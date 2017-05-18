US coalition bombs pro-govt convoy in Syrian “deconfliction zone”.

“Inherent Resolve” have announced on Twitter their forces just attacked a pro-government convoy “advancing in a de-confliction zone”.
May 18 #Coalition struck #Syrian pro-regime forces advancing in a de-confliction zone near At Tanf posing a threat to #US partner forces1/3
This was despite #Russian attempts to dissuade pro-regime movement towards At Tanf, #Coalition aircraft show of force, & warning shots2/3
So they were “advancing in a de-confliction zone”. It doesn’t mean the Syrian forces were going to attack the US or it’s partners. Were they just moving INSIDE Syria? The US has no right being in Syria anyways.
Let me get this straight: British and American Special Forces ‘train and equip’ the New Syrian Army (aka – the old FSA: aka – vetted cuddly headchoppers) for guerrilla warfare at al-Tanf; which is a de facto invasion and occupation in violation of Syrias sovereignty; a direct violation of UNSC Resolution 2254; the SAA and legal allies send a force to ouster the invading force – in complete accordance with the UN Mandate, International Law, etc.; the terrorists call in an airstrike from a Coalition plane – in direct violation of the de-confliction zone; CinC Trump has no Congressional authority to engage Syrians; the Coalition has no right to violate Syrian airspace – let alone a de-confliction zone; British Special Forces are deployed without Parliamentary approval – despite a 2014 admonition by (Home Secretary) Treason May that it would be needed; I lost count, just how many red lines have we crossed here?
It’s quite clear the object is to sabotage the peace process – but it appears to me we have a flashpoint in the making here. A much larger Syrian force is on the way – what you gonna do Mad Dog/McMaster/Dunford or whosoever is really in charge – bomb them?
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-backed-rebels-suffer-major-setback-syrian-army-troops-capture-much-eastern-sweida/
I wonder if Uncle Henry advised Trump on this during their meeting last week? Maybe the Russian Air Force should “accidentally” drop a load of bombs on “coalition troops” meddling in Syrian affairs. The “coalition” would tweet itself blue in apoplectic outrage.
Yank are isis airforce…fucking scum.
The US is behind most of the violence and destruction in the Middle East and this is just more evidence of that!
