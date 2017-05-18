empire watch, environment, ethics, latest, video
Published on May 18, 2017
Comments 4

VIDEO: Monsanto Employing Troll Army To Silence Online Dissent?

written by

Ever encountered oddly persistent commenters insisting they’ve been eating Roundup for breakfast for the last fifteen years and feel just great? Ever wondered why it’s hard to find online sources for the studies that find major health issues with any of Monsanto’s products? This may be of interest to you…

Article from Global Research here

Full list of show notes here.

Advertisements

4 Comments

  1. BigB says

    Surely the company has the right to defend itself from the army of Russian propaganda bots trying to besmirch its good name? After all, what could the company that brought us DDT, Agent Orange, Roundup and Frankinseeds have to hide? Its brand is the only guarantee you need!!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • tutisicecream says

      If you want the sordid history and political (revolving door of lobbyists and government posts) links to Monsanto. A real eye opener and much more hard hitting than Mr Corbett’s thought for today info piece.

      Like

      Reply
  3. sabelmouse says

    all the time, not to mention the ‘’neurotoxins boost intelligence and health’’ pro vax brigade.

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s