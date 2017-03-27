CrowdStrike: How the Guardian Delivers its Fake News

Tutisicecream

The emerging CrowdStrike “Russian Hack Attack” revelations show the most recent example of the Guardian along with the rest of the WMSM parroting the same fake news story

As the Guardian bemoans that the post truth era is upon us, we find another example of the fake news they faithfully report to their readers in the emerging revelations of CrowdStrike. First revealed by Michael Sainato this week in Counterpunch Thursday 23 March 2017 growing interest is developing in this story, but don’t expect too much reporting in the Guardian or other MSM outlets. Why? Well put simply as the Guardian froths over the Putin Paradox, the Guardian’s very real Propaganda Paradox is proving a more salient line of questioning among independent minded observers.

CrowdStrike has been widely reported in the WMSM and used as a basis to push the fake narrative of “Russia Hacked the US elections”. The story emerging so far is that an influential British think tank and Ukraine’s military are disputing a report that the U.S. cyber security firm CrowdStrike has used to back its claims of Russian hacking in the presidential election. As covered by Michael Krieger at Liberty Blitzkrieg:

The CrowdStrike report, released in December, asserted that Russians hacked into a Ukrainian artillery app, resulting in heavy losses of howitzers in Ukraine’s war with Russian-backed separatists. But the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) told VOA that CrowdStrike erroneously used IISS data as proof of the intrusion. IISS disavowed any connection to the CrowdStrike report. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense also has claimed combat losses and hacking never happened. In lieu of substantive evidence provided to the public that the alleged hacks which led to Wikileaks releases of DNC and Clinton Campaign Manager John Podesta’s emails were orchestrated by the Russian Government, CrowdStrike’s bias has been cited as undependable in its own assessment, in addition to its sceptical methods and conclusions. The firm’s CTO and co-founder, Dmitri Alperovitch, is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank with openly anti-Russian sentiments that is funded by Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk, who also happened to donate at least $10 million to the Clinton Foundation. You may not be surprised to learn that in 2013, the Atlantic Council awarded Hillary Clinton it’s Distinguished International Leadership Award. In 2014, the Atlantic Council hosted one of several events with former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, who took over after pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted in early 2014, who now lives in exile in Russia.

Yatsenyuk having been installed by the US and having to resign because of his unpopularity now resides in California close by Google’s HQ in Mountain View. Why mention Google? Well coincidentally in 2015 CrowdStrike landed a $100 million Series C US government investment round. The round was led by Google Capital with Rackspace, which happens to be one of the company’s customers also investing. Existing investors Accel and Warburg Pincus also participated. Today’s investment brings the total funding to-date in CrowdStrike to $156 million. Big Money.

The fact CrowdStrike is now being regarded as unreliable in its methods and conclusions, you might think the Guardian, which used the report as a vehicle to promote anti-Russian and anti-Putin rhetoric and blatant propaganda, might be reporting this. Well don’t hold your breath. As you can see the links to the Clinton Foundation and the use of CrowdStrike’s conclusions to promote a false narrative would require a gigantic climb down. This is not going to happen as the false narrative is too well entrenched.

Some examples of the Guardian’s Russo-phobic “Russian Hack Attacks” using the CrowdStrike fake report as a basis:

What is certainly interesting in all these revelations about CrowdStrike is the Ukraine connection to the report and to Ukrainian funding for the Clinton presidential campaign. When this is coupled with the Ukrainian Diaspora in the Canadian Government namely the Russo-phobic Nazi sympathiser, the new Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland we see a pattern emerging here. We also start to see the connections with the Ukrainian coup of 22 February 2014 and US and compliant WMSM backing of Neo-Nazi organisations there in an attempt to bring off their dream of regime change in Russia.

So what we see and what we are told is what we get, not truth instead fabricated lies. We might add to this other perception managing deceptions that populate the MSM somehow always targeting Russia. Such as the White Helmets in Syria, if that is really where they are; the hijacked Dutch-led criminal inquiry implicating Russia in the 2014 shoot down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 which relied heavily on cryptic telephone intercepts that were supplied by the Ukrainian intelligence service; and of course the recent Laundrama expose of Luke Harding which not surprisingly includes Ukraine in the flow of corrupt money, but focuses instead on Russia.