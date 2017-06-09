General Election 2017 – the Tories “won” but spectacularly lost

The Tories defied all odds and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Despite two fortuitous acts of terrorism by ISIS (who revealed themselves unequivocally to be Conservative supporters), which effectively halted the momentum of the Labour campaign and shielded May, temporarily, from the brutal failure of hers. Despite the two-year long rabid anti-Corbyn propaganda from the Murdoch tabloids, traditional Tory press and establishment at large. Despite the shamefully lukewarm and last minute semi-endorsement from the Guardian. Despite the opinion polls that apparently predicted an increased Conservative majority and a collapse of the Labour vote.

Despite all of this – Theresa May and her colleagues achieved the near impossible and contrived to be so incompetent, blundering, arrogant, vitriolic, greedy and estranged from reality they ended up with a tottering minority government, no mandate and – as a bonus – a complete moral victory for Corbyn and his team and a rout for the Blairite wing of the Labour party.

As a secondary bonus they also managed to make a grand statement to the world about the waning power of the mainstream media to influence popular opinion. With virtually zero endorsement from any major media outlet, and under constant hate-barrage from most of the same, Labour still managed to poll 40% of the popular vote. Just 2% less than the Tories, and 10% more than in 2015.

Imagine what the percentages might have been if Corbyn had simply been given a fair hearing in the media. If the Sun had found just enough ethics to NOT slander him in shrieking headlines as a terrorist-sympathiser.

It’s pretty good evidence that the level of hysterical propagandising we are witnessing is an indication of fear and failure, not power. The hate has to be permanently cranked up to screaming pitch now, because more and more people aren’t listening.

If May fails to hold her shaky alliance with the highly dodgy DUP together there may well be another election in the autumn. And even if, once again, none of the allegedly Left leaning media can find the guts to give Labour their unqualified endorsement, it could well be the British people will do it without them.

Once again let’s give Jonathan the final word: