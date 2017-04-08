Philip Giraldi says IC-Military Doubt Assad Gas Narrative

via libertarianinstitute.com
Philip Giraldi, former CIA officer and Director of the Council for the National Interest, says that “military and intelligence personnel,” “intimately familiar” with the intelligence, say that the narrative that Assad or Russia did it is a “sham,” instead endorsing the Russian narrative that Assad’s forces had bombed a storage facility. Giraldi’s intelligence sources are “astonished” about the government and media narrative and are considering going public out of concern over the danger of worse war there. Giraldi also observes that the Assad regime had no motive to do such a thing at this time.
Advertisements
My current theory is that Assad bombed a chemical store. Whether it was his chemicals or not is irrelevant. Whether he knew they were there or not is equally irrelevant. Just smokescreens. Assad is still responsible if his military did the strike, which Russia confirmed he did.
LikeLike
Imagine if a nation’s justice system worked on the same principles as that which led to the Assad regime being accused, declared guilty and punished with deadly force. All without any investigation first to determine the facts. I don’t know whether or not Assad’s regime used chemicsl weaponsnor whether there is another explanation. What I do know is you couldn’t even properly investigate a simple house fire in 24 hours let alone a chemical weapons incident.
LikeLike
As I have stated before all this is doing right now is taking the heat of a few major news issues that erupted recently ,namely the pepogate issue and the fact that the US is nearing bankruptcy if not already there .
What better way to change the narrative than to focus on bogus Syrian poison gas bombings.
LikeLike
The psychopaths who rule are itching for a major conflict.
It’s how they get their jollies.
Round em up, lock em up and throw away the keys.
LikeLike