VIDEO: Corbyn lays out Labour’s campaign message for the coming election

Corbyn promises to take on vested interests, break the rotten system and make a Labour victory a victory for the people. Does he mean it? Can he possibly pull it off even if he does? Time will tell. But his Q&A with the press is brave and quite impressive.
The content in that speech is exactly why everyone from the BBC to the Guardian want him to fail.
As organizations and individuals, everyone reporting on him in mainstream media benefit from the very systems he wants to tear down. The idea a man prepared to stand up in this world and say those things is not brave, or is somehow ‘weak’ is ridiculous. Weak is knowing those things and saying nothing.
what was the amateurish wobbling camera about? an attempt to make the viewer not to take this seriously? very dodgy from the BBC
Impressive speech from Corbyn. He articulated ideas and criticism that is taboo in most of the drainstream media.
Question is: Will it be heard and digested by the working class and underclass?
Only they have the numbers to bring about REAL change.
