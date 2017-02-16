Ukraine: the Fake News before the Storm

by Tutisicecream

As with Syria the WMSM is complicit in providing fake news stories about Ukraine as cover for more war

The situation in Ukraine is bad and many seasoned observers see serious conflict imminent, one which may draw Russia onto a direct confrontation with NATO and therefore the US. A civil war at the centre of Europe which has been simmering for almost 3 years is about to erupt again dragging in the two opposing blocks, Russia and the largely US funded NATO into a potential confrontation. Meanwhile the WMSM happy to be the harbinger of double speak, does nothing other than fan the flames of geopolitical discontent with disinformation, distraction and lies.

What they like to call “Fake News”, when berating other independent sources of information, but like the boy who cried wolf many people and independent sources see through their subterfuge and refuse to parrot the bought and paid for Washington consensus line. The trouble with the narrative by omission approach adopted by the Guardian and a host of WMSM outlets is that it fails to hide some glaring contradictions, the paramount one being Ukraine is not a NATO member. The other reasons being being Russia has not invaded Ukraine and Poroshenko did not come to power as a result of an attempted Russian intervention there.

In the last few weeks there have been a growing number of increasingly spurious reports linking Trump to Putin and Russia to everything else bad in a flurry of new and regurgitated false narratives of fake news.

Here are just a few examples of faked-up news headline helping the process of myth making along from the Guardian, most of which is available across a wide range of establishment outlets:

It’s been a smorgasbord in the WMSM of crazed news with no foundation in truth or even reality. But that doesn’t matter; the main aim has been to get headlines onto the front pages and across the internet to soften up the populations of the UK Europe and the US for potential war between the US/ NATO and Russia which has been planned for some considerable time, well before the ousting of Ukraine’s democratically elected president Yanukovych. Beware the Putin Trump link, if there ever was one, it is purely a distraction as the real action is already in motion in Ukraine a frozen conflict which is about to erupt again. All of this is an attempt, no doubt, to bounce Trump to the defence of Ukraine in line with the established US false narrative.

Realising that the fake news cover is out of the bag now with Trump accusing the MSM of being the worst purveyors of deception and lies; the deep state, those who were mainly backing Clinton for Presidency hoping for more war, are now calling in their dues with their illegitimate puppet President, Poroshenko. The likes of Victoria Nuland who midwived the Ukrainian coup in February 2014 may now be out the door, as far as US foreign policy is concerned for central and eastern Europe, but her legacy is still alive and kicking thanks to John (mad cap) McCain and of course NATO. It is no coincidence that McCain has recently paid one of his regular visits to Ukraine to press the flesh of those in the Pravi Sector to help keep weak Poroshenko from deviating.

It’s also of no surprise that a number of corrupt Oligarchs, US Ukrainian Diaspora and Poroshenko himself were all rooting for Clinton and even pouring money into her campaign coffers. What is strange though is that the WMSM, so bothered about foreign (in their case Russian) intervention in the US presidential race, over looked this blatant and overt attempt to swing the election outcome. A would be manipulation by a largely fascist government, illegally brought into power by US covert operations and backed by Obama and Clinton. Instead the WMSM along with the Guardian preferred the “Putin hacked the US election” meme, a complete jackanory story, but in a desperate search for credence, they readily lapped it all up as they had got the election outcome so badly wrong…

So let’s look at some of the fake and real analysis, the myths and realities.

Ukraine

MYTH-MAKING:

…Ukraine’s president, Petro Poroshenko, said during a meeting with security officials on Tuesday: ‘The shelling is massive. Who would dare to talk about lifting the sanctions in such circumstances?’” Shaun Walker, Ukraine clashes leave several dead and test Trump’s Russia stance

The Guardian’s editorial line on Ukraine is straight out of the mouth of Poroshenko and echoed by Boris Johnson. Are your alarm bells ringing, they should be.

Walker continues:

Russia and the separatists initiated the violence in Avdiivka,” said the US chargé d’affaires to the OSCE, Kate Byrnes. “We call on Russia to stop the violence, honour the ceasefire, withdraw heavy weapons and end attempts to seize new territory beyond the line of contact.”

Spot the myth making here? Kate Byrnes is not a member of the OSCE she is a representative of the US government – in a liaison role, Russia is not a signatory to the Minsk ll ceasefire agreement, Ukraine is and the DPR (Donetsk Peoples Republic). Russia has a monitor role along with Germany and France. Shaun Walker completely misinterprets the Role of Russia here by quoting Byrnesm, may be with intent or just by sloppy journalism? And the statement “Russia and the separatists initiated the violence in Avdiivka,” is simply not true, there has been a build up of Ukrainian military in Avdiivka which has been a creeping offensive.

REALITY CHECK:

Here are some observations by Dmitry Orlov from the beginning of the Ukrainian civil war. He wrote:

Last Thursday (28 August 2014) the Ukrainian government, echoed by NATO spokesmen, declared that the Russian military is now operating within Ukraine’s borders. Well, maybe it is and maybe it isn’t; what do you know? They said the same thing before, most recently on August 13, and then on August 17, each time with either no evidence or fake evidence. Armed with this list, you too should be able to determine whether or not Russia has invaded Ukraine” Dmitry Orlov,Top Ten Ways You Can Tell if Russia Has Invaded Ukraine

Syria

And just in case you thought the reporting of Ukraine was an isolated case there is Syria which has followed a similar course of criminal misdirection by the WMSM via fake news regarding the war there. Yet the Guardian repeats the established lies:

MYTH MAKING:

Year after year, month after month, the depravity of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has been exposed more thoroughly: the systematic use of torture against opponents; the repeated deployment of barrel bombs and chemical weapons; the targeting of hospitals; the airstrike on a UN aid convoy; reports of civilians being killed on the spot as the last rebel strongholds in Aleppo fell. Guardian Editorial, Guardian View on Syrian war crimes; searching for a road to justice

REALITY CHECK:

Saudi Arabia and Qatar want to establish a Sunni state in Syria, without religious freedom. Therefore, Assad must go….” The Media Coverage on Syria is the Biggest Media Lie of our Time’ — Interview with Flemish Priest in Syria

To antanaclasis the Guardian’s view: “The Syrian president is not the answer to Isis; his brutality has been a very large part of the problem” I say that, “The Guardian and WMSM reportage is not the answer to the Ukraine and Syrian problem; its brutality has been a very large part of the problem when the myth is promoted and the reality suppressed.” ‘

Remember Libya, remember Iraq? Remember how the WMSM helped promote the fake news and false narratives for those wars?