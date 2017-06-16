latest, OffG
Published on June 16, 2017
OffG’s PayPal Account has been frozen – please cancel any recurring donations

OffG’s PayPal account has been frozen for what are described as “security” reasons. We have no access to the funds you have donated and – given PayPal’s history with other alternative news sites – it’s possible we may not be able to regain access.

Please do NOT make any more donations to this account and cancel any recurring donations you may have set up.

If PayPal closes the account, they will retain the funds and WILL NOT return them to the people who donated. So be warned.

Many of our followers have suggested we move to a Patreon account, and this might be an opportune moment to do this.

We’ll be posting more information about this soon.

  1. Sav says

    This happens to many people using Paypal – regardless of blogs or companies. They have systems in place which monitor unusual activity. Sometimes these will be triggered innocently. So I wouldn’t cut your funding off at this stage. 🙂

  2. bill40 says

    All that shows is you’re doing something right, Paypal cannot be trusted. Another suggestion might be to join Byline Media, good writers and a sound funding model.

  3. A Petherbridge says

    It would be interesting to hear more about Paypal and their ‘blocking’ of accounts.

