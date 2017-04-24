A two-year anniversary thank-you to all our supporters

OffG is two years old this month! It’s been an interesting and eventful 24 months. We had no idea when we began that we would be reaching a readership of thousands on a daily basis. It’s been an immense privilege, but also, of course, quite a workload. It’s just the four of us here, and often in real terms that’s down to a staff of three, two, or even one, trying to provide content as well as manage the website. It can sometimes be daunting, but it’s also worthwhile.

OffG’s only source of income is reader-support. We don’t run advertising (WordPress’s ads bring us no revenue), and we aren’t subsidised by any governments or institutions. So we are incredibly grateful to our loyal supporters for helping us to remain productive. Thanks to all of you this year we have been able to meet most of OffG’s running costs, domain registration, design expenses etc from your donations – which has helped us hugely.

In 2017-18 – all being well – we are planning to move the site off WordPress hosting (which, while free, does have a lot of limitations). It will bring additional costs. We’ll need to re-design the site and pay for hosting, but we think the benefits will be worth it. We’ll be able to fix the problems we keep having with the comments, host more media and generally provide a better service.

None of this would be possible without your help. And we just want offer a huge thank-you to you all.

For those of you who want to show support in future, the most beneficial way to donate to us is to set up a small recurring monthly contribution, by clicking on “make this recurring” on our PayPal donation page

£1.00 ($1.28) per month from one in ten of you reading this will go a long way to covering our additional expenses and help us to continue OffGuardian’s journey.

Thanks guys – we appreciate you more than you can ever know.