
Dead end Trump.
But…..Trump is playing 5D chess and he is the One and he can do it! Yes?
Well, when we see any administration even so much as attempt to revoke, or at least modify, the Patriot Act/AUMF, we might see an actual declaration of war, by a Congress who abdicated any responsibility for declaring war over 20 years ago. Really fucking rich to hear these assholes get up there and whine about Congress not being consulted to “approve” these wars, particularly while voting in increase after increase to the “defense” budget year after year after year. Let’s face it, every single corrupt Congress critter out there, from either side of the aisle, have played this game when it suits them to appear to be against another war, but we never see any of them take any risk to themselves at all to really stop it. Oooh, Congress is gonna demand a vote on it this time, let’s all hold our breath and wait to see what happens, surely this time it WILL be different.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/blockchain-ball-and-chain-are-we-being-borgd
Ref: “Don’t let them Borgify us and turn free humans into obedient, trackable nodes in their machine.
Don’t let them steal nature and turn it into a commodity for the elite. Get active locally. Resist immediately. Slow their rollout to a crawl. The future isn’t theirs yet.
We claim it by saying NO!”
What I am saying is: Let them Borgify us, Let them steal the nature. Let them QR stamp out butts. Yes the future is theirs. We cant do anything about it anyway. We are doomed. There fore I am saying YES!
By saying YES, I will get more. By saying NO, you will get less…..$$$……LOL.
Social media for Agentic AIs is the tip-of-the-iceberg of what WILL go wrong…
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/02/social-media-for-ai-agents-moltbook.html
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is the voice command utopia promoted by MIT’s Negroponte four decades ago. It seemed pathological narcissism then and many times worse now. Deep public vetting with simulated future scenarios, design and consent should be the default process for any new technology deployments.
Test the SCIENCE FICTION waters Tell YOUR AI to login to your FB account, invite all of it’s agentic friends and have a wilding riot to turn the application, by any meas necessary, into an irreparable stump, just like Gaza is now.
FACIAL RECOGNITION JUST KEEPS ON GOING
The 1990 FIFA World Cup (often referred to as Italia ’90) was a pivotal moment in the development of modern stadium security, marked by the extensive use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) to combat hooliganism. Due to the high risk of violence from English fans, Italian authorities deployed heavy security, with 7,000 police officers, Carabinieri, and special forces patrolling the premises.
UK police forces have been using CCTV on football fans since the 90’s
Known fans trouble makers would get visits from the football police task force
telling them not to attend certain matches.
CCTV carried by police and undercover officers would walk on bus;s, trains and pubs to identify known suspects.
If you was an away team fans you would be recorded coming into the town or city’s.
Once again you have seen lies by OG shabby cheap reposting of Msm lies as real news to fool the idiots who believe them, that this facial is a new thing.
Get in the real world off guardian and actually do journalism as your worse than the guardian at least they do journalism.
So your point is that because older, less intrusive tech was used to surveill people previously, newer, better, more intrusive tech being used should not be reported here?
Even if you feel OffG is nothing but a little honeypot, it’s an odd choice to rail against reporting of facial recognition use.
1990 FR is very different from “live FR” of today. You can call FR at that time even the fact that stewards had printed photos of some people but today we are ALL in the database
You could’ve added this, (If you knew about it) Canada is euthanising young people as well as the old, a 26 year old guy was handled by (MAID) – Medical Assistance in Dying recently, and in 2022 almost 14,000 Canadians were euthanised – one of the top reasons for being euthanised was folk felt they were a burden on loved ones.
Staggeringly, 27% of Canadians support assisted suicide for people in POVERTY! – Jesus F*ckin Christ.
Starmer will have a field day with this – when its eventually pushed through parliament.
Canada’s suicide service is coming to Britain – spiked
Lack of love.
Yes, very good. You have broached the huge fly in the ointment.
Traditionally, all good, proper, well-intentioned liberals have believed in euthanasia. I mean, look at how some people suffer, they go.
Teaching them about the reality is impossible. They get the cognitive dissonance bad.
The reality is that the majority of those suicides kill themselves “NOT TO BE A BURDEN,” and not because they are suffering.
Thus, opposition to euthanasia is right and good and appropriate.
A mis-use of the word euthanize.
On one its almost Minority Report in nature, which is scary – he progammes AI can decide who should be arrested.
On two, it won’t take that long for facial recognition to be rolled out across the whole of Britain.
On three the EU has been touting a EU army for years now – it won’t happen because EU Atlanticists are utterly loyal to Washington, the EU has allowed Brussels to destroy its economy at the behest of Washington to aid Ukraine – migrants would be mad to join any EU force.
On Amazon – that’s good news one up for the masses, they obviously don’t like to shop that way – for me long live cash I say.
With a spoonerism it becomes “Racial Feconition”.