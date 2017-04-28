Sun ‘exposes racism in Russia’ with video of nazi Ukrainian football fans

RT reports:

It appears the UK tabloid, The Sun, needs a lesson in geography after it posted a video of controversial Ukrainian football fan group White Boys Club, who wear KKK capes, and paint swastikas on their clothes under the title ‘Racism in Russia’.

The video was an edited version of a clip posted on YouTube, which shows Ukrainian ultras – hardcore fans of Dynamo Kiev – putting on a visual display during a home match against their biggest rivals, another Ukrainian team, Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Despite being incorrect, the caption was not removed from the website for several hours.

It is not clear whether this was an innocent geographical error on the part of The Sun, which has been running a campaign warning of hooliganism at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

An accompanying article about the display also made no mention of the fact that the events were taking place in Ukraine.

Behind a sign emblazoned with ‘100 percent white,’ several thousand ultras – many wearing retro hockey goalkeepers masks and overalls – launch pyrotechnics, break into chants, and perform choreographed routines.