Comment issues – please read

As most of you know we have an open comment policy on OffG. No one is ever pre-modded and no comments are censored unless they are content-free trolling, grossly abusive, overtly threatening or incitements to violence against individuals or groups.

We’ve had upwards of 20,000 comments posted here since April 2015 when we launched. Probably less than fifty of these have had to be removed for above reasons. The decision to remove a comment is never taken lightly and it’s a vanishingly rare event here.

So we are very troubled to be told that many of you are finding your comments failing to appear, or even disappearing after posting. Understandably you suspect you are being silently censored.

We can assure you this is not true.

We do not and never will remove comments because we don’t agree with the opinions expressed. So unless you are posting racist incitements to violence or long screeds of content-free personal abuse of another commenter you will not be censored here.

If you comment goes missing and it doesn’t fall into the above categories the problem is either with your computer or with your internet connection or with the WordPress comment apparatus or with something else we can’t presently identify.

The issue concerns us, so we’ve put together this questionnaire to try and get some idea of how widespread it is. We’d really appreciate you taking the time to fill this in.