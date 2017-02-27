invitation for submissions: “climate change”

As our current feature points out, we are living in an age when free speech has come under overt threat. In the name of protecting a range of alleged special interest groups (women, ethnic minorities, gay people – even “the planet”), censorship is being re-packaged as a tool of social justice. “Hate speech is not free speech” is the slogan, devised, we can imagine, by some ad-agency under contract. The implicit assumption gaining ground is that some opinions, maybe even some facts, have no right to be heard.

We think this is potentially one of the most dangerous developments of our time. We don’t have to agree with the “deniers” or the proponents of alternative therapies or minority opinions in order to recognise their innate right to be heard, or to recognise that if they are successfully silenced, we may be next.

So, in order to do our own bit to redress the balance and resist the creeping censorship, we’re inviting submissions on one of the most polarised and overtly censored subjects in the modern world – “man-made climate change,” or “anthropogenic global warming” to give it one of its more official names.

Whether you are a “believer” or “denier” in AGW, a scientist involved in this field or simply a lay person who has studied the subject. Whether you want to discuss the science itself or the way in which it has been handled by the media (mainstream and alternative), we would love to hear from you.

But remember we want to encourage a serious and rational debate, with an emphasis on evidence and sources. Please don’t bother submitting an evidence-free rant about how the deniers/believers are all fools or shills, because we won’t publish it. But if you have good sources and/ or an interesting and considered argument – send them our way.

Send your submissions to: submissions@off-guardian.org, subject line “climate debate”.

We look forward to reading them.