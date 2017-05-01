New McCarthyism: 39% of Democrats name Russia biggest threat

by Eric Zuesse

The campaign by the Obama-Clinton Democratic Party establishment to blame their electoral failures upon Russian leader Vladimir Putin is shown in a recent Pew poll to be a great success:

Share of Democrats calling Russia ‘greatest danger’ to U.S. is at its highest since end of Cold War LINK Nearly four-in-ten Democrats (39%) name Russia as the country that represents the greatest danger to the United States – the highest percentage expressing this view in nearly three decades, according to a new survey. Compared with 2013, the last time this question was asked, greater shares in both parties volunteer Russia as posing the greatest danger to the U.S. – but nearly twice as many Democrats as Republicans now say this (39% vs. 21%). The new Pew Research Center survey of 1,501 adults was conducted April 5-11, before the recent rise in tensions with North Korea, its failed missile test and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to South Korea. Overall, 31% of Americans, answering an open-ended question, cite Russia as the country representing the greatest danger to the U.S., while 22% point to North Korea. The shares naming both countries are among their highest dating back to 1990. Fewer cite China (13%), Iran (9%), Syria (6%) and Iraq (5%) as countries representing the greatest danger to the U.S. The new survey is the latest indication of growing concern among Democrats, in particular, about Russia in the wake of reports that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election. A January survey found that Democrats were far more likely than Republicans to say that Russia was behind the hacks of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. That survey also found that 38% of Democrats viewed Russia as an “adversary,” compared with 20% of Republicans. …

In the reader-comments there, was this exchange:

Eamon Kelly, 21 April 2017

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution and communism’s grip upon the world. It’s been insinuated into the very fabric of western society, very often with disastrous and telling impact, and only now the democrats are seeing the danger? Eric Zuesse, 28 April 2017 [replying to Kelly]

In 1991, Russia ended communism, the Soviet Union, and its Warsaw Pact military alliance which mirrored America’s NATO alliance, but the U.S. continued its NATO alliance against, this time, Russia itself, and has absorbed all of the Warsaw Pact countries and all of the former USSR except Russia itself, and now stations U.S. nuclear weapons right on Russia’s borders. And you think that Russia is the aggressor?



Has the old Republican Joseph R. McCarthy and John-Birchite extremist anti-communist mania become followed now by the Democratic Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton ‘moderate’ anti-Russia mania? What could be the source of this ‘moderate’ political insanity?

Discussion is invited here, of this crucial but ignored international issue, which is making an outbreak of global nuclear war, WW III between the U.S. and Russia, again very possible. Right now in the Pentagon, plans are being drawn up including options such as sending 50,000 U.S. troops into Syria, where the U.S. is an invading hostile power, and Russia is not (Russia was invited into Syria to protect Syria’s sovereign legitimate government from overthrow by the U.S.-Saudi jihadist alliance).

So, please comment here about the soaring anti-Russia mania. It’s so big, America’s voters even support adding more taxpayer-money now to the nation’s military-industrial complex than to any other part of the U.S. federal government. This would be the perfect duped public for supporting more of America’s evil invasions such as Iraq 2003, Libya 2011, and more of America’s invasions of Syria — just to mention a few examples, which also required a duped public. Or should Russia be blamed instead, for these aggressions by America?