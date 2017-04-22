Yes, there’s a snap election in the UK…

Yes, we have noticed Theresa May has called an election for June 8. Yes, it’s highly possible the Tories will engineer a win, by legal, or less than legal means.
But…after Brexit and the bizarre Trump win we think making firm predictions about how any of this will go is a waste of time. Particularly at this stage.
The powers that be are seemingly locked in some form of labyrinthine internecine war. The political class in the US has pockets of genuine gold-plated insanity amongst its warring factions, and these truly mad people have fluctuating levels of influence on what we could term “policy” (if what is going on right now in the western hemisphere could be defined by anything so coherent). Anyone watching the various layers of propaganda coming out of the media and intelligence outlets during the US presidential campaign could, in hindsight, pinpoint the moment it looks as if some very powerful interests decided (for whatever reason) Clinton was a busted flush and switched to Trump as being (again for whatever reason) the new least bad option.
But, for all the speculation, we still don’t know much about why. Or even if the why, whatever it is, makes any sense on anyone’s terms. What the Saker says about the genuine collective insanity infesting elements of the western political class is something that probably should get more consideration. The image of cool-headed strategists weaving complex master plans may be less than accurate. Maybe a better mental image might be a bus hurtling towards a cliff edge, full of drunken psychopaths fighting for control of the wheel. The swerves and veers and u-turns you see are possibly not part of some grand strategy, just symptomatic of the frantic and self-defeating chaos that has become the new normal. Maybe there is no master plan at all beyond a scrawled hate message to the rest of the world and posterity.
In other words, it’s a time of flux and chaos and nothing can be safely predicted at the moment, about the UK election or anything else. Maybe the Tories will romp it. Or maybe there’ll be a “shock” victory for Labour, either engineered or actual. Maybe it’s all blind to hide Tory corruption. Or a bid to make Corbyn caretaker PM during a coming collapse. Or maybe it’s none of these things. Or was yesterday but isn’t any more. Maybe Trump will take out Pyongyang before anything has a chance to happen. Or maybe a super uber terrorist attack will force the US and Europe to declare martial law and suspend “democracy.”
Currently no one knows what will happen next. Not any of us. Which is why we are not publishing predictive commentary on this right now. Let’s wait and see what the fake news/Guardian editorials/false flags and utter lies seem to be pointing us toward in the next few weeks.
Obviously, if Corbyn wins, it will be because Russia…
Two things:-
1. May was forced into calling an early UK general election to obscure the fact that the Crown Prosecution Service was intending to prosecute 30 of her MPs in the House of Commons for illegal over-spending in the 2015 general election. This would have been publicly embarrassing for her and her government and the probable outcome of a whole series of by-elections would probably have meant that she lost her majority in the House of Commons and – eventually – a complete loss of political power. By calling a general election now – before any prosecutions might take place – she may be able to increase her overall majority in the House of Commons such that even the loss of 30 by-elections will not affect her Commons majority and her grip on power.
2. Why Trump won has probably more to do with Cambridge Analytica than anything else. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cambridge_Analytica#2016_presidential_election. As to who is really calling the shots in the White House, look no further than Trumps daughter and – in particular – his son-in-law, the “good” zionist Jared Kushner. He is making sure that the USA continues to support the Yinon Plan.
Is there really any big mystery about what happened in America? It seems the CIA and the other Intelligence agencies rooted for Clintin’s Democrats because they had an understanding with them. Hilary pushed Obama into supporting Regime Change in Libya, as Obama himself alleges. She was instrumental in pushing for Regime Change in Kiev and was clearly intending to bomb Assad at the first opportunity; before Trump’s missile attack she called for attacks on all 26 Syrian air fields. These powerful agencies worked closely with the US MSM to attack Trump on the basis he was perhaps a Russian secret agent; it was a daily onslaught and Trump was too weak and cowardly to face it down. So he capitulated to the Power Men and now everything is back in the hands of the neoconservatives with a policy of forging an alliance with the Sunni Gulf rulers and israel against Iran; Mattis leads that and seems to have persuaded both Israel and Saudi Arabia to talk more openly with each other, instead of just covertly. He has also persuaded both countries not to jump the gun, advising now is not the time to attack Assad openly or break the nuclear deal with Iran. Not yet the time; reliance on the fanatical death squads of jihadis in Syria will wear down Syria and exhaust Russia. But the old American triumphalism is back in full force; they will try to reshape the World as they want to see it with the Gulf Arabs controlling Syria, Iran diminished if not defeated and Russia humiliated if not fully pushed back. Clinton might as well be President so far as foreign policy is concerned. Trump’s weakness and opportunism is not a good sign for the coming years.
There are unanswered questions in plenty. Why did some unknown and crucial actors reject Clinton at the eleventh hour? Was this a longterm plan or last minute decision? Was Trump permitted to win or was it a genuine surprise? if the former why the unified hatred from the political class? If the latter, how was an apparent rank outsider permitted to gain the WH? Why does Trump’s foreign policy look as if it’s being made up by a drunk guy with short term memory loss?
There are many shades of opinion about what the current political realities may be, but nothing can be concluded for certain, and all attempts to encapsulate things end up oversimplifying.
