empire watch, latest, UK, video Published on May 19, 2017 Comment 1 VIDEO: How May will finish off the NHS written by Admin Needs no explanation or development. Whatever you think of Corbyn or Labour and their manifold shortcomings on foreign policy etc, if you want to keep universal healthcare free at the point of delivery, don’t vote for May Advertisements Rate this:If you liked this then please share!:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...
Reblogged this on Floating-voter.
LikeLike