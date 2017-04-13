VIDEOS: Kucinich & Savage on the likelihood Idlib was a false flag or fakery

Two videos presenting contrasting but equally sceptical views on the alleged chemical attack in Idlib on April 6, which was the avowed incentive for Trump’s ill-advised missile attack on Syria a few days later.
Veteran opponent of US warmonger, Denis Kucinich reminds Fox News there is as yet no evidence for who was behind the alleged attacks:
Pithy radio host Mike Savage brings his own brand of scepticism to the question:
The US has just bombed a chemical weapons depot in ISIS-held terrotiory near Deir ez Zor. The Syrians report “After the airstrike, a huge white cloud was formed –later on turned yellow – as a result of an explosion in a chemical depot. A hug fire broke out until 22:30 p.m. Hundreds have been killed – including civilians – as a result of breathing toxic materials,”
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/breaking-civilians-killed-us-jets-bomb-isis-chemical-depot-deir-ezzor-syrian-mod/
I guess Ivanko will be along any moment now to get her daddy to bomb those responsible.
Hey, if Trump has finally realised that head-chopping nutcases have got their hands on chemical weapons, that is a major step toward reality. Whether the Hillarybillies and McCains of this world will say ‘we got it wrong’ in public is about as likely as North Korea declaring war on the USA.
Is the ‘post-truth’ era not one in which it becomes obvious they know we know and yet cannot do anything about it – and saying or trying to do anything about it only flags one up to be either walled out, taken out, or taken in (subverted to serve ‘The’ power agenda).
However, true witness is not inherently trying to DO anything but witness truly – as willingness for an outcome arising in the light of true – instead of suffering the illusion of the false.
That the ‘power elitists’ behind the hollowed out USofA believe they need war, sickness, division and diversion, as justification for persistence (survival in their terms) is evident. That they play a different insider track to the public consumption of respective regional identities is less obvious. The use of theatre – allowing real-life conflicts and calamities – shapes our narrative.
Unlike the Cold War – there is no sign of fear or indeed gravitas in the people supposedly taking decisions that DO affect the lives of millions in ways that are too horrific to really contemplate – and so they obviously don’t !
So either their are those who are audacious and callous enough to manipulate humanity as an intergenerational bid for and exercise of, power over us – or – this is a breakdown into stark insanity.
Or of course – both.
There is every reason to be sceptical about the evidence purporting to justify Trumps criminal act of aggression. This is clear.
However in the Spook News Promoted by the Graun via Master Luke and their GCHQ subscription steam they double down on the old narrative of Trump the Putin puppet. With no evidence, but why bother about that in the post truth era…
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
Summary of said piece condensed to two statements they make:
“The message was: ‘Watch out. There’s something not right here.’”
(GCHQ – spook force 2 who always operate as a cover for the CIA spook force 1)
Then later in the narrative:
“It is unclear which individuals were picked up by British surveillance.” !!! So no evidence.
Which clearly negates the premiss of the whole diatribe. Never mind it’s another Cobbler of Panama piece by Harding designed to blame Russia for something which really didn’t happen…
I’m pretty sure Harding ‘moderates’ comments on his own articles to squash righteous criticism and make himself and his views look popular. Sleazy!
