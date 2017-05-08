VIDEO: U.S. Crimes of Genocide against Korea

Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, via Global Research
Video: Michel Chossudovsky’s Presentation to the Japanese Foreign Correspondent’s Club on US Aggression against the People of Korea, Tokyo, August 1, 2013
The crimes committed by the US against the people of Korea in the course of the Korean War but also in its aftermath are unprecedented in modern history.
We Killed Off – What – Twenty Percent of the Population. We Burned Down every Town in North Korea…”
The above quotation is from General Curtis Lemay, who coordinated the bombing campaign (1950-53)
Who is a Threat to Global Security? The US or the DPRK?
The public perception of the entire population of North Korea is that the US is a threat to their national security.
During the Korean War, the DPRK lost more than 25% of its population.
The population of North Korea was of the order of 8-9 million in 1950 prior the Korean War. US sources acknowledge 1.55 million civilian deaths in North Korea, 215,000 combat deaths. MIA/POW 120,000, 300,000 combat troops wounded. What we are dealing with are crimes of genocide under international law. (Article 2 of the “Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide”(1948))
In contrast, during the Second World War, the United Kingdom lost 0.94% of its population, France lost 1.35%, China lost 1.89% and the US lost 0.32%.
Casually ignored by the Western media and the international community, the US has actively deployed nuclear weapons targeted at North Korea for more than half a century in violation of article 13b) of the 1953 Armistice agreement.
This is what Pyongyang looked like in 1953: the result of US carpet bombing of all major cities without exception.
This is how it looks today.
And this is what Donald Trump wants to destroy. This urban infrastructure is largely residential ( Compare Pyongyang’s towers to the Trump Towers).
I don’t agree with Chossudovsky about our ‘leaders’ believing their own propaganda. The fact that they can speak to each other, and us, in what is effect code – the language of the doctrinal system – isn’t proof that they believe their fantasies. Perhaps a few weak-minded individuals here and there do. That our ‘leaders’ have scary fantasies about nuking terrorists and rogue states, and are taking steps to act on those fantasies, reflects their character (macho, reckless like JFK was) and also stems from pressure from the deep state, whose military/intelligence/security-industrial complex (macho, reckless believers in inequality) to make war for profit.
There’s believing, fully and then there’s believing what you choose to believe in for certain reasons. You can believe actively (actions and public statements) and passively (internally) and therefore fully. And you can believe actively and conveniently only. And if you’re talented, observers won’t guess that you don’t believe what you profess to believe – unless it’s such an outrageous belief that it won’t convince the slowest person.
I also believe that when you embrace darkness for gain, which means choosing to walk a dark path that includes lying and manipulation and exploitation, then you do lose your mind. Does that count as truly believing? If you lie, which equals denying reality, and have no desire, or humility, to confess your lie and if you have every intention of lying again (and always if its ‘necessary’), then you get dimmer with time. You may have started off clever, like an Obama or Hillary Clinton, when you first started lying, but with time you simply become disconnected from reality and… dumb as a post.
Canada’s famous peacekeeper, Lester Pearson, was down with the destruction of Korea.
