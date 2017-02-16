latest, Ukraine, video
Published on February 16, 2017
Comments 7

Oliver Stone’s “Ukraine on Fire” – will we ever see it?

written by

Above is the trailer for Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire”. Released back in the summer of 2016 this film is still extremely elusive in its original English language form. A Russian-dubbed version aired in November 2016 and some copies of that with amateur English VO are available on Youtube. But the original is currently unavailable either for download, purchase or freeview – anywhere.

This is – to say the least – unfortunate, since it’s the English-speaking western audience who might benefit most from a different perspective on the events in Ukraine that led to the current civil war and dangerous instability. We’d guess Oliver Stone made this documentary specifically to reach those people, so it’s hard to understand why he has so far failed to obtain his original English soundtrack version any kind of public platform.

Rumours say Stone is struggling to find a western distributor. Maybe this is the problem. If so, let’s hope he succeeds in finding an outlet soon. In the meantime you can read James DiEugenio’s extensive review.

He calls his piece “A Documentary You’ll Likely Never See.” Let’s hope he’s wrong about that.

7 Comments

  1. Arrby says

    James DiEugenio is probably just as pleased that he gets to mention JFK as anything. He gleefully brings it up at the end of his (okay) article. The curious reader might get around to discovering that DiEugenio is the author of a pro JFK book titled “Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case.” Way to go Robert Parry for in effect endorsing this enduring myth. Is the truth important or not?

    Like

    Reply
    • Admin says

      That’s a completely different film. “Winter on Fire; Ukraine’s fight for freedom” is a Netflix documentary that pretty much tells the very familiar but less than complete narrative offered by the NATO alliance.

      The movie we are discussing is Oliver Stone’s “UKRAINE on Fire.” It is not available anywhere in the original English language version.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s