Imaginary interior of Saydnaya now has imaginary crematorium – State Dept.

by Catte
Remember “Saydnaya Military Prison”? It was the subject of enormous media attention a while back on the basis of a “report” from Amnesty International that turned out to have been fabricated in the UK by a virtual reality company “using 3D models, animations, and audio software, based on the admittedly baseless accounts of alleged witnesses who claim to have been in or otherwise associated with the prison.”
Well, the totally imaginary interior of Saydnaya now – according to US State Dept – has a totally imaginary “crematorium” added to it in which to dispose of all the totally theoretical corpses being generated by the completely unsubstantiated mass-murders. Here is the impressive and plausible Stuart Jones telling us all about it.
Yes, he lies about the “well-documented” chemical attacks. Yes, he manipulates and exaggerates and omits to the point of fraudulence in his summary of the “civil war.” Yes almost every detail of his claims about the goings-on in Saydnaya is based on Amnesty’s invented “report” and the completely unverified testimony of alleged inmates…
…but, but…they have satellite images!:
In case you’re not getting the message WaPo kindly enhanced and simplified things:
See? That thing on the right that could be absolutely anything is actually a crematorium. The State Department “believes” it with all its heart and wants us to believe it too. As do the Guardian the WaPo and the BBC and every other mainstream outlet. They want us to ignore the total absence of any evidence whatsoever for any part of their narrative and simply take their word.
That’s a “crematorium”. And it’s being used to burn masses of bodies. Just like in the Holocaust.
Because Assad (and Russia) = Hitler.
We need to tear up the ceasefires and ignore the de-escalation zones and invade Syria.
Everyone got that?
Is Stuart Jones related to Woody Allen?
Both wear the same glasses. Both part their hair in exactly the same fashion. Both are hilariously funny, giving nothing away with that selfsame deadpan expression. Both are Americans. Both speak in front of cameras from scripts they’ve written . . .
Is one the other? Or is it vice versa?
You cannot have a good story about a “wicked totalitarian regime” without “crematoria.” At least not since the time of you know who . . .
(In my estimation, Canada should soon come under suspicion. People here have their relatives cremated all the time, by the tens of thousands. And as a Canadian, I can attest that we do indeed live under a dictatorship. It seems to be taking an awful long time for the State Department to be waking up this “fact” . . . )
New Developments Suggest Potential False Flag Coming In Syria
https://theinternationalreporter.org/2017/05/04/new-developments-suggest-potential-false-flag-coming-in-syria/
Editor … sources also claim that the White Helmets are working closely with Turkey in the illicit human organs trade. In addition, independent Lebanese geopolitical media analyst, Sarah Abdallah, reported that the bodies of 23 children had been stolen from a hospital in Idlib, an act that she believes might also portend a White Helmets false flag attack in the near future. Abdallah’s information has proven accurate time and time again so her revelations are particularly concerning.
by Brandon Turberville, Activist Post:
There are now new developments in Syria which could be heralding yet another false flag chemical weapons attack that would be blamed on the Syrian government. Both Iranian FARS News agency and a number of independent journalists on the ground inside Syria are reporting movement of the notorious terrorist support group and propaganda outfit known as the White Helmets that signals the possibility of such an event taking place in the near future.
Sources are reporting that the White Helmets have moved into Ariha, a town located in Idlib province. The group apparently entered the town accompanied by some civilians including children. The sources themselves are suggesting that the group may have arrived in Ariha, which is located close to Khan Sheikhoun, the site of the previous chemical weapons incident, for the purpose of staging another false flag event.
Lebanese new agency, al-Mayadeen, added,
Civil sources in the Syrian city of Idleb revealed the arrival of the notorious White Helmets group in the town of Ariha, located in the southern countryside of Idleb.
According to the sources, a number of civilians were recently taken from the town of Saraqib to the town of Ariha. They were reportedly accompanied by a crew of one of the Arab satellite channels, apparently to prepare for a new provocation, similar to the alleged chemical attack on Khan Sheikhun, a town in Idleb province and which took place on the 4th of April.
And the journalists just swallow the whole “crematorium” fiction – and the repeat lies about chemical attacks, barrel bombs and targeted hospitals. Only one mildly sceptical question (at least in this clip; maybe there were more?). Totally unsurprising that the British Fake News/Propaganda Corporation repeats the lies. The regime agenda remains.
Anybody seen the coverage of this in our MSM?
http://www.fort-russ.com/2017/05/former-white-helmets-associates-speak.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FortRuss+%28Fort+Russ%29
or this from Fars News:According to FARS News, local sources have reported that the White Helmets in Idlib are paid around $1,500 to $2,000 per clip of the group “pulling children from rubble.” These sources also claim that the White Helmets are working closely with Turkey in the illicit human organs trade.
In addition, independent Lebanese geopolitical media analyst, Sarah Abdallah, reported that the bodies of 23 children had been stolen from a hospital in Idlib, an act that she believes might also portend a White Helmets false flag attack in the near future. Abdallah’s information has proven accurate time and time again so her revelations are particularly concerning.
This potential false flag is particularly interesting since British Parliament has dissolved ahead of UK elections. In light of Boris Johnson’s recent statements hinting at British military measures against the Syrian government and his desire to do so without consulting Parliament, the timing is certainly ripe for immediate British involvement based on a “chemical attack” blamed on President Assad’s government. Indeed, it was the idea of a “chemical attack” that Johnson cited in his transparent remarks to the BBC.
The White Helmets have long been exposed for being nothing more than al-Qaeda’s propaganda outfit, most recently having signed a document as a statement of solidarity with al-Qaeda fighters in Barada, Damascus, threatening to withhold drinking water from Syrian civilians unless the Syrian military ending all military operations there.
As soon as I saw the OffG headline regarding the now infamous non existent torture prison so vividly imagined by all those who purport knowledge of what has been fabricated, my unspoken thoughts were: “Righto, let’s see what other baseless claptrap the corrupt MSM can come up with”.
This new bilge by the US and it’s talking out of both sides of their mouths Mainstream Toilet Paper Rags, pretty much sums up their own conspiracy theorist “out there in left field” mind boggling crass exploits of wild imagination.
As one editor of a well known Alt. Media. Site would put it: “You couldn’t make this shit up” – but they did. Hooda thunk it?
I still prefer first hand knowledge as given by An Angry Arab’s friend(both he and his friend spent time in what has become known as Sednaya prison), I doubt facts such as he might present would be desired in the story line of the fiction the MSM are co-writing on behalf of Washington.
