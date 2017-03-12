Guardian flagrantly lying about Western policy in ME, trashing its own comments to silence dissent

For five years the US and other western powers worked to unite Syria’s disparate rebel factions, combat Islamic State and broker a peace deal with Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Prospects of such a deal have all but evaporated after Russian air power crushed rebels in their stronghold of Aleppo.

Above is the Graun’s debased re-writing of recent history in its latest piece of Pentagon/Langley/GCHQ propaganda. The article itself tries to whip some sort of moral outrage out of Russia “doing a Syria” in Libya – viz Russian companies daring to make deals with Libyan oil companies, and possibly even funding the “anti-Western” forces currently battling for control of the oil fields. The tone is, of course, that Russia has no business trying to protect its own interests in the ME or anywhere, since only Western colonialists are empowered to do that.

Capturing the glittering prize of the Oil Crescent has become the focus of a bitter civil war now in its third year and US officials fear that Russia has now entered the conflict, with Haftar the likely beneficiary. In testimony to the Senate’s foreign relations committee on Thursday, the chief of the Pentagon’s Africa command, General Thomas D Waldhauser, said: “Russia is trying to exert influence on the ultimate decision of who and what entity becomes in charge of the government inside Libya.”

As usual they think their readers have no memories and don’t recall how the “bitter civil war” actually began, or the cynical and deliberate destruction of Libyan society by NATO just six years ago, solely to enable the West to capitalise on geopolitical chaos and easy access to cheap oil. And, as usual they are wrong. Predictably the comments section is full of people balking at the grotesque extent of lies and revisionism, and either having their opinions censored or scoring “up votes” in double figures.

Par for the course.