OffG’s PayPal Account has been frozen – please cancel any recurring donations

OffG’s PayPal account has been frozen for what are described as “security” reasons. We have no access to the funds you have donated and – given PayPal’s history with other alternative news sites – it’s possible we may not be able to regain access.
Please do NOT make any more donations to this account and cancel any recurring donations you may have set up.
If PayPal closes the account, they will retain the funds and WILL NOT return them to the people who donated. So be warned.
Many of our followers have suggested we move to a Patreon account, and this might be an opportune moment to do this.
We’ll be posting more information about this soon.
Advertisements
This happens to many people using Paypal – regardless of blogs or companies. They have systems in place which monitor unusual activity. Sometimes these will be triggered innocently. So I wouldn’t cut your funding off at this stage. 🙂
LikeLike
All that shows is you’re doing something right, Paypal cannot be trusted. Another suggestion might be to join Byline Media, good writers and a sound funding model.
LikeLike
It would be interesting to hear more about Paypal and their ‘blocking’ of accounts.
LikeLike
Unbelievable, I call that “Demoncracy”!
“Western Democracy or Demoncracy? – Westliche Deokratie oder Dämonen-Herrschaft?”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2017/05/02/western-democracy-or-demoncracy-westliche-demokratie-oder-daemonen-herrschaft/
Cordial regards
LikeLike
Is there any way of complaining about this to PayPal?
LikeLike
Both Julian Assange and Wikipedia tried complaining to PayPal when their account was blocked, and had petitions too, but to no avail.
LikeLike
Oops – I meant “when their accounts were blocked”
LikeLike
Is it time for a petition to be started to challenge this action?
LikeLike
Oh dear… are there no alternatives? Western Union perhaps?
LikeLike
Reblogged this on leruscino.
LikeLike
Keep up the good work OffG
Means you were doing a good job & telling the truth in this MSM World of LIES !
LikeLiked by 2 people