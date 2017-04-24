A two-year anniversary thank-you to all our supporters

OffG is two years old this month! It’s been an interesting and eventful 24 months. We had no idea when we began that we would be reaching a readership of thousands on a daily basis. It’s been an immense privilege, but also, of course, quite a workload. It’s just the four of us here, and often in real terms that’s down to a staff of three, two, or even one, trying to provide content as well as manage the website. It can sometimes be daunting, but it’s also worthwhile.
OffG’s only source of income is reader-support. We don’t run advertising (WordPress’s ads bring us no revenue), and we aren’t subsidised by any governments or institutions. So we are incredibly grateful to our loyal supporters for helping us to remain productive. Thanks to all of you this year we have been able to meet most of OffG’s running costs, domain registration, design expenses etc from your donations – which has helped us hugely.
In 2017-18 – all being well – we are planning to move the site off WordPress hosting (which, while free, does have a lot of limitations). It will bring additional costs. We’ll need to re-design the site and pay for hosting, but we think the benefits will be worth it. We’ll be able to fix the problems we keep having with the comments, host more media and generally provide a better service.
None of this would be possible without your help. And we just want offer a huge thank-you to you all.
For those of you who want to show support in future, the most beneficial way to donate to us is to set up a small recurring monthly contribution, by clicking on “make this recurring” on our PayPal donation page
£1.00 ($1.28) per month from one in ten of you reading this will go a long way to covering our additional expenses and help us to continue OffGuardian’s journey.
Thanks guys – we appreciate you more than you can ever know.
Happy anniversary, OffG! Best to the four of you who have made this forum possible!
And best to all of you, too, who post comments regularly — from the bottom of my heart!
Yup, so happy and grateful to have found you all. May this meeting of minds continue for a good many years yet. It’s been an opportunity for me to learn and grow, but above all, to bitch and rant, and, of course, to be delighted to no end by your humor and wit.
(My apologies for gushing. But I really do love all of youse.)
Has it only been two years? You have become a real fixture in my daily reading.
You raised my awareness and prompted me to stop reading the Graun altogether.
And you became the news (as alleged ‘fake news’)
Thanks so much – keep it up!
Well done for two years of excellent work.
Thank you for being there , the four of you.Really enjoy your skills in writing about what matters/ should matter to all of us that are interested in politics,geopolitics and the need to know about the shenanigans being foisted on us by the so called leaders of nations.
Have you thought about connecting with Patreon for a steady flow of income ?
My warm regards to all of you.
Thanks summitflyer – Patreon may be an option for us in future
Excellent forum, long may you continue. Even if we are aware of the problem, it is still quite easy to become insular in our own news feeds. Sharing with others has allowed me to question and modify my own beliefs in a positive way. Thanks for the opportunity.
Happy Birthday!
I found you via a cryptic clue in a CiF comment and have been happy to spread the word ever since. I’m equally happy to respond to your request for support – not least because it was made in a manner far less irritating, intrusive, repetitive and strident than others we might mention 😉
Keep up the good work!
Happy anniversary and thank you for all your hard work and committent – very much appreciated x
Congratulations on your continuing existence.
I would not have had the same degree of understanding as to what is happening in Syria without you.
This has been truly revelatory for me; and – I am sure – most other offGuardian readers too.
You have also provided an opportunity for me and other readers to disseminate what we all know.
As a result, most of the article and comments have contributed to an enhanced understanding for us all.
