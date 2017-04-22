Yes, there’s a snap election in the UK…

Yes, we have noticed Theresa May has called an election for June 8. Yes, it’s highly possible the Tories will engineer a win, by legal, or less than legal means.

But…after Brexit and the bizarre Trump win we think making firm predictions about how any of this will go is a waste of time. Particularly at this stage.

The powers that be are seemingly locked in some form of labyrinthine internecine war. The political class in the US has pockets of genuine gold-plated insanity amongst its warring factions, and these truly mad people have fluctuating levels of influence on what we could term “policy” (if what is going on right now in the western hemisphere could be defined by anything so coherent). Anyone watching the various layers of propaganda coming out of the media and intelligence outlets during the US presidential campaign could, in hindsight, pinpoint the moment it looks as if some very powerful interests decided (for whatever reason) Clinton was a busted flush and switched to Trump as being (again for whatever reason) the new least bad option.

But, for all the speculation, we still don’t know much about why. Or even if the why, whatever it is, makes any sense on anyone’s terms. What the Saker says about the genuine collective insanity infesting elements of the western political class is something that probably should get more consideration. The image of cool-headed strategists weaving complex master plans may be less than accurate. Maybe a better mental image might be a bus hurtling towards a cliff edge, full of drunken psychopaths fighting for control of the wheel. The swerves and veers and u-turns you see are possibly not part of some grand strategy, just symptomatic of the frantic and self-defeating chaos that has become the new normal. Maybe there is no master plan at all beyond a scrawled hate message to the rest of the world and posterity.

In other words, it’s a time of flux and chaos and nothing can be safely predicted at the moment, about the UK election or anything else. Maybe the Tories will romp it. Or maybe there’ll be a “shock” victory for Labour, either engineered or actual. Maybe it’s all blind to hide Tory corruption. Or a bid to make Corbyn caretaker PM during a coming collapse. Or maybe it’s none of these things. Or was yesterday but isn’t any more. Maybe Trump will take out Pyongyang before anything has a chance to happen. Or maybe a super uber terrorist attack will force the US and Europe to declare martial law and suspend “democracy.”

Currently no one knows what will happen next. Not any of us. Which is why we are not publishing predictive commentary on this right now. Let’s wait and see what the fake news/Guardian editorials/false flags and utter lies seem to be pointing us toward in the next few weeks.