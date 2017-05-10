Comey’s “incompetence” gets dropped down the Memory Hole

There are only two tragedies in life: one is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.Oscar Wilde
It is said that nothing improves a man’s character faster than dying. The same, it seems, is true of being fired.
At least, that’s what you can deduce from the press reactions to Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.
You remember James Comey? Last autumn he was the target of media-hate when he told congress the FBI were re-opening the investigation into Clinton’s email issues. Back thn, in the fall, he was widely blamed, even demonised, among Hillary Clinton’s supporters, for costing her the election and being soft on Trump. Hillary even said so herself.
But now Trump has fired him, And everything is different.
The Chicago Tribune who, back in October were saying he should be fired, are now saying Trump should be impeached – for firing him.
The Boston Globe, back in October, said Comey should resign, but now he has been fired they claim it’s the “worst abuse of presidential power since Watergate”. (Torture camps and assassinations aren’t abuses of Presidential power…but firing people is. So that’s OK).
CNN also said Comey should resign last October. Now he has been fired? Well, they think its “dangerous and unpredictable”.
Back in the fall the Atlantic said Comey was so incompetent both main parties hated him, but still today, now he’s fired, they call it a “Nixonian moment”
Last November Salon said the FBI was full of “partisan hacks” who were fans of Trump and trying to smear Hillary. Now Comey’s been fired? NIXON REDUX!
(The Nixon comparisons are especially thick on the ground. It was clearly in the dispatched list of talking points).
In November Newsweek thought Comey was “unfit for office”, but now think Trump firing him will call down an “hour of reckoning”. Presumably the kind of reckoning reserved for those who fire people that are unfit for office.
In October the Guardian implied Comey was a criminal, and criticised the FBI for being full of an anti-Clinton atmosphere and even suggesting Clinton would fire him when she won. But now Trump has actually fired him the Graun thinks it’s a breach of America’s “unwritten constitution” (whatever that means).
If only they displayed that much concern for the actual written constitution.
So – seven months ago we were being told again, and again that Obama must fire Comey. Today we are being told by the same people that Trump is a new Nixon – for firing Comey.
‘Reality’ is just torn up and rewritten on a daily basis. October’s Comey-hate has now been dropped down the Memory Hole.
James Comey is a hero and always has been Winston
There are only two tragedies in life:
Not feeling love and not finding meaning.
It’s obvious from their actions that the psychopaths who rule suffer both.
LikeLike
“There are only two tragedies in life: one is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.
Oscar Wilde”
Wilde’s quote has merit in that what you thought you wanted actually isn’t or doesn’t do it – or doesn’t match the fantasy fulfilment. And a sense of being denied or deprived what you want (Fantasy again) locks the mind in seeing everything in terms of what it is not.
Fantasy wishing attaches to image, symbol and forms – and yet in the lure of fantasy relationships, we CAN be found in a real relationship in which what we thought we wanted or were denied or deprived – fades back to a focus in what we truly want but had covered over and forgotten in a sense of seeking for fulfilment in the only place it cannot be found – and that is a sense of lack – however and whatever way it is manipulated, dressed up, or presented.
Filling a hole can never become extending and sharing a wholeness.
Haven’t read the article – this in reflecting upon the Wilde quote
LikeLike
All I know from friends who are US residents is that the FBI is considered in their estimation, to be the most unhelpful and is obviously run as a ‘ criminally inclined pseudo private army ‘ and also a law unto itself.
And, I personally have always believed that FBI should have been dissolved for its continuing failure to obtain convictions against the real powerful gangsters that are the basis of the ” Oliarchy and their bankers which actually run the USA “.
LikeLike