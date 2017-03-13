VIDEO: Queen unveils monument celebrating half a million Iraqi deaths

from UKColumn News
On March 9 The Queen and Prince Philip unveiled a new monument to “honour the duty and service of both UK armed forces and civilians” in Iraq and Afghanistan. So, it’s official. The UK celebrates its illegal wars, the subsequent murder of tens of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of a society and the fostering of terrorism.
The artist who created the monument described it as “twin monoliths” in a nod towards 9/11.
What I find more interesting is how the media is deciding to parcel up this story into their own rhetoric. Today I read that the true disgrace that Tony Blair visited the memorial. The problem is that sidelines people into an opinion of Tony Blair.
If we agree or disagree that it is a disgrace for Tony Blair to visit the memorial then we are accepting that the memorial in and of itself is not disgraceful. I think anything that celebrates death is disgraceful, whether or not Tony Blair visits it.
thaks you for posting this;it is truly perverse
I don’t think you should be featuring items like this.
The twin monolith – I suggest – represents Iraq and Afghanistan, not 9/11 or the twin towers.
The “black sun”? Is this not literary fiction of the worst kind?
I am not saying that untold numbers of civilians did not die in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
However, the memorial is for military personnel and those civilian personnel who supported them.
It has nothing whatsoever to do with the Iraqi and Afghani civilians who died, unless they worked with UK forces.
There is more than enough fake news in the world today without adding this rubbish to it, particularly at offGuardian.
This site should be way better than that.
I agree with you and Off Guardian. I agree with you that maybe the monument doesn’t represent exactly what Off Guardian think it does (I don’t know anything about it to offer an additional opinion here).
Where I agree with OG is that recognising the deaths of personal in these Middle Eastern countries can be seen to celebrate their actions, because it glorifies those actions without considering that they resulted in other deaths. It would be akin to Germans making a memorial for all the Nazis killed in WW2. We’d find that offensive and difficult to understand because we only see the negative actions of those soldiers. (I’m not saying all Germans only see Nazis in a positive way. I’d assume most don’t. But please see my example as an attempt to demonstrate what I’m saying. It’s an analogy and analogies are not meant to be real).
