VIDEOS: Kucinich & Savage on the likelihood Idlib was a false flag or fakery

Two videos presenting contrasting but equally sceptical views on the alleged chemical attack in Idlib on April 6, which was the avowed incentive for Trump’s ill-advised missile attack on Syria a few days later.

Veteran opponent of US warmonger, Denis Kucinich reminds Fox News there is as yet no evidence for who was behind the alleged attacks:

Pithy radio host Mike Savage brings his own brand of scepticism to the question: