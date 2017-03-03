MSM and Selective Blindness

The McCarthy-like witch-huntery is gaining momentum. Where it’s going is hard to gauge…but, where ever it is, it will get there fast. Currently in the media cross-hairs is Trump’s AG Jeff Sessions. He is accused of lying about talking to the Russian Ambassador when asked by the Senate, his defence being he didn’t speak to them about the election, which is how he understood the question. He contends that, as a Senator and member of the Armed Services Committee, it was not unusual for him to be contact with the Russian Ambassador’s office.
Essentially, unless you’re inclined to believe that a career politician who, in over 30 years in public office, never had a kind word to say about either Russia or the USSR has actually s been a deep cover agent for the past few decades, it seems like a minor semantic misunderstanding. It probably means nothing…as an issue in and of itself. As a chess move relating to the crazy media storm and intelligence leaks trying to undermine the new administration, it means a little more. But only a little.
The media have taken a pick-and-choose attitude to the related social media storm. Gleefully repeating the words of Claire McCaskill, a Democratic senator and fellow member of the ASC, who tweeted out:
I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years.No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Rel Com.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 2, 2017
Unfortunately it took very little detective work to sniff out these, earlier tweets:
Today calls with British, Russian, and German Ambassadors re: Iran deal. #doingmyhomework
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) August 6, 2015
Off to meeting w/Russian Ambassador. Upset about the arbitrary/cruel decision to end all US adoptions,even those in process.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 30, 2013
Ironically, McCaskill then tried to get around this on…you guessed it…a question of semantics.
This received some coverage, notably on CNN and in Business Insider, however The Guardian simply removed their embed of the original tweet, with no explanation, and made no comment on the other tweets.
There was very little media comment on this tweet either, where the AP directly quotes the House Intelligence Chairman on this issue, who couldn’t be more clear:
BREAKING: House Intelligence chairman: We still have no evidence of improper contacts with Russian officials.
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2017
Pretty hard to get around that one on semantics. Better to just ignore it.
I suppose the question becomes, does any of this really matter? Is this all just an elaborate sideshow to distract an increasingly impoverished civilian population? A method to spread discord and unrest? Or does the Trump administration pose any kind of real threat?
Either way, while this distraction and/or witch hunt (delete as appropriate) dominates the headlines, bigger and more important issues are being pushed backwards out of the public eye.
The Syrian army retook Palmyra yesterday…with barely a word spoken about it in the MSM. The US is taking a more and more active role in the conflict in Yemen…apparently, the illegal execution of foreign nationals is something for which even Donald Trump can escape criticism.
From an outsider looking in , it is clearly a propaganda war . A few events that seem to me to have ignited a run on Trump and everyone /everything associated with him because of his wanting to to talk to Russia and Pedogate . These 2 things IMHO lit the fire.
The term “McCarthyite Witch Hunt” is not appropriate here as it makes it sound like these guys are victims. It may be true that some or even most of these meetings were innocuous, but the bigger picture is that there is a right wing coup taking place in the US right now and anything that can be done to stop it is justified. So, I cry no tears for any possible unfairness. I do regret that the US relationship with Russia is not going to improve and may even worsen, but right now I am more concerned about the loss of democratic freedoms under a Bannon/Trump regime. If you lived in the US, you might feel the same way.
Dear Marc,
Are you not concerned though that these moves to remove the Trump government are themselves based on lies and thus opaque and unaccountable to the public? All these moves by the US intel community, Washington bureaucrats, the Democrats, all their backers and the rest of the Deep State against Trump create a precedent that can be used against succeeding presidents. You may not like Trump but if he is to be impeached, the evidence of any wrong-doing or criminality has to be strong, verifiable and open to public scrutiny. If he is impeached on flimsy, even fabricated evidence, and replaced by Pence, how do you know that he will not also be impeached in similar future circumstances if he tries to pursue domestic and/or foreign policies that the Deep State will not countenance?
Then no-one (apart from the sociopathic Hillary Clinton) will want to run for the presidency in 2020 and in subsequent election years – unless s/he wants to commit career suicide by presidential guillotine.
If you are concerned about the loss of democratic rights and freedoms, the loss began long before Trump even started running for the presidency. If you believe there has been a fascist coup, the conditions for it were created under George W Bush and Barack Obama’s times as president.
I’m getting miserly in my old age. Here is a comment that a certain website, which preens itself on its liberalism, (No not The Guardian- that train left the station a decade ago) won’t publish:
“Is this all that there is, on Sessions A couple of public meetings at the Convention and another less public meeting to discuss something?
“The trick is to subject a few other, randomly selected, Senators or Political aides to the same tests: how many met with foreign ambassadors during the campaign? Any Democratic Senators meet with Mexican officials and possibly talk about walls? Or deportations? Any meetings with Ukrainian or Georgian officials (Ambassadors for example) at which Donbas or the IMF might have come up? Any meetings with Saudi officials? etc etc.
“Bandar virtually ran Al Qaeda from the Embassy in Washington for decades. The Israeli Ambassador could sit in on NSC meetings except that it would be a demotion.
“There really is no evidence that Sessions did anything, or that there was anything that he could do that had anything to do with Russian intervention in the election. But then there isn’t a scintilla of evidence that the Russians had any involvement in the election-except, against their will, as Aunt Sallies and scapegoats.
“If you guys want a coup have one, for Christ’s sake, but don’t do in every brain in the nation while doing so: you might need to start thinking sensibly afterwards when Mike Pence is Mr President and the Pentagon gets its wish of war with Russia.
Hell, you might even not want a hot war. Or a Cold one. “
Of course the classic instance would be Obama’s private assurances to Israel in 2008, during the assaults on Gaza in December.
Does anyone doubt that Obama was engaged in talks with the Israelis, reassuring them of his support, while Bush was still President?
Does anyone doubt he greenlit Operation Cast Lead?
No.
And if he did so he was doing what Flynn was accused of. There is one law for the War Party and another for their opponents.
You make good comments. I do not mean my comment as a counterpoint to your comments.
