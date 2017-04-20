VIDEO: Trump Won’t Be Cancelling World War 3 After All

from StormCloudsGathering
On April 6th, 2017, on the 100 year anniversary of America’s entry into World War I, Donald Trump launched airstrikes against against the Syrian government; in retaliation for a gas attack supposedly perpetrated by Assad. There was no investigation, not even a hack job of a frame up like we had in 2003. The evidence we do have contradicts the official story, and the stakes are much higher this time around. Full transcript and sources available here.
Multi-level theatre by which to cage in fear and milk blood? As in feeding private gratifications off via life-abuse
Death Wish writ large? As in self-hate finding embodiment in the negation of embodiment?
Diversionary ‘mind’ by which to attract and trap attention in reaction? Thus ‘surviving’ as a narrative sense of continuity.
Dissociation into fragmented replay of a broken reality, as if the replay will be different – will fix, make reparation, do justice – get vengeance – Escape!
In a dream, every one and everything in the dream is cast from within one’s own mind and given all the meanings it has. Fighting over meanings as if the winner becomes true.
The mono-poly or uni-polar idea is the ‘Winner’, ‘Victor’ and god over all else – in fantasy! Yet this cycles and recycles fear that is at root a conflicted sense of self/reality AS the a-Tempt to dictate, determine and control the narrative of defined meanings – persisting the conflict as if power and protection from it.
The way out of mis-take is not more power – but greater perspective – ie a fresh take.
When everything is revealed lies or alloyed with lies – where else to find the true but in the honesty of our own unconflicted intent.
Our lives are what we make of them – but in the First – they are gifted or received not from clever or tricky thinking – but as a wellspring from a place the tricky mind knows not – and yet guards against.
What is it to be without investment in fear-thinking – even for a few moments? Thinking abut this is not the way of a fresh take.
For every dream is an awakening – and idols must fall that were raised up to power when their falsity of foundation is illuminated. Not to be attacked in the ‘other’ but to cease to use or operate that thinking AS a foundation.
The quality of each day will share on the gift of life – or bot-net for the gratifiction we thought to get for ourselves in self-specialness. Mind-capture takes two – it also requires the buying of an illusion to be phished and one’s identity stolen.
While we live this day, we have choice, and as we chose, we use or lose the truth of it. Illuminating the false as false is part of releasing it to let the true in. But the focus is in the desire for true – not the hatred of the false or the perceived ‘external cause’ to your loss of peace.
External causes and external saviours that ‘betray’ hopes of changing the world for good, NEVER address the cause within myself – so I can live AS IF the world has to change in order for me to get my life back – and everyone pulls in different directions – even if for a while they unite against a common ‘enemy’.
What is a unipolar consciousness but the model of the exploiter and abuser of Life and others as a source of getting from – or a justifiction of getting away from? There IS no uni-polar consciousness for polarity is the very fabric of experiencing existence – period. But the mistake I see is of exclusively polarised identities set in fear, pain of hate of war from ever meeting. But what if there is a transcendent embrace of such polarities – and that the hated represent something in myself to me that I have rejected and denied or excommunicated as if to get rid of? Well look – it doesn’t work. Everything we try to get rid of we magnify and feed with negative energy – while everything we ignore fades from awareness or notice by our ongoing – never ending attempt to defend against it getting back in and stealing our life – for as we do – so do we expect to be done by. Therefore do FROM a different appreciation of being who you truly are – instead of what past fear dictates you be.
Yes I’m being a bit teachy preachy – but actually EVERYTHING we think and do is teaching by demonstration, who we think we are. There are a variety of ongoing destructive agenda working out with WW3 as one of them. What id the whole point of existence wasn’t to perfect one’s world or self, so much as share the gift in the way that most truly aligns who you accept yourself to be? And so is a growing of the quality of communication in which we participate our lives. The loss of presence to fear-chemistry must be the call to the means to address and heal or rebalance.
I don’t seek to ‘organise’ collectively because there is no way to make a system of being true to ourselves – but as I say – all that we do is a witness to where we are coming from – and overtly stating “I am super passionate about this” is just a cover story for a neediness that ramps up as if to be what it is not resting in the true of. So is all theatrical presentation of illusion appealing for – or demanding of – support. What you accept true for you is up to you – but once accepted it may frame all else to its filtering. Buyer beware!
I think the message is important but I am not keen on the moving graphics in the video myself… weakens the message by giving the impression of ‘mind control’ in my opinion. Showing my age perhaps?
The #standdownmrtrump hasn’t taken off in a big way, yet.
HOLD ON FOLKS !
The Tomahawk Cruise Missile Attack on Syria was an UTTER FAILURE !
60 Missiles fired not 59 – See http://aviationweek.com/defense/pentagon-says-all-59-tomahawks-hit-syrian-targets
1 fell in the drink straight out of the tube !
59 on their way to a Syrian Air Base – ALL 59 intercepted by Russian EWS & nice round number 36 set down harmlessly & 23 set down in & around the air base with NO DAMAGE to runways & only 2 old planes in for repair damaged. We all saw the drone footage released by the Russians.
Russians did not want to embarrass the Americans by stopping all 59 but they didn’t allow the ones they did guide through to do any damage ! That’s what the World saw. THIS IS NOT A DAVID COPPERFIELD SHOW.
US claimed the destroyed 20 Syrian Jets – obvious lie as we all saw that was not true. Just like the FAKED Gas Attack that prompted the failed strike. http://www.globalresearch.ca/khan-sheikhoun-syria-the-nerve-agent-attack-that-did-not-occur/5585818
The Syrian Air Base was up & fully operational in less than 24hrs – also visible to all.
Conclusion :
US is f**kd in any potential real conflict – WW3 bla bla is just a MONEYPOT to steal Tax-Payer funds for the ELITE.
“59 on their way to a Syrian Air Base – ALL 59 intercepted by Russian EWS & nice round number 36 set down harmlessly & 23 set down in & around the air base with NO DAMAGE to runways & only 2 old planes in for repair damaged. ”
Have you any hard evidence to back this up please? I have read this theory a lot but not seen a Russian statement or any evidence to back it up. It may very well turn out to be correct but as far as I see see it’s still a theory, a lot is going on behind the scenes including this interesting reported release which possibly hints EWS was used.
http://theduran.com/russia-claims-this-bomb-can-destroy-the-entire-us-navy/
Deductive Reasoning:
“When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.”
Russia does not want war & needed to send a message to the Americans.
Factually Russian EWS is simply generations ahead of US technology – Ref Khibiny & USS Donald Cook 10th April incident http://www.voltairenet.org/article185860.html
Russia never seeks to embarrass the Americans in the hope of avoiding war & will not rub the US nose in it so don’t expect Russia to confirm it.
Drone Footage showed very little damage to the airbase – indisputable fact
Its utterly illogical to think the World’s Mightiest Superpower when sending such a public message to Assad failed to stop its airbase for more then 24hrs – in short the attack on Assad was pathetic if that was the real US capability unhindered !
US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges described Russian Military Technology as “Eye Watering” http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/03/09/syria-russia-military-might-surprises-west.html
US Military Might looks like Emperor’s New Clothes right now.
There is all the ‘evidence’ you need.
It’s clear Trump is no longer the president and perhaps never was. Pence is, a dyed-in-the-wool neocon that nobody voted for. So it’s business as usual in Washington, with an additional injection of psychotic delusion. Our survival as a species depends on how strong Putin and Xi are.
See you in hell folks.
