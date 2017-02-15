CNN using intentionally misleading headlines (again)

This is CNN’s latest article on the all ways Trump is allegedly linked to Russia, Russian spies and Vladimir Putin. Above, a screen-grab of their headline.

It seems intercepted communications show that members of Trump’s campaign were “in contact” with Russian officials. This is shocking and treason and stuff, so the CNN brought in “intelligence experts” to analyse what all this could mean. It’s all very serious.

Buried half-way through the story is this:

Officials emphasized that communications between campaign staff and representatives of foreign governments are not unusual.

“Not unusual”. So what it could mean…is nothing. So that’s that then.