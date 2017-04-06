Media Goes Quiet as Russia Exposes US Lies at Security Council

by Richard Brandt via Information Clearing House
Russia just called out the West for using the UN to promote regime change — but no one reported it
Twitter was flooded with commentary about Nikki Haley’s call to arms against Russia during the Security Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. But no one bothered to report what Russia had to say.
Russia’s deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that the West’s “obsession with regime change is what hinders this Security Council.”
He noted that for Washington and its partners, “everything is guided by regime change” and allegations that Assad used chemical weapons in an attack in Idlib province on Tuesday are based on “falsified reports from the White Helmets”, an organization that has been “discredited long ago”.
Can someone tell us what were these kids doing inside a secret Qaeda hideout dug deep inside a mountain?! Another cheap WH act! pic.twitter.com/brNKcX9zTm
— Fares Shehabi (@ShehabiFares) 4 April 2017
He further added that “taking [the White Helmets] at face value is not professional and not serious.”
Another angle of the "fire hose" location: Seems to be a #WhiteHelmets base, with hideouts dug into the rock pic.twitter.com/Vvl5bA12Q6
— Ian Grant (@Gjoene) 4 April 2017
Safronkov pointed out that “the White Helmets are getting mixed up in their reports. Their versions keep changing. They speak of bombs from helicopters, then from planes”.
Russia's Vladimir Safronkov exposes #WhiteHelmets, blasts imperialists, trashes report at UNSC. #SyriaGasAttack
— Zain Mankani (@zainmankani) 5 April 2017
Russia’s UN representative observed that in “photos and videos we see the White Helmets acting very unprofessionally. Their behavior is very relaxed in these extreme circumstances. All of this is clearly meant to provoke. All of this has been reflected in the resolution.”
Safronkov then asks the US, UK and France: “Did this event take place? Have you even checked what you wrote?”
Russia’s representative finished by slamming the UK for blaming Russia for the deaths of children in Syria. He said that the UK “does nothing” for Syria except “submit drafts meant to provoke” and “pressure investigations” into reporting politically favorable results.
We can’t find a single mainstream report that focuses solely on Safronkov’s comments.
Apparently the media can’t even identify who Safronkov is.
Here’s how the geniuses at the Interpreter reported this — but misidentifying the person who was actually speaking. What’s the difference? They’re all Russians:
So far nothing RU ambassador Pyotr Ilichov is saying is true. This speech is just filled with conspiracy hashtags like Alex Jones's SEO
— James Miller (@Millermena) 5 April 2017
There’s something very wrong when the media won’t even report the other side.
These terrible events have occurred before and both Syrian President Assad and Russia were blamed by the MSM. They proved to be mistaken so why should we believe the MSM, or the Western governments now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uh-huh. Typical biased western corporate Neoliberal media…
Meanwhile, Noam Chomsky says: “The Assad regime is a moral disgrace… They’re carrying out horrendous acts, the Russians with them”:
http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/04/06/the-assad-regime-is-a-moral-disgrace-noam-chomsky-on-ongoing-syrian-war/
LikeLike
Tom Warwick,
The last sentence of this article states rightly: “There’s something very wrong when the media won’t even report the other side.” Unfortunately, that includes Democracy Now when it comes to Syria, telling in that the extent of analysis by the “renowned” Chomsky amounts to 3-minutes, with no mention at all about the paid killer terrorists who’ve been on a rampage of death and destruction for over 6 years.
Chomsky and Goodman leave the terrorist factor completely out of their analyses… They certainly let the terrorist mercenaries off the hook, and the same can be said about frequent Democracy Now guests Greenwald, Scahill, Klein and many others. The DN media group has never broadcast any investigative reports on the individuals or entities – private or state-sponsors – who’ve facilitated ISIS and the rest…
Consider – with today’s profound web of blanket surveillance.. the billions of dollars spent on “security” – that not one man or woman has been identified, apprehended, prosecuted and/or punished for sponsoring the terrorists. NOT ONE!!!
Men and women should directly challenge Noam Chomsky, Amy Goodman, Juan Gonzalez, Greenwald, Scahill, Klein and Democracy Now’s staff to interview those with a different (Greenwald, Scahill, Klein have no narratives) Syria narrative – like Dennis and Elizabeth Kucinich, Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Richard Black, Vanessa Beeley, Eva Bartlett, etc.
Chomsky is himself an absolute moral disgrace for remaining silent on the obvious 9/11 false flag attack, which destroys to the last drop any of his credibility. The same can be stated for any other so-called “left activist” who fails to blow their whistle on 9/11.
LikeLike
Chomsky’s word ain’t the “bible”. And I say this as a big fan.
He has been softening more and more with age.
However, and although Assad ain’t your typical “good guy” and there are plenty of reasons for him to leave power (but they have been dwarfed by the foreign brought disaster in Syria, with an explicit US-led agenda of geopolitical redrawing) , Chomsky would still be the first to tell you that the last thing the USA would have the right to do, would be a completely illegal invasion and destruction of this country, that otherwise was quite developed and functional until the war.
LikeLike
“They took the babies out of incubators”!
“Chemical Attack in Syria: Who Benefits?”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/04/05/chemical-attack-in-syria-who-benefits-giftgasanschlag-in-syrien-qui-bono/
Regards
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who have not…
https://clarityofsignal.com/2017/02/27/massive-white-helmets-photo-cache-proves-hollywood-gave-oscar-to-terrorist-group/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given Mrs Haley’s recent AIPAC performance it’s safe to assume she’s US Ambassador in name only. The British Government’s and by extension it’s media outlets role in the Syrian tragedy is shameful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sure no one who visits this site will be surprised to learn that the entire western mass media is lying.
I am just waiting for the “Aleppo” 7 year old girl – and her mom – to resurface on Twitter.
It must come next!
Maybe they will stage it in Egypt – again!
Still, we now know that Haley is yet another one of the neo-con tricksters – just as before.
I don’t mind them insulting their own intelligences but why do they think they can also insult ours?
Do they really believe we are all as stupid as them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just say it John, and your wish shall come true!
CNN did an interview with Bana Alabed and her mom today. Same old scripted/memorized lines, same talking points, same old pulling of heartstrings by the CNN anchor. How can anyone watch this and take it seriously?
LikeLiked by 1 person