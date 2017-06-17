The “revolution” is being televised – & we should ask why

by Catte
There is something strange about the media coverage of the Grenfell tragedy. The BBC is giving over acres of space to the pain and anger of the residents. The Guardian’s front page currently looks the The Canary, and in its Opinion section Jonathan Freedland, of all people, is saying Grenfell will “forever stand as a rebuke to the Right”.
He’s correct of course, but that’s not the point. The point is Freedland, the BBC and the Guardian are the “Right” now and have been for many years, in so much as they have been, until a week ago, staunch defenders of the rabid, fascistic and despoiling policies that have characterised the “liberal” agenda since Blair. They have approved illegal wars, mass murder, “austerity”, mass surveillance, the despoiling of the NHS, the deprivation of the weak and vulnerable. They believe the suffering of the poor and powerless is merely a necessary adjunct to social “progress.”
So, what is going on here?
Maybe the “liberal” media is seeing the light and realising the years of deprivation have gone too far? Maybe the Guardian suddenly really supports social justice and the welfare state? Maybe Grenfell will be a catalyst for real change, ignite the dormant sense of decency in our champagne “socialists” and left-of-centre opinion-makers.
Well, maybe. But it doesn’t seem like a good bet does it?
Maybe the media are bandwagon-jumping. Following the story, not creating it because the social tide is currently too strong to ignore?
This is a bit more plausible, but the BBC and the rest of the tame media can easily ignore a crowd of ten thousand marching through central London when it wants to. They do similar things all the time. If they didn’t want us to know about this upsurge of anger wouldn’t they simply not talk about it, just as they didn’t talk about the mass anti-war demos and didn’t cover the anti-austerity demos, and (mostly) didn’t cover the huge crowds Corbyn was collecting?
I think when the BBC’s front page looks like this:
when social unrest is televised by state-controlled channels and when line-toeing neoliberals like Jonathan Freedland are rebuking the “Right” we need to be a bit more sceptical than to simply assume the good guys are suddenly in ascendancy and the media has no choice to but to scutter along in their wake.
There are not many examples in history where major news events or catalysing moments just happened through spontaneous popular movements, with the press corps and establishment running to catch up. Mostly even seemingly spontaneous events have been planned and provoked or exploited by vested interests of one sort or another. “News” isn’t an objective entity. It’s created by the act of narration. If you don’t tell the story the story isn’t “news.” The only reason we ever know an event has occurred is because the paid scribes were detailed to tell us it did. The Peasants’ Revolt may have started as a social protest of sorts but it ended up as a PR exercise for the Divine Right of Kings, and the extant narratives make sure Richard II got all the best lines.
This is the reality of what the establishment-serving media is. It doesn’t exist to pass on facts, it exists purely to create narratives. We shouldn’t just forget that when the current narrative appears to serve decent interests or to tell some sort of truth. Because it probably isn’t ultimately doing either.
Does it matter in this case? Isn’t any publicity good publicity if it helps bring justice and help to the victims of the Grenfell tragedy? If May can be arm-twisted into handing over cash, and if the publicity helps make sure such events become less likely in the future, does it matter what agenda the media may be following
To an extent that is obviously true. And let’s hope some good does come from the publicity being given to the anger of the people in the streets. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t question and remain sceptical when the wolf slips on his sheepskin.
I fear it’s more that the MSM are fighting for their survival and take control of what they see as the popular narrative. Reading the comments section in the Guardian, while being presented with a digital begging bowl, gives a very good indication how betrayed its readers feel and will no doubt withhold funds accordingly.
The BBC, how ever much it might pretend otherwise, was kowtowing to the Tories in the run up to the election on the basis that the Tories looked likely to win. Murdoch and co were read to pounce and whilst the BBC would have been butchered anyway in the event of a Tory landslide, they did during the election what any typical bully’s sycophantic sidekick would do: stand on the sidelines and snigger as the bully put the boot in. Following the remarkable outcome of the election, suddenly they all rush to the other end of the playground; the threat of Murdoch now seems that much remoter; why there may even be a Labour government soon and people might remember how they behaved before June 8th, May is on her knees and they can snigger at her – and perhaps even join in the kicking she is getting. Craven is the word I was looking for.
As for the Guardian, without the featherbed of the licence fee, the equation is even simpler. They got on the wrong side of history and alienated a good part of their readership, partly through bankrupt ideology but also through their perceived need to occupy a global niche and the market that goes with it . This is no longer just a sinking ship – this is a rusty sieve. Hence the sudden apologies from all and sundry regarding their unrelenting two year campaign to destroy Jeremy Corbyn. They can’t afford to stick to their guns, nay even principles, because they don’t have any and every utterance is dictated by an opportunistic desire to survive. Freedland, Toynbee, White, Jones, Monbiot and many other columnists have to go into overdrive in an attempt to expunge their previous views from the record – and ever accompanied by pleas for money to support their “fearless” journalism. The problem is elephants like me don’t forget. Craven is the word I was looking for.
Realising that they are losing the support and belief of many people, I suspect that the MSM are trying to outflank and contain the breakout. If one attempts to stop a runaway train, one first runs beside it at the same speed and in the same direction before jumping on board and applying the brakes. Likewise, the MSM will first try to realign themselves with popular opinion and then attempt to redirect and limit the rebellion. We are already witnessing the first stage of this process, with Theresa May being the sacrificial scapegoat, so that criticism is focused on one person rather than on the entire government or indeed the entire political system.
The BBC has never had a position on anything nor will it, because it’s committed to the totally spurious and contradictory concept of ‘balance’. If one side has a say then so must the other. Decades ago the young Jonathan Dimbleby resigned from the BBC over exactly this matter, when the corporation felt that, in its coverage of Apartheid South Africa, equal time should be devoted to the views of the government in the interests of balance.
That may have been the case previously, but I finally saw how far the BBC had fallen when it came to Libia – they showed the UK, French and US premiers saying “Qaddafi has to go”, then some uptight random Libyans “welcoming” the invasion, then one Islamic Sisterhood woman dancing round with a banner saying the Wst must be destroyed as their counter argument. This was also the time when Ron Paul was heading up the GOP Presidential candidacy race and the Beeb airbrushed him out of existence.
My guess is that establishment outlets like the BBC and Guardian have calculated that Mrs May is not long for this present political world. Therefore, criticising her is a cost-free option.
Once her replacement is in place, we will probably see the BBC, Guardian et. al . all line up together to re-start bashing Corbyn and the Labour Party.
This temporary change in their behaviour is no fresh new dawn, I am afraid to say.
It provides them with a pseudo-defence against the charge of political bias to wheel out when needed.
For them it really is a win-win situation.
Good question! I believe that both the BBC & the Guardian are bandwagon-jumping for survival purposes, they must be very aware now how much the people have rejected their fake narratives. There was a noticable change in their reporting since the election due to Labour/Corbyn’s massive support, perhaps they have been forced to change their tune. I am very suprised by the BBC’s coverage of Grenfell, perhaps some of their people have “woken up” as a result of this, that’s the feeling I get.
I am in the USA and anyway don’t follow BM (bought media or bowel movement, take your pick). So, are they covering the reasons for the fire or just the protests?
I’m glad someone else is being circumspect in watching this sudden lurch towards decent humanitarian concern unfolding – I’m still waiting for the other shoe to drop.
