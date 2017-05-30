MSM trying damage control as May is mocked all over social media

by Catte
Last night’s televised “Battle for No. 10” proved a cataclysmic disaster for the Tories. Before the debate even ended #TheresaMayGIFS was a trending hashtag on Twitter, representing her perceived failure in animated form. But this hasn’t stopped the establishment trying to rewrite history to turn defeat into victory
In last night’s TV “battle” aired on Sky News and Channel 4 (it wasn’t a debate since there was no direct interaction between the two party leaders), Corbyn was competent. Not brilliant, but competent, but he effortlessly outshone May, because apparently bare competence is a thing she can only dream of.
Even after the Tories sent pre-scripted talking points to all their members with instructions to Tweet them during the debate, and even after the famous Tory Jeremy Paxman made an exhibition of his bias by hectoring and screaming at Corbyn while allowing May to ramble and stumble uninterrupted for as long as she chose, the end result was a car crash, and #TheresaMayGIFS is currently a trending Twitter hashtag celebrating her grandiose and absolute fail.
Watching May crumble on #BattleForNumber10. Reaffirmed everything I knew about her – disaster #TheresaMayGIFs pic.twitter.com/AcmSRFaJT9
— Cheryl Diane (@cheryldthomas1) May 29, 2017
Theresa May's response when asked to do another public debate. #TheresaMayGIFs #BattleForNumber10 pic.twitter.com/AFNnRbmfxl
— Elliot Newstead (@ejnewstead) May 29, 2017
#TheresaMayGifs strong and stable until you ask a question … pic.twitter.com/pmphjoLiQz
— Abagael (@abssims) May 29, 2017
#TheresaMayGifs is full of awesomeness. pic.twitter.com/0XwstmgIWZ
— Tom Worth (@tomworthtweets) May 29, 2017
For those who didn’t watch May’s performance last night, you need to find some excerpts to appreciate the totality of the disaster. It almost can’t be overstated. She faltered, she evaded, she fudged. She was heckled over her claims on education and the NHS. She stumbled over what would be the realities or otherwise of the ignoble “dementia tax.” She made Clinton look warm, animated and on the ball. In terms of wit and charisma she made George W. Bush look like Gore Vidal. She talked much of the time in broken memes and disconnected soundbites. She made it too obvious that they call her Maybot for a reason.
Go to social media and the alternative media and you will be in no doubt who “won” last night. Immediately following the televised showdown informal polls such as the one below were claiming a knockout victory for Corbyn.
This small clip of an audience member mouthing “that’s bollocks” as May talks about her plans for the NHS has gone viral:
Hahaha that man mouthing bollocks at May speaking on the #NHS. 👌👌 #BattleForNumber10 pic.twitter.com/7W4VgxSGWV
— HannahJane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 29, 2017
But go to the mainstream media and it’s a different story. On the one hand we get the Daily Mirror that actually admits some of the embarrassing truth about May’s nightmare performance, and the Guardian acknowledging the disaster hashtag in small print on the front page, but also “balancing” with the claim “both sides say they won”.
But the Telegraph eschews even a pretence of honesty and is actually trying to say, with a straight face, that May “won” last night. Makes you realise why it decided to permanently disable comments and why it now hides most of its content behind a pay wall. Sky News is also in the parallel universe where the question of who won is up for debate. The Mail ignores the car crash TV performance completely and just puts out more of its usual anti-Corbyn middle-England fear porn designed to terrorise the middle classes into voting for their own impoverishment.
Imagine Corbyn had been laughed at and heckled by the invited audience. Imagine there was a viral gif of a member of the audience mouthing “that’s bollocks” as he was speaking about the NHS. Imagine his performance had been so bad it became a social media hashtag symbolising a pratfall. How crucified would Corbyn be in the headlines?
If there’s a fair vote on June 8 (yes that has to be an “if” these days), and if Theresa Hashtag May finds herself back in No. 10 it will prove beyond doubt that democracy is a sham when a small group of super-wealthy media barons can re-invent history as they please and flaunt their bias without shame or consequence.
I was going to say something about BBC R4’s unremitting headlines all day from 6am to 6pm about JC “struggling” to price his child care policy. He wasn’t “struggling” – he just couldn’t remember how many billions it would cost. The interviewer (on Women’s Hour of all places, clearly knew the number) sneered at him because he tried to phone a friend (better than making a wild guess a la Diane Abott). The figure is in the Labour Manifesto – can the BBC not read? Are they (the BBC) so terrified of what the Conservatives might do to them if they win?
She wasn’t that bad.
That’s bollocks.
Meanwhile, also in the alt.universe, Herr Direktor Trompf shows statesmanlike restraint over North Korea and signs up for the Paris accord.
Runaway May is a privileged, self-serving, highly ambitious, and fundamentally vile politician. She is malicious, mendacious, but also highly incompetent, as her previous stint at Home Secretary proved beyond doubt.
Even that Tory rag the Telegraph thought so, and last year, during the Conservative Leadership election process, it published an article by Jonathan Foreman headlined “Theresa May is a great self-promoter, but a terrible Home Secretary” – the article was described as ‘excoriating’. It reveals May’s ability to avoid scrutiny and to deflect blame for appalling errors of judgement, and says this “likely reflects Mrs May’s brilliant, all-consuming efforts to burnish her image with a view to become prime minister.”
Regarding her suitability for party leadership, the article says:
Following pressure from May’s leadership campaign people, the Telegraph did what they could to protect her and the offending article was quickly pulled and subsequently disappeared down the Torygraph’s memory hole. It didn’t disappear entirely however, and it can still be read in full here:
https://order-order.com/2016/07/02/read-full-article-pulled-telegraph-pressure-may-campaign/
‘Mushroom Cloud’ May’s recent performance in the “Battle for No. 10” pantomime would have been far worse had she not been protected by Paxman’s obvious pro-Tory bias which resulted in him giving her a far easier ride compared to his treatment of Corbyn. An excellent analysis by Craig Murray of this biased event can be found here:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2017/05/paxman-pushes-100-tory-agenda/
Reblogged this on wgrovedotnet.
Reblogged this on Floating-voter.
It appears the faster the fools keep bailing the faster their ship keeps sinking.
so long as it sinks before June 8th. Then what’ll they do?
