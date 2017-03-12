Guardian flagrantly lying about Western policy in ME, trashing its own comments to silence dissent

For five years the US and other western powers worked to unite Syria’s disparate rebel factions, combat Islamic State and broker a peace deal with Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Prospects of such a deal have all but evaporated after Russian air power crushed rebels in their stronghold of Aleppo.
Above is the Graun’s debased re-writing of recent history in its latest piece of Pentagon/Langley/GCHQ propaganda. The article itself tries to whip some sort of moral outrage out of Russia “doing a Syria” in Libya – viz Russian companies daring to make deals with Libyan oil companies, and possibly even funding the “anti-Western” forces currently battling for control of the oil fields. The tone is, of course, that Russia has no business trying to protect its own interests in the ME or anywhere, since only Western colonialists are empowered to do that.
Capturing the glittering prize of the Oil Crescent has become the focus of a bitter civil war now in its third year and US officials fear that Russia has now entered the conflict, with Haftar the likely beneficiary.
In testimony to the Senate’s foreign relations committee on Thursday, the chief of the Pentagon’s Africa command, General Thomas D Waldhauser, said: “Russia is trying to exert influence on the ultimate decision of who and what entity becomes in charge of the government inside Libya.”
As usual they think their readers have no memories and don’t recall how the “bitter civil war” actually began, or the cynical and deliberate destruction of Libyan society by NATO just six years ago, solely to enable the West to capitalise on geopolitical chaos and easy access to cheap oil. And, as usual they are wrong. Predictably the comments section is full of people balking at the grotesque extent of lies and revisionism, and either having their opinions censored or scoring “up votes” in double figures.
Par for the course.
“For five years” is about the only true words stated in the original Guardian article. They forgot to mention that the rebels were not a majority of Syrians but insurgents from all the Islamic state remnants kicked out of other countries and reformed as ISIS or ISIL or some other God forsaken name but funded, armed and supported by the US and is puppet state hangers on. The US totally destabilized the Middle East and what has happened there can be laid on the doorstep of the White House. I propose they change the name of the president’s residence to Blood House!
The Guardian has developed an extraordinary business model under its new management… alienate as many of its core readership as possible in the shortest possible time. At time when most news platforms are struggling economically and fighting to retain every reader, this is an odd strategy, to say the least. But perhaps the Guardian doesn’t really need readers anymore? Maybe its role is a wider one and that’s worth paying for? To give the false impression that the liberal/left media exists at all and, at the same time, control the boundaries of what decent lefties are allowed to say and think.
Hey, it was the Americans (and the British and French) who caused all the mess in Libya.
Of course, there was a reason for it.
Qaddafi was threatening to undermine the global role of the US Dollar by creating a new African currency.
That is the main reason he had to go, even if it created a power vacuum left gaping wide for decades.
