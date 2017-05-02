Comment issues – please read

As most of you know we have an open comment policy on OffG. No one is ever pre-modded and no comments are censored unless they are content-free trolling, grossly abusive, overtly threatening or incitements to violence against individuals or groups.
We’ve had upwards of 20,000 comments posted here since April 2015 when we launched. Probably less than fifty of these have had to be removed for above reasons. The decision to remove a comment is never taken lightly and it’s a vanishingly rare event here.
So we are very troubled to be told that many of you are finding your comments failing to appear, or even disappearing after posting. Understandably you suspect you are being silently censored.
We can assure you this is not true.
We do not and never will remove comments because we don’t agree with the opinions expressed. So unless you are posting racist incitements to violence or long screeds of content-free personal abuse of another commenter you will not be censored here.
If you comment goes missing and it doesn’t fall into the above categories the problem is either with your computer or with your internet connection or with the WordPress comment apparatus or with something else we can’t presently identify.
The issue concerns us, so we’ve put together this questionnaire to try and get some idea of how widespread it is. We’d really appreciate you taking the time to fill this in.
I’ve used various browsers on different Macs via Disqus, WP, twitter, Fb, with variable results.
Length of time may be a factor as pithy quick replies generally go straight in.
When they fail I get redirected after posting to the top of the page and the comment is not published – when trying anew via a different route I get ‘duplicate comment – looks like you’ve already said that!’
This is written in the browser window but I will trial composing in another app and pasting in – in case that works.
Absence or presence of URLS is not a factor.
I have no problems commenting, I comment directly via browser not via any account.
But you have to be logged in to something that identifies you – so are already ‘via’ whatever account that is.
I do have problems with certain sites and I believe it is my laptop, which can be dodgy, my WiFi and therefore, internet connection or smaller sites who aren’t able to receive, where my comment disappears after I have sent it. So far, no problem with OffG. If I did have a problem, it would likely be my end.
Been about a week since I’ve been able to comment on Off Graun. I’ve tried via my WordPress and Facebook accounts. More than 30 comments have gone missing. I’ve reset my computer. Cleared cache. Everything I can think of but the problem persists. Perhaps this comment will succeed because I haven’t been able to comment for a long time.
Wow, it worked! Can hardly believe it!!!
I’ve had problems with a few sites, but if I wait a few days the problem usually resolves itself. Worst times, are when Microsoft are sending updates from W.10 – then all hell breaks loose.
I’ve not had this problem with other sites and have continued commenting on MSM websites and places like Youtube without any issues. The only website my comp had a problem with was Off Graun. That said, if you’re reading this hopefully it’s cleared itself somehow. I use XP but doubt it’s an OS issue since all of browsing functionality is encapsulated within the browser. I always use the most up to date version of Firefox (auto updates).
My internet connection is top notch. Never slows. Never disconnects. Is never limited in any way.
XP isn’t supported by Microsoft any more and doesn’t get security updates, so just for your own security you might want to upgrade before going online. It probably isn’t causing the comment problem though. And tbh it’s debatable whether W7-10 are more secure or just more engineered to be vulnerable to the right kind of snooping
Don’t let it update mate. Better still get rid of windows 10.
I’ve never had a problem when submitting comments. That was a while ago as I’ve not sent any for some months. I continue to enjoy Off-Guardian and tweet the articles at times. I also appreciate reading the comments section.
Janet Beale
Personally, i have never had a problem.
