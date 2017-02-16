Oliver Stone’s “Ukraine on Fire” – will we ever see it?

Above is the trailer for Oliver Stone’s documentary “Ukraine on Fire”. Released back in the summer of 2016 this film is still extremely elusive in its original English language form. A Russian-dubbed version aired in November 2016 and some copies of that with amateur English VO are available on Youtube. But the original is currently unavailable either for download, purchase or freeview – anywhere.

This is – to say the least – unfortunate, since it’s the English-speaking western audience who might benefit most from a different perspective on the events in Ukraine that led to the current civil war and dangerous instability. We’d guess Oliver Stone made this documentary specifically to reach those people, so it’s hard to understand why he has so far failed to obtain his original English soundtrack version any kind of public platform.

Rumours say Stone is struggling to find a western distributor. Maybe this is the problem. If so, let’s hope he succeeds in finding an outlet soon. In the meantime you can read James DiEugenio’s extensive review.

He calls his piece “A Documentary You’ll Likely Never See.” Let’s hope he’s wrong about that.