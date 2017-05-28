Alleged suicide bomber’s father arrested as he expresses doubts over son’s involvement

According to various outlets, including article in Reuters Ramamdan Abedi, the father of Salman Abedi expressed astonishment his son could be responsible for the alleged bomb attack in Manchester on May 21. And while he was voicing his doubts to a reporter, western-backed Libyan security forces arrived to take him away.
Many mainstream sources have claimed Ramadan Abedi was a member of an anti-Gaddafi terrorist group. Alternative analysis site Voltaire,net goes further and suggests a link between Ramadan and MI6 operations in Libya.
Given that anti-Gaddafi Libyans have long been nurtured by the UK and other western nations, even if we don’t accept direct connections with the UK security apparatus, this seems an odd background for a putative suicide bomber, as even the Guardian noted. And indeed Ramadan Abedi, currently living in Libya, but having been resident in the UK for many years, expressed considerable surprise and consternation that his son would have committed such an act. He denied the suggestion Salman was a member of ISIS,and is quoted by Reuters as saying:
Salman doesn’t belong to any organization…The family is a bit confused because Salman doesn’t have this ideology, he doesn’t hold these beliefs….I didn’t expect that to happen, never…”
Ramamdan also allegedly added the claim that there were “hidden hands” behind the attack.
In a truly bizarre development members of the Libyan Rada arrived while this interview was being conducted and escorted Ramadan away, for reasons that were not specified.
Earlier Salman’s brother, Hashem, was also detained by Rada “on suspicion of links to Islamic State.”
The speedy arrests leave open the question – is this a legitimate round up of terror suspects, or, as some have suggested, a means of silencing those who might reveal too much about the Abedi family’s connections with western security agencies?
How did Oswald put it? “I’m just a patsy”
“Terrorist attacks” as fishy as ever:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/manchester-berlin-paris-nice-london-new-york-passports-and-ids-mysteriously-discovered-in-the-wake-of-terror-attacks/5592063
&
„Staged „prevented“ Terror Attacks – Staged Terror?!“ https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2016/07/27/staged-prevented-terror-attacks-staged-terror/

I tend to stick to what can reasonably be known and avoid the trap of seeing false flags and black ops behind every nefarious act. That way lies madness (and dogmatically defending a suspicion or a hunch like it is a verifiable truth).
The powers that be are not that good at hiding their agenda. Perusing a variety of sources and interpretations plus leaked classified documents and drawing on historical patterns and ones own experiences provides enough material to piece together a narrative that holds water.
That said…false flag attacks, fake evidence and “pivotal events” cooked up by PR agencies to justify killing people and destroying nations are a reality and I do not assume the official story is automatically The Truth.
The timing of the Manchester bombing and the attack in Paris before the French election is very convenient for the interests of those upholding the status quo. And the authorities always seem to know exactly who the perpetrators are/were….sometimes aided by impressively sturdy passports that defy the odds and up being found by investigators at the scene. It’s important to recognize the precarious nature of the official narratives and not jump to conclusions. Ambiguity is a fact of life.
We do however know that the west trains and arms the very terrorist groups it is claiming to fight and that it uses these as proxy armies. We know Western arms manufacturers do a roaring trade with regimes that directly supply and support the terrorists materially and ideologically.
We do know the “fall” of Aleppo, to name one event, is fake news and that facts on the ground tell a different tale. Getting peiople to consider verifiable facts that counter the MSM version of events is difficult enough. is that are verifiable difficult enough. Convincing them that “conspiracy theories” that may or may not be true (and may or may not be a product of lazy thinking) is a waste of time and energy.
That Manchester was a false flag hoax is so beyond obvious it’s not funny. I’m vilified on Facebook and Quora but when I ask the simple question, “Can you give me any hard evidence that it was a real event,” no one can supply me with any and I think that simple fact answers the question, “Was it a false flag hoax?” all on its own. If you cannot find hard evidence of a 22-dead-50-injured bomb blast in the middle of Manchester something is very seriously wrong.
I like this video, Does it Tick Staged Terror Boxes?
In hoax events, there’s almost always a connection between the perpetrator and intelligence agencies.
This is just all concocted bullshit. Seriously, I’m supposed to be a false flag hoax researcher but I don’t really have a very good stomach for all the bullshit. I do take my hat off to the hoax analysts on YouTube who wade through it.
The parents of Martyn Hett pulling the usual “crisis actor parents” line of “we don’t hold anything against the perpetrator”.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3204474/Overprotective-mother-s-bizarre-trail-notes-house-sitting-son-online-hit-shares-Facebook.html
Odd admittedly but they seem genuine.
