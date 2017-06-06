VIDEO: CNN caught again “enhancing” reality

This is supposed to be a “spontaneous peace group” laying down a floral tribute following the alleged London Bridge attack. But as this video makes clear, it’s basically a movie set with the “actors” being put on their marks and carefully posed for maximum effect.
Scenes like this raise the question we have to keep coming back to – if even genuine expressions of revulsion have to be rehearsed and staged, how much of our consensus reality is actually real any more? Is #fakenews the only news now?
William Casey’s famous aphorism “we’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is a lie”, is, ironically, a possible lie, but one can’t argue with the spirit it embodies. The media and the interests it serves seem to be following the precept that “fiction is easier than truth, and cheaper.” Why bother checking facts when you are rewarded for making stuff up? Why bother finding and following a real demo when you can get a few people to stand in front of your camera with placards whenever you want?
It’s not a trivial issue. Currently we know lazy fakery and “fuck it, just say it happened” journalism is becoming the norm. What we don’t know is how far it goes.
The world is a stage, it is knowing the intent of the actors that is the game-changer.
CNN: they’re amateurs. They got caught in flagrante delicto. True professionals don’t even let you know you are being propagandised.
I forced myself to watch ‘The News at Ten’ the night after the attack (04/06/17): I must say I was impressed. In fact, I think a BAFTA or two might be in order: best ‘Creative Short’? I have never seen such a finely scripted piece of propaganda masquerading as news. That’s how you do it.
I dare say (Edward) Bernays or (Walter) Lippmann would have been proud? I best not mention Goebells (whoops, I just did – my bad.) It couldn’t have been put together better if it were, erm, scripted. Every segue was bang on message. You know, violent extremism; blame the internet; revamp the
antiradicalisation PREVENT strategy; more power to the Police and ISIS (Secret Intelligence Services)… In other words, everything that has come together to bring us into this sad and sorry state of affairs – we’ll increase – and that will be the solution?
I was even going to watch Caroline Lucas on the following programme – but it was Jonathan Bartlett instead. First question – about Prevent. I gave up.
[I’d love to share a link, but the BBC don’t seem to have archived it. If it shows up on Youtube, I’ll post one.]
The BBC now has it’s very own heroine – Holly Jones. She had a very lucky escape after coming eye to eye with the “demented” driver of the white van – travelling towards her at 50mph. Somehow, she got out of the way – but two people in front of her and three behind were not so lucky. So she survived to administer comfort and frame many of the initial reports “from the scene” for the BBC; the Independent; CTV News; China Daily; ABC7NY; WJB Radio; News Vader; MSN; etc. In no way am suggesting that it undermines the entire Borough Market narrative: but I’m calling into question the fact that if a vehicle was travelling toward you at high speed; was deliberately “aiming for groups of people”; was close enough for you to see the driver – whether you could get out of the way? I submit two pieces of evidence: the report Ms Jones filed within ten minutes of the event on London Bridge; and the later interview for the News at Ten. The vehicle either swerved to miss you; or it didn’t, Ms Jones. Anyone is free to disagree – but I’m calling that a very lucky escape indeed.
Hi OffG: can you close my first tag please? The text is meant to read “Holly Jones.” Many apologies.
Just more State Terrorism dressed up as ISIS & Co. for a bit of electioneering !
I am not sure I come to the same conclusion as you do.
It seems to me that there are two groups: the muslims and the media.
They have come together for mutually desired outcomes.
The muslims wish to disassociate themselves from the murders in London.
The media want content for their news programmes.
There is an element of staging but both parties benefit from the relationship.
These kinds of relationships are what make up the mass media today.
People wanting a voice, meeting up with people with transmission capability.
Mutually beneficial – after a fashion.
Stage-managed “spontaneity” is the more acceptable end of a spectrum of media deceit. The fact we consider this to be “normal” now is part of the problem. In a world increasingly habituated to enhanced versions of reality we will all find it more difficult to know where the line between reality and fiction is drawn.
Well it’s unbelievable surely it will be nominated for an Oscar!
I’m sure soon CGI technology will be much cheaper so the “enhancing” will become even more seamless.
Unfortunately this technology was not available for this election round leaving Maybot and Boris the Steam Cannon looking rather outdated and not fit for purpose. Toot, toot. Clank!
Everything in MSM has to be ‘enhanced’.
Media folk live in this bubble of image is all that matters, how the public perceive it, so in that world they don’t even see that there is anything wrong with it.
How far does it go? Very far! From 9/11 on, virtually every ‘terrorist’ event has been staged. Staging has become the norm since ‘they’ discovered that they could get away with it, that the lies were repeated by the captive MSM (which, as this case shows, have become directly complicit) and swallowed by a gullible public. The stagings are increasingly professional – scripted and performed like movie sets. The ‘terrorists’ (patsies) are now always “shot by the police” – at least this is claimed, though there is no direct confirmation. No messy trials. No real inquiries. Incidents ‘wrapped up’ within days, almost hours. On with the caravan …. where will it be next? Many are waiting for ‘the big one’ to introduce martial law in the US and get those empty FEMA camps full. No reason to believe something similar hasn’t been prepared in the UK.
