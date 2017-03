In August of 2016, a former employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) began looking into the reports his agency had released years earlier on the collapse of the World Trade Center. What he found shook him to the core.

In this half-hour interview, Peter Michael Ketcham tells of his personal journey toward reluctantly concluding his employers of 14 years had deliberately suppressed the truth about the most pivotal event of the 21st century.