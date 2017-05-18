VIDEO: Monsanto Employing Troll Army To Silence Online Dissent?

Ever encountered oddly persistent commenters insisting they’ve been eating Roundup for breakfast for the last fifteen years and feel just great? Ever wondered why it’s hard to find online sources for the studies that find major health issues with any of Monsanto’s products? This may be of interest to you…
Article from Global Research here
Full list of show notes here.
Surely the company has the right to defend itself from the army of Russian propaganda bots trying to besmirch its good name? After all, what could the company that brought us DDT, Agent Orange, Roundup and Frankinseeds have to hide? Its brand is the only guarantee you need!!!!
Also see Abby Martin’s Monsanto, America’s Monster https://youtu.be/PTi0_ZQtPTY
If you want the sordid history and political (revolving door of lobbyists and government posts) links to Monsanto. A real eye opener and much more hard hitting than Mr Corbett’s thought for today info piece.
all the time, not to mention the ‘’neurotoxins boost intelligence and health’’ pro vax brigade.
