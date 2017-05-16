empire watch, latest, video Published on May 16, 2017 Comments 3 VIDEO: Mark Steel on: Toby Young and I, Daniel Blake written by Admin British comedian and political commentator Mark Steel takes on Toby Young’s criticisms of the film I, Daniel Blake Advertisements Rate this:If you liked this then please share!:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
A very decent filleting of the vile Tory, sorry, Toby Young :))
We need to think differently…….unconditional basic income:
Götz Wolfgang Werner (born February 5, 1944 in Heidelberg) is the founder, co-owner, and member of the advisory board of dm-drogerie markt, a German drugstore chain. He led the company for 35 years. From October 2003 till September 2010, he was the head of the Cross-Department Group for Entrepreneurial Studies at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.
GERMANY: Remarks by CEO of Europe’s largest engineering company spark interest in UBI:
http://basicincome.org/news/2016/12/germany-siemens-ceo-calls-basic-income/
