Oliver Stone’s “Ukraine on Fire” – will we ever see it?

Above is the trailer for Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire”. Released back in the summer of 2016 this film is still extremely elusive in its original English language form. A Russian-dubbed version aired in November 2016 and some copies of that with amateur English VO are available on Youtube. But the original is currently unavailable either for download, purchase or freeview – anywhere.
This is – to say the least – unfortunate, since it’s the English-speaking western audience who might benefit most from a different perspective on the events in Ukraine that led to the current civil war and dangerous instability. We’d guess Oliver Stone made this documentary specifically to reach those people, so it’s hard to understand why he has so far failed to obtain his original English soundtrack version any kind of public platform.
Rumours say Stone is struggling to find a western distributor. Maybe this is the problem. If so, let’s hope he succeeds in finding an outlet soon. In the meantime you can read James DiEugenio’s extensive review.
He calls his piece “A Documentary You’ll Likely Never See.” Let’s hope he’s wrong about that.
James DiEugenio is probably just as pleased that he gets to mention JFK as anything. He gleefully brings it up at the end of his (okay) article. The curious reader might get around to discovering that DiEugenio is the author of a pro JFK book titled “Destiny Betrayed: JFK, Cuba, and the Garrison Case.” Way to go Robert Parry for in effect endorsing this enduring myth. Is the truth important or not?
LikeLike
If you don’t want to register with Putlocker online, you can watch it with English subtitles here:
LikeLike
Yes, thanks, we are aware of the amateur English subtitled versions. But the movie was originally made in English. That version, with original English soundtrack, is not available, and really should be.
LikeLike
Oh, I agree, but this is better than nothing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
link to film here
http://www.putlockerstv.com/movies/1450-watch-winter-on-fire-ukraines-fight-for-freedom-putlocker-on-putlockers-tv.html
NOTE FROM ADMIN – this is NOT the Oliver Stone documentary (see our reply below).
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a completely different film. “Winter on Fire; Ukraine’s fight for freedom” is a Netflix documentary that pretty much tells the very familiar but less than complete narrative offered by the NATO alliance.
The movie we are discussing is Oliver Stone’s “UKRAINE on Fire.” It is not available anywhere in the original English language version.
LikeLike
OOPS.
LikeLike