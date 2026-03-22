This Week in the New Normal #115

Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world.
1. Mexico’s War on Cash
This week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced restrictions on cash payments for drivers, planning that all toll and fuel payments be made digitally. As Mexico News Daily reports:
Looking to an all-digital future, Sheinbaum plans to eliminate cash at the pump and the toll booth
Speaking at the 89th Banking Convention, Sheinbaum said:
“Our goal this year is to make digital payment of gasoline and tolls mandatory […] This will allow us to move forward with the digitization of the country through other schemes.”
This, obviously, promotes both the anti-cash and the anti-driving agenda. Mexico goes first on this one, but expected other nations to roll out near identical schemes very soon.
2. UK Abolishes Hereditary Peers
The British Government passed the “House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Act 2026” this week, which removes the hereditary peers from the UK’s Upper House.
This is being celebrated as a victory for democracy as it removes the remaining 92 hereditary peers from the legislature, but it should be noted that they are not being replaced by elected officials. Rather, this means that the UK’s upper house is now entirely appointed. Rather than old blood Lords protecting their own interests, we will now have newly created lords pushing the government’s interests.
It’s counterintuitive, but over the years, the old-money hereditary Lords have been one of the few institutions to push back against government overreach.
3. Colonial Comeuppance?
A Belgian court is bringing a prosecution for murder against 94-year old former diplomat Etienne Davignon over the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961.
At the same time, King Felipe IV of Spain ignited discussion of his nation’s colonial past by bringing up the “abuses” of the Conquistadors during the conquest of the New World. A potential sign of the direction the Mexico-Spain reparations feud may go.
These news items together make me think that we might soon witness a widespread colonialist apology and some kind of concomitant transfer of wealth.
BONUS: Orwell Reference of the Week
Having been accused of rape, thirty-three years after his death, unionist, labor leader and civil rights pioneer Cesar Chavez is suddenly and instantly a non-person, and the city of San Jose has set about removing his name from the Plaza del Cesar Chavez…
Letter by letter, crews cover up “Plaza De Cesar Chavez” in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/zbEzifBWbE
— scott budman (@scottbudman) March 20, 2026
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
George Orwell, 1984
It’s not all bad…
The Scottish Parliament rejected the assisted dying bill in a close vote of 57 for, 69 opposed.
Hopefully, the England and Wales version of the bill will similarly fail in the House of Lords (which is one of the reasons they want to replace them, by the way).
And, as a fun game, the Labour government is planning 12 new towns, the names of which were announced this week. Can we do better? Let’s get some town names in the comments.
*
All told a pretty hectic week for the new normal crowd, and we didn’t even mention how lab-grown meat and edible insects are going “revolutionise” our plates or “digital blackface”.
There’s a lot of change in the air, a lot of agendas in the works, if you see a headline, article, post or interview you think is a sign of the times, post it in the comments, email us or share it on social media and we will add it to the next edition.
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Making a ‘killing’ on the stock market:
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/03/22/craig-murray-seeing-trump-clearly/
The fleeing Chosen now have an inkling of how the Folks in Gaza feel:
twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2035508865811259568%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.winterwatch.net
Just an inkling.
That was dumb.
Try this:
https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/03/does-neo-caligula-trump-push-the-escalation-button-or-taco-out/
A new book on the $camdemic:
https://www.soniaelijah.com/p/311-viral-takeover
Thoroughly researched and detailed.
Town names? In Britain? That’s easy.
Cold and wet.
Cold and overcast.
Wet and Miserable.
Foggy and damp.
Windy and wet.
😝 Just kidding Folks.
Offspring of convict stock having a laugh at the expense of the prisoners of Mother England.
(It gets cold and wet here too).
It’s time we took a vote on ‘assisted dying’ for the Psychos in $uits.
Any volunteers for assisting when the polling’s done?
Satanyahu is exacting revenge.
Over, and over, and over:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yonatan_Netanyahu
Until he takes his last breath
Communists are known for their belief that hoomanity is reformable, improvable –
though no one agrees with the commies’ methods…
The obsessive Zealots like Ellisons, and the likes of the Tony Blairs, and The
Church disagree. They believe hoomins are born BAD – will commit crimes, and
sin, if not surveilled and ordered about 24/7. So they’re building a Global Digital
Prison… “Fuck The Idealistic Commies -We have ways to force hoomins To Be
Good, To Be Honest , To Love Each Other !!”
And God Is On Our Side.” …
What’s not to like about Their Technocratic Heaven On Earth ?
What authority takes responsibility for the improvement of humans? Is this improvement achieved thru mandates or psychological nudging?
Pruning of the mind thru propaganda & never-ending mis-education.
FIRST NEGOTIATION IN IRAN WAR
Apparently Iran has made its first negotiating stand; its conditions are the following: structural changes, removal of American bases from the Gulf area, a new legal framework for the Strait, and reparations.
US says no, we’re not ready to negotiate, meaning they think they can get better terms after more fighting.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IoEwVXYyG2E
— Prof. Jiang Xueqin, March 22
I hope this doesn’t encourage Trump to think that he only has to increase hostilities to get more of what HE wants.
Don’t get sucked in to the BS drama love. Trump isn’t running this war, he’s just the clown show boogeyman. The outcome is already agreed by his bosses. When they’ve got their preplanned crashes, shortages etc and destroyed enough infrastructure to make a killing on “building back better”: they’ll “negotiate” and the war will end until they want it to start again.
Of course, exactly what I’ve been saying. “Trump” is shorthand for his Controllers.
12 UK new (15 minute ?) towns needing a name? PFI¹, PFI², PFI³, The Peter Thiel Residential Centre, Shitterton-upon Starmer’s Face, Fairmarket MyArse!, Hopelessness, Helplessness, Furiously Flummoxed-on-Thames, Jabbed to Delirium.
The New Normal is telling The World whom you admire and whom you revile –
boasting about it, too:
‘Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong
enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good. Aggression
will overcome moderation.”…
Netty Yahoo, ‘During a televised address onThursday evening.
The current US/World Crusade is mis-directed ? No, just a New Normal inversion.
‘Evil’ crucified Christ and the result has been two millenia of millions of people taking up His message. Imagine the world without this.
Netanyahu fell into darkness long ago, so of course he wouldn’t understand that he talks backwards.
Netty Yahoo is a shithole. A dozen ware who pops up every century. Pol Pot, Hitler, Stalin, Idi Amin, m.m. They are on a short time, and then suddenly a day, all breath freely.
“Attrition” is The New Normal – and it’s wearing me out !
So I guess Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to the Iranians to open the (not really closed) Strait expires on Monday. Trump’s “or else” is the destruction of Iran’s electric grid. Iran says it’ll respond by taking out the electric grid across the Gulf, and they have also “mentioned” desalination plants.
Kind of surprised not to see this being discussed here; maybe cuz we’ve heard something like it before and everyone assumes Trump will blink (again)? Anyway story’s here if anyone cares:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/22/iran-says-will-hit-regions-energy-sites-if-us-israel-target-power-plants
—
I guess everyone’s heard by now that China says “No more rare Earth exports unless they can be shown NOT to be destined for military purposes.” Official announcement w licensing provision.
China has nothing to say. We have been through this once in history. China lost the opium wars and was permanently humiliated for centuries.
Clubs and large shields and outdated nukes is what they still are fighting with:
One of the oldest cultures on the planet.
USia is still in nappies.
Having tantrums and shitting itself.
Which Mao tried to wipe out…
The US imports 71% of its rare earths from China. This could mean they now need to get them from elsewhere – perhaps our mines in Western Australia?
Australia is largely dependent on oil originating from the Gulf states and we will need another source of oil……possibly the US trading their oil for our rare earths?
I see the US as the greatest of all rogue states and they often break their agreements with other nations. Not looking good for Australia’s future.
The whole bloody point of the war is to set up the idea of scarcities, price hikes and shortages. There are no rogue states as such, they all play the parts they’re given, goodies or baddies. Israel and the US are supposed to act like baddies now so we all support Iran, Russia and China, who have been marked to be the new first world states while we all sink into poverty.
Australian rare earth industry will take at least 5 years to develop. Meantime it needs knowledgeable technicians about how to refine etc the commodities, and specialised equipment from China. But, even before that you need investors, especially ones who can afford to wait over 5 years to get a return on their money – and then there’s government guarantees and support. So far this latter, the first step, isnt forthcoming.
May Hem, yeah seems like a probable outcome. But I guess our biggest problem is the surveillance-plus-control system they’re setting up w programmable money.
Seems impossible to believe so much control can be achieved by so few against so many.
It’s these damn structures they set up, and the propaganda that shelters them.
Just more posturing to justify shortages and crash western economies as part of the shift eastward. Whole point of this war. The rest is set-dressing.
I’m not sure that China vs US is entirely posturing. Could be that branches of TPTB compete w each other. Even tho they’re in agreement about their Reset to Slavery.
I don’t know about Cesar Chavez particularly but when individuals are discredited after their deaths it always raises red flags. There are two scenarios – either the individual was being excessively protected by powerful people in life, or else it’s a cowardly smear campaign against a courageous individual who can no longer defend themselves.
In Chavez’ case, the move to disparage him is as much about the fact that he was virulently opposed to illegal immigration — which he rightfully understood as scab labor — as it is about accusations of sexual wrongdoing.
Curiously, there’s not much energy being expended on removing MLK’s name and likeness from public buildings/spaces in light of his alleged sexual wrongdoing.
You couldn’t get a more silly story if you tried.
during vernal equinox, also called Ostara, which is about fertility, birds, animals, and nature waking up.
Officially the new year.
You get the same story placed into the MSM, so the not-so-wise alt media lot picks it up.
CC on March 20 , which is 322.
It’s a phony story because you can see the number 33.
Posted by Scott ‘Bud’man (they’re not even trying)
5:50 PM · Mar 20
Bird eye view of the park with a square looks like a phallus.
Our Gringos are miles in front.
Driving off without paying for petrol, known as “bilking,” has led some petrol stations to enforce a pay- up-front policy with number plate identification.
It was all the rage in mainstream news that the UK was “Broken Britain” during the Blairs’ era.
Hard on crime with CCTV and for safety, security, and prevention of crime, hence why they would only accept card payments upfront.
Many major UK toll crossings, including the Dartford Crossing, M6 Toll, and Clifton Suspension Bridge, are now cashless, relying on ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) or card-only payments. Tolls are paid online, via apps, or via phone, often requiring payment by midnight the following day to avoid penalties
I wouldn’t be surprised if Australia is next after Mexico. And then Scotland. The “Left” or “Socialist” countries which are targeted since covid’s “Left” turn and the rulers ditched the whole neoliberal entrepreneurial “Hey you can be a capitalist too!” rap for the more obvious state interference mode “made necessary” by pandemics, collapsing eco-systems, overpopulation or any other spooky bogey they can come up with.
Which brings us to the old-money hereditary Lords as one of the few institutions to push back against government overreach. Just as, in this topsy turvy world, it was those detested Tory farmers who stood as at least one section of the working public that didn’t want to surrender to our “compassionate” biosecurity state. Whilst the “Marxists” were urging everyone to get as many needles jammed into their collapsing circularity systems as possible.
And the old colonial front serves as yet another diversion to all that crap in the past to distract from the present. Oh well, they had to run out of the old Hitler rap eventually.
“Hey! Don’t forget us, up here in the (formerly) Great White North! We’re second to none when it comes to acquiescing to the commands of out Globalist Overlords.”
Karl Marx havent lived in vain. Think about how much influence and dumbness one man and his book can make in the world for centuries after his death.
Everyone ought to read at least the opening part of The Communist Manifesto. They would find the most concentrated and succinct description of the world they’re living in. And also understand how conservatism and capitalism are incompatible. Indeed, they would find out that capitalism is incompatible with any tradition, culture or religion.
Cept the religion of Mammon.
This bloke would agree George:
https://michael-hudson.com/books/super-imperialism/
Us old lags down in Oz always do the trial runs for future dystopias mate.
House all those who persist in wearing masks, getting as much of the monkey-gunk into themselves as possible and now to the State and call the place : Compli City
…..bow to The State…..
I was pleased they voted no to assisted dying, in Canada they have (MAID) Medical Assistance in Dying, they began with euthanising seriously ill folk, then the not so seriously ill – then young folk, and the latest is that, in a poll in Canada, it showed that 27% of Canadians, think that poor Canadians – should have the option of using (MAID) to end their financial suffering.
As for the Westminster peers in the HoC, they receive £300 pounds a day just for showing up, they don’t even need to stay in the HoC – as long as they sign the book they get the cash, and they can then leave, they also have a taxpayer subsidised canteen – where they can scoff such delicacies as Qualls Eggs, Lobster and Champagne – at a fraction of the cost outside the HoC.
Mexico’s Sheinbaum was doing so well – in aiding Cuba, now with this cash free thingy its a step backwards once the (DC) gets its foot in the door – cash starts to get squeezed out.
A wee bit more on Canada.
In Canada the suggestion being put forward now is if you don’t take the vaccines offered to you and yours, there’s the distinct possibility that you will be considered not of sound mind and put on psychiatric drugs.
healthbot (@thehealthb0t): “College of Physician’s & Surgeons in Canada suggests mandating psychiatric drugs for those that refuse mRNA injections or any kind of vaccination….” | nitter.poast.org
They have other means to kill you.
Yes – but at least that won’t be one of them.
The colonial admin in Scotland is to erect a permanent memorial to the foreign monarch that was queen Elizabeth II – mind you the Scottish admin is a bunch of treacherous b*stards, its a bit like Washington erecting a statute of the Zionist monster Netanyahu outside the Whitehouse.
Were some of the places in the House of Lords sold by bankrupt nobility? The names and looks of the replacements don’t seem White. Sure, there is supposed to be no such thing as race in Woke reality, but my lying eyes tell me something.
Addendum, New Normality:
In 2023, JPMorgan Chase was forced to hand over its own internal files on Jeffrey Epstein as part of a lawsuit brought by his victims. The bank’s lawyers compiled a twenty-three-page summary of what they found.
It was meant to assess legal risk.
But the files show that Epstein was effectively running one of the world’s biggest banks from the outside.
Switchboard Operator – by esc
Escapekey’s posts support the Small Minority who believe that Jeffrey
Epstein didnt need to use Sexual Blackmail to get Very Influential People
(VIPs) to work for him…
He knew their weaknesses were Money, Status, Power.** Once they
bit the apple, as Escapekey says “Everyone knew enough to damage
everyone else.”
That the corporate propaganda media is running a Smear Campaign about
Epstein should tell you there could be stuff they dont want aired…
To paraphrase Dylan “Even KfC3 must, at times, feel Unappreciated
by His Subjects.”
** These could act as powerful Aphrodisiacs; no need for Jeffrey to
supply boys and girls…
Surprised there’s no mention of Iran- or maybe it is what it is, so why bother. Also, surprised to learn Ice Age Farmer is back after all these years (just in time for another lockdown):
https://www.youtube.com/@UNSHADOWED2
On farming, the juicy steaks are ready to eat.
On the supermarkets shelves soon, if not now.
healthbot (@thehealthb0t): “3D printed meat needs to be stopped” | nitter.poast.org
Ice Age Farmer sold fear porn of the highest order.