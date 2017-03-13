VIDEO: Queen unveils monument celebrating half a million Iraqi deaths

from UKColumn News

On March 9 The Queen and Prince Philip unveiled a new monument to “honour the duty and service of both UK armed forces and civilians” in Iraq and Afghanistan. So, it’s official. The UK celebrates its illegal wars, the subsequent murder of tens of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of a society and the fostering of terrorism.

The artist who created the monument described it as “twin monoliths” in a nod towards 9/11.