empire watch, latest, UK, video
Published on May 19, 2017
Comment 1

VIDEO: How May will finish off the NHS

written by

Needs no explanation or development. Whatever you think of Corbyn or Labour and their manifold shortcomings on foreign policy etc, if you want to keep universal healthcare free at the point of delivery, don’t vote for May

Advertisements

1 Comment

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s