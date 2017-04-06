Media Goes Quiet as Russia Exposes US Lies at Security Council

by Richard Brandt via Information Clearing House

Russia just called out the West for using the UN to promote regime change — but no one reported it

Twitter was flooded with commentary about Nikki Haley’s call to arms against Russia during the Security Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. But no one bothered to report what Russia had to say.

Russia’s deputy United Nations ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said that the West’s “obsession with regime change is what hinders this Security Council.”

He noted that for Washington and its partners, “everything is guided by regime change” and allegations that Assad used chemical weapons in an attack in Idlib province on Tuesday are based on “falsified reports from the White Helmets”, an organization that has been “discredited long ago”.

Can someone tell us what were these kids doing inside a secret Qaeda hideout dug deep inside a mountain?! Another cheap WH act! pic.twitter.com/brNKcX9zTm — Fares Shehabi (@ShehabiFares) 4 April 2017

He further added that “taking [the White Helmets] at face value is not professional and not serious.”

Another angle of the "fire hose" location: Seems to be a #WhiteHelmets base, with hideouts dug into the rock pic.twitter.com/Vvl5bA12Q6 — Ian Grant (@Gjoene) 4 April 2017

Safronkov pointed out that “the White Helmets are getting mixed up in their reports. Their versions keep changing. They speak of bombs from helicopters, then from planes”.

Russia's Vladimir Safronkov exposes #WhiteHelmets, blasts imperialists, trashes report at UNSC. #SyriaGasAttack — Zain Mankani (@zainmankani) 5 April 2017

Russia’s UN representative observed that in “photos and videos we see the White Helmets acting very unprofessionally. Their behavior is very relaxed in these extreme circumstances. All of this is clearly meant to provoke. All of this has been reflected in the resolution.”

Safronkov then asks the US, UK and France: “Did this event take place? Have you even checked what you wrote?”

Russia’s representative finished by slamming the UK for blaming Russia for the deaths of children in Syria. He said that the UK “does nothing” for Syria except “submit drafts meant to provoke” and “pressure investigations” into reporting politically favorable results.

We can’t find a single mainstream report that focuses solely on Safronkov’s comments.

Apparently the media can’t even identify who Safronkov is.

Here’s how the geniuses at the Interpreter reported this — but misidentifying the person who was actually speaking. What’s the difference? They’re all Russians:

So far nothing RU ambassador Pyotr Ilichov is saying is true. This speech is just filled with conspiracy hashtags like Alex Jones's SEO — James Miller (@Millermena) 5 April 2017

There’s something very wrong when the media won’t even report the other side.