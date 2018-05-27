documentaries, latest, media watch
Published on May 27, 2018
WATCH: “Russia with Simon Reeve” – BBC Propaganda vs Reality

Independent filmmaker Graham Phillips takes a close look at the BBC program “Russia with Simon Reeve”, revealing the degree of bias – and worse – beneath its benignly smiling exterior.

Notes and references can be seen on the original Youtube channel. You can support Graham’s work through his Paypal https://www.paypal.me/grahamwphillips.

  1. Fair dinkum says

    Governments are like ornate mantle pieces: They serve no practical purpose.
