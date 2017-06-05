Manchester, Berlin, Paris, Nice, London, New York: Passports and IDs Mysteriously Discovered in the Wake of Terror Attacks

by Prof Michel Chossudovsky from Global Research
This article reviews the “mysterious” phenomenon of IDs and Passports of terror suspects routinely discovered (often in the rubble) in the wake of a terrorist attack.
In most cases the alleged suspect was known to the authorities.
Is there a pattern? The ID papers of the suspect are often left behind, discovered by police in the wake of a terrorist attack.
According to government and media reports, the suspects are without exception linked to an Al Qaeda affiliated entity.
None of these terror suspects survived. Dead men do not talk.
In the case of the tragic events in Manchester, the bankcard of the alleged suicide bomber Salman Abedi was found in his pocket in the wake of the explosion.
Legitimacy of the official stories? The UK is both a “victim of terrorism” as well as a “State sponsor of terrorism”. Without exception, the governments of Western countries which are victims of terror attacks, have supported, directly or indirectly, the Al Qaeda group of terrorist organizations including the Islamic State (ISIS), which are allegedly responsible for waging these terror attacks. Amply documented Al Qaeda is a creation of the CIA.
Below is a review of the circumstances and evidence pertaining to passports and IDs discovered in the wake of selected terror attacks, with links to Global Research articles and media reports (2001-2017). (This list is by no means exhaustive)
From NYC on 9/11 to Manchester, May 2017. In reverse chronological order:
The Manchester Terror Attack, May 2017
Manchester Bomb Suspect Said to Have Ties to al-Qaeda:
Manchester Attack as Blowback:
A bankcard has been conveniently found in the pocket of the … Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Manchester attack, but without…”
No image of the alleged bankcard is available.
Ironically, the suspect Abedi was first identified by Washington rather than UK police and security. How did they know who was the culprit 3 hours after the explosion? According to Graham Vanbergen:
In the early hours of the morning of the 23rd May – approximately 02.35BST NDTV via the Washington Post stated quite categorically that:
“U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, identified the assailant as Salman Abedi. They did not provide information about his age or nationality, and British officials declined to comment on the suspect’s identity.”
This was published at a time when British police and security services were refusing to make any statements as to who they thought the perpetrators were because at the time, they were dealing with the immediate aftermath of the event.
Berlin Truck Terror Attack, December 2016
The Berlin Truck Terror Suspect and the Curious Matter of ID Papers Left Behind:
The suspect’s identity papers were found inside the truck used in Monday’s attack on a Christmas market, which left 12 people dead, German security officials said.
The suspect was known to German security services as someone in contact with radical Islamist groups, and had been assessed as posing a risk, Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Ralf Jaeger told reporters.
The Nice Terror Attack July 2016
According to Peter Koening, in relation to the Nice terror attack:
During last night’s celebration of the French National Holiday, around 11 PM, a speeding truck plowed into a crowd of thousands who were watching the fireworks along the Mediterranean Boulevard Anglais. The driver of the truck, was simultaneously and indiscriminately shooting into the crowd. He was able to run for 2 kilometers before being stopped by police, which instantly shot and killed him.
A horrendous terror attack, killing hordes of people, spreading pain, misery, fear and outrage in France, Europe – the world over.All indications signal the Big Script of yet another false flag; yet again in France.
The young truck-driver was identified as a 31-year-old Frenchman, resident of Nizza, with Tunisian origins. As in previous cases, ‘coincidence’ has it that his identity papers were found in the truck
The young man is instantly killed by the police. Dead people cannot talk. A pattern well known by now.
Paris Charlie Hebdo Terror Attack, January 2015
Police found the ID of Said Kouachi at the Scene of the Charlie Hebdo Shooting. Does this Sound Familiar?:
According to news reports, police found the ID of Said Kouachi at the scene of the Charlie Hebdo shooting. Does this sound familiar? Remember, authorities claimed to have found the undamaged passport of one of the alleged 9/11 hijackers among the massive pulverized ruins of the twin towers.
Paris Bataclan Terror Attack, November 2015
Magic Passports Redux: Syrian Passport Allegedly Discovered on Paris Suicide Bomber:
The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) declared that it was responsible for the latest attacks in Paris as did Al-Qaeda who also claimed responsibility for 911. … However, there are similarities between the terror attacks in Paris and New York City on September 11th.
First, Syrian and Egyptian passports from two of the suicide bombers were found at the scene of the stadium attack in the northern part of the city. After both suspected terrorists detonated their explosive devices, their passports were still found.
This brings us back to the September 11th terror attacks where U.S. officials recovered a passport intact a few blocks from the World Trade Center which did belong to one of the hijackers,
Magic Passports Redux: Syrian Passport Allegedly Discovered on Paris Suicide Bomber
In the context of the enquiry about the Paris massacres, a Syrian passport (image right) was found next to one of the kamikaze bombers of Stade de France. After being pointed out as responsible for the attacks by President Hollande, ‘the Islamic State’ claimed that they had engineered the onslaught. The French executive, that had already stated tht they wanted to take action in Syria allegedly against ISIS, but actually against Bachar El Assad, who ‘has to go’, sees in this a significant clue that comfort their military expedition.
London 7/7 Terror attack, July 7, 2005
The 7/7 London Bombings and MI5’s “Stepford Four” Operation: How the 2005 London Bombings Turned every Muslim into a “Terror Suspect”:
On Tuesday, July 12th, Lindsay’s wife Samantha Lewthwaite had called police to report her husband Germaine (“Jamal”) missing. Police searched their home immediately. The next day, on July 14th, police announced that they had Lindsay’s ID and he was the fourth bomber. Lewthwaite was incredulous and refused to believe the accusation without DNA proof. The police identification was stunning because they had been claiming that all of the suspects looked Pakistani; there was no way anyone could mistake the big, black Lindsay for an Asian. What had police been looking at?
9/11 Terror Attacks: September 11, 2001
9/11 Truth and the Joint Congressional Inquiry: 28 Pages of Misdirection on the Role of Saudi Arabia:
For years the 9/11 Truth movement (9TM) has been vainly pleading with ….. FBI agent Dan Coleman explains how the passport of 9/11 hijacker…”
9/11 Contradictions: Mohamed Atta’s Mitsubishi and His Luggage:
9/11 Contradictions: Mohamed Atta’s Mitsubishi and His Luggage … It also contained a Saudi passport, an international driver’s license….
“In the official version for 9/11 the FBI claimed that they found the unscathed passport of one of the pilots near one of the towers that were reduced to ashes by explosions whose heat melted even the steel columns in the buildings’ structure. The fourth plane’s crash near Shanksville also yielded a passport which, though scorched, still made it possible to read the person’s first name and surname and to see his ID photo. This is all the more disturbing as nothing at all was left in the crater, no part of the plane or of the people travelling in it, only this partly scorched passport.
Confirmed by Dan Rather CBS News, “a passerby found the passport of one of the hijackers” on the street just hours after the 9/11 attacks. (Video at 1′.23″)
According to Who What Why:
The Visa of Satam al-Suqami: This identify document of one of the alleged 9/11 hijackers somehow survived unscathed a few blocks from the twin towers, though the plane itself was virtually obliterated.
The Passports belonging to Ziad Jarrah and Saeed al-Ghamdi: The passports of two alleged hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93 supposedly survived the fiery crash in Pennsylvania that left the aircraft itself charred and widely scattered—with one passport entirely intact.
Food for thought?
Can we believe the official narrative of HM government?
No questions asked. Can we believe the Western media?
Nobody radicalized more people than Bush and Blair. No Muslim preacher could match those mass murderers.
I don’t believe official sources and see no reason to believe the names they give us. How would we know if these named perpetrators hadn’t really been killed a year ago in a Middle East war or drone strike, and were really Pakistani instead of say a Saudi? We would never even know if they had never actually visited this country.
Same with victims. They can’t claim a fictional victim came from a small village because there are people in small villages who’d know no such person had ever lived there, but when it comes to cities there’s no such limitation. Not one in Manchester’s half a million people could say some dead stranger didn’t come from Manchester.
It’s heart-warming that these young men are thoughtful enough to make our police officers jobs easier by having identification with them on their final journey. Not that they need worry, we have the best Police in the world, unless your home is burgled. Sadly, you’ll have to settle for an email with a crime number on it. What does puzzle me is how these armed police officers spend their time when there is no contrived terror alert.
WOW, what a coincidence, a Palestinian girl gets murdered by IDF thugs on Thursday, cause the IDF claim she attacked them with a KNIFE. She dies on Friday. Israel starts catching Hell on Twitter and the next day, the London Bridge & Borough Market attacks happen, killing the murdered Palestinian girl story?
WOW, what a coincidence!
Well, C4, BBC, the Daily Fail and the Guardian certainly know who one of the alleged attackers was. Boy, have they run with it. So far they have revealed that this “celebrity Jihadist” was an Arsenal fan, was known to police (another ‘Known Wolf’), was in C4’s documentary “Jihadis Next Door”, tried to radicalise kids in the park, lived in Barking, drove a red car, and watched hate speeches by the radical American preacher Ahmad Musa Jibril. Who needs the Police when we have such an on the ball media, hey? All we don’t know is his inside leg measurement, and his name. I suspect the FBI will tell us that soon.
Doh! Should have checked my newsfeed – Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane. Butt’s ‘pre-sell’ lifestory (or ‘legend’) released in drips over the last 20 or so hours. Name released about 40 mins ago.
Much, much too convenient! How unfortunate that we can not trust our governments. Just what is their agenda anyway? I never could understand why Western governments still demand obeisance from Middle East nations. I still can’t understand why Russia is not an integral part of the EU and NATO. I don’t understand why both Canada and the US are still a part of NATO. Something is not right here!
And despite all this miraculous coincidence, those who ask “could the real truth please see the light of day?” are treated like loonies on a fool’s errand and called “conspiracy theorists”. Can’t think why – unless of course such dismissal of genuine enquiries for the truth is a dirty attempt to hide the truth. That would explain so much, wouldn’t it?
Thank God for Real Journalism !
Charlie Hebdo was State Terrorism as have been every event since and many before – Jo Cox was the most obvious one if you don’t want to count the 9/11 missile attack on the pentagon poorly dressed up as plane crash?
Look up MK-Ultra – The Yanks have been perfecting mind control drugs for terrorist purposes since the 50’s.
Ask why no terrorist ever survives ? Even when there is zero need to kill them as with the Charlie Hedbo attackers caught in a shed in a field with no hostages ?
https://whowhatwhy.org/2016/04/29/government-mind-control-agent-talks/
It’s good food for thought, actually. I was going to say that it can’t be unusual for folks (even terrorists) living in Western countries to have ID on them. Maybe I don’t think like a terrorist. If it’s not a terrorist act of convenience, let’s say, and there’s a known – by the terrorists – chance of being apprehended or killed, then carrying ID would seem to be highly crazy.
There is more than just the bank card ID of the Manchester bomber there is the whole sequencing of events.
The identity of the bomber was released via an anonymous source in the US 3 hours after the bombing.
The UK police arrest some 15 believed accomplices 2 are released and the others are held for further questioning.
Salman Abedi’s parents are also detained for questioning in Syria and as yet not released. So we are told. His father is an MI6 asset from the Libyan war.
The police then announce that Salman Abedi, having just returned from visiting his parents in Libya, was most definitely acting alone.
This is very difficult to believe.
Hi Tutisicecream, I’ve got doubts as you do.
If MI5 wanted a false flag attack to further promote interventionism against Syria/Iraq, a perfect cover would be to recruit a drug induced Abedi(courtesy of MI5)with aid in the form of the necessary tools and make sure his bank card is “found”. As the article says – dead men don’t talk. The fact that the US knew who he was suggests two scenarios. One, the US intelligence agencies knew he was planning the attack but did not inform HM govt, which serves their purposes as equally as option two, the US knew, informed MI5 who dragged their heels and bingo! Yet another justification for slaughter in the ME and regime change(as though the two were even remotely connected, since Assad is not the terrorist enabler)and Abedi’s credentials are established, minus the drug induced prompting.
Given the past malfeasance and malpractice of Britain’s MI5/MI6 and their involvement in war crimes, it is no stretch that a wired up Libyan could be used as a patsy for an illegitimate enterprise and after the right pronouncements are made invite AQ or IS to claim responsibility(a win win situation for all involved except their victims).
So although he may appear to have been acting alone, for me, he obviously was not. He got inspired from someone, the who is the question that we will likely never know the real truth about. Just my take on the twisting plot lines unfolding.
Your thoughts TIC?
Parents detained in Libya
