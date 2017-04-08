Guardian’s new low of journalistic abdication

The world stands on the brink of global conflict. Nuclear war is currently a serious possibility. The US launched an attack on a Russian ally state based on completely unproven claims that it had used chemical weapons on its own people. No investigation to verify these claims has yet been undertaken. Responsible journalism needs to play an urgent part in pulling the situation back from the brink. It needs to point out the lack of data and the requirement for cool heads and rational thinking. But today, of all days, this is the Guardian’s headline.
“Again.” Could there be a more complete abdication of journalistic responsibility to question and inform? Do the Guardian editorial staff who sanctioned this offence realise they are not simply advertising their own lack of moral fibre but may also be propagandising for the end of the world, themselves and their loved ones? Or does some innate hubris make them feel immortal and invulnerable? If so, by the time they realise they were wrong it will be very much too late for all of us.
To be fair to Borger he has attacked AIPAC and the Jewish Lobby in general over their undue influence on US policy and lawmakers.
However, broadly speaking, it is impossible not to notice that the entire western mainstream media always APPLAUDS AS ONE anything that is pleasing to Zionist/Neocon interests.
All these wars that destabilise countries surrounding Israel are GOOD.
The solution to unpayable debt is always more debt.
The solution to the heartbreaking (stop grinning you White Helmeted fiends you) sight of dead babies is always more dead babies.
The deep public loathing that fuelled the Brexit and Trump phenomena will be greatly amplified when (or, rather, if) Trump turns out to be the thing he appears to be …. another traitor to his electorate.
We must pray, keep faith. stay in God’s good grace and do what we can. The script that is now running might be leading to all kinds of catastrophes but enough of humanity’s eyes are now opened to ensure that this story can only end one way. The controlling elite are becoming desperate. They are losing the great and most real war. The war for our minds. Ultimately they must lose and what is best in humanity will win.
As evidence, look to the old Soviet Union and modern Russia. There’s still plenty wrong with it but this is a wise people who have learnt the difference between the words of their leaders and their real intentions. Souls, once hijacked and placed in submission to a diabolical ideology, have made themselves free.
if we continue to work towards it, liberation awaits.
LikeLike
I am convinced that those witless headline writers (for that is all that they are) have no idea what they are doing. They are naive priveledged arrogant and morally under-developed, but I don’t think they are psychos.
Though someone, somewhere at the Guardian (management) surely is certifiably insane.
LikeLike