(ENG SUBS)DPR: Ukraine attacks & takes control of water filtration plant Donetsk

Eduard Aleksandrovich Basurin Deputy Defense Minister and defense spokesman of the Donetsk People’s Republic has just made an announcement that Ukraine forces in the night took control of the Donetsk water treatment plant. He “urges world leaders to strongly condemn the Poroshenko regime and make the Ukrainian president to bring order to his army”
Advertisements
This is quite alarming. People cannot go without water for more than seven days if they are in good health. Babies, children, the elderly and the sick don’t have that long. The population of Donetsk was estimated at 929,063 (2016 est.) in the city, and over 2,000,000 in the metropolitan area (2011). A great deal of water is necessary for that many people and cannot easily be brought in by trucks every day.
LikeLike
Water isn’t yet an issue. I think the upshot of the press conference was: either Kiev is allowing the provocations to happen or it has lost control over segments of its forces.
Basurin isn’t making any accusations but suggesting that the latter is most likely the case, and therefore for the time being, Donetsk isn’t taking the bait, so to speak.
At the same time, he is suggesting that if Kiev doesn’t act to restrain its outlaws, depending upon how dangerous to civilians become the illegal actions, the Republic may have to take matters into its own hands.
LikeLike
Will the fascists poison the water supply …?
LikeLike