documentaries, latest, media watch Published on May 27, 2018 Comment 1 WATCH: "Russia with Simon Reeve" – BBC Propaganda vs Reality written by Admin Independent filmmaker Graham Phillips takes a close look at the BBC program "Russia with Simon Reeve", revealing the degree of bias – and worse – beneath its benignly smiling exterior. Notes and references can be seen on the original Youtube channel. You can support Graham's work through his Paypal https://www.paypal.me/grahamwphillips.
