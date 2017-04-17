Requiem for the Suicided: Kenneth Trentadue

The Corbett Report takes a look at the unresolved questions hanging over the death of Kenneth Trentadue. Ruled a suicide when it occurred in 1995, investigation by the dead man’s brother has unearthed wide-ranging and disturbing evidence suggesting something far more sinister – including possible connections with the Oklahoma City Bombing and the elusive “John Doe No.2.”
ALSO SEE
KennethTrentadue.com: detailed background information on the case.
Interview with Jesse Trentadue: KT’s brother, an attorney, discusses some of the disturbing evidence he has uncovered about the case.
The Mystery of John Doe No.2: Salon.com looks into the unresolved questions surrounding the alleged additional suspect with Timothy McVeigh in the van.
