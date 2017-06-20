MSM headlines ignore heightened tensions in Syria conflict

The US shot down a Syrian warplane a few days ago, the pilot is currently being “held” by Kurdish forces on the ground. The plane was targeting moderate fighters under American protection, according to the Americans, and bombing terrorists according to the Syrian government.
As a result of this, Russia has ceased cooperation with the US on air-missions over Syrian air-space, and issued several statements which amount to, essentially, an ultimatum.
The Syrian government has written letters to the UNSC and intends to address them soon.
Australia, in what appears to be a panicked “well, this is none of our business” move, has ceased all missions over Syria with immediate effect.
You’d be forgiven for not knowing any of this was happening, given the front pages of Britain’s five major papers all chose to focus a on a collection of non-events and nothing issues:
Considering that media-complicity in spreading anti-Assad and anti-Russian propaganda is a big reason the US-Russia tensions have been allowed to get this bad, that they should stick their heads in the sand when the situation starts to degenerate is unforgivable.
Is this a concerted effort to hide the truth from the public? Or a case of institutional negative panic?
I read pilot rescued, and now in hospital recovering.
Also 3 US soldiers killed in Syria.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HOt9U_Qs5I
The Australian Government wins gold at the Olympic Lickspittle event.
I think the MSM have degenerated, tied themselves up within such an absurd level of doublethink and blatant propagandising concerning the conflict in Syria that even they now realise, to continue along such lines would just highlight the absurd hypocrisy and inherent fallacy of their position. The blatant abuse and disregard for international law currently being perpetrated by the US is just no longer rationally excusable, so best just to ignore it.
It could also be argued that the UK general election and the ability of a candidate (Jeremy Corybn) to garner so much support, in the face of such a concerted, relentless and ugly attack by the MSM has now led that media to question its supposed inherent ability and presumed privileged position of shaping the public consensus. Syria has become so complicated, best just to ignore it!
Western media blew its credibility over the ways in which they reported the situations in Aleppo and Mosul.
Almost identical situations yet totally different coverages.
Of course, not everyone is capable of perceiving the different treatments.
Many people are so used to consuming confirmatory rubbish that they lose the ability to think for themselves.
However, even the most thoroughly mind-washed individuals will see such differences if pointed out to them.
Whenever I compared and contrasted the media “treatment” with friends, they “got it” after a few moments.
The very latest development is that the Americans have shot down an Iranian-supplied drone in Southern Syria.
The location is close to the border with Jordan, though it still took place within Syrian air space.
Apparently, the Russians have now suspended all hotline telephone contacts over Syria with the USA.
You’d have thought the global media would have noticed that development, wouldn’t you?
“You’d have thought the global media would have noticed that development, wouldn’t you?”
MSM cannot cover these developments properly because US led coalition is acting completely against international law. I also wonder if the UK government wish to keep events quiet so they have the option of joining a possible larger war under the guise of TINA as it all happened ‘so suddenly’, no time for even parliamentary debate?
US led coalition has no legitimacy to be in Syria at all and has been targeting SAA and defending Isis and other terror groups for weeks.
http://journal-neo.org/2017/06/20/washington-crossed-the-red-line-in-syria/
Besides, there is a pressing domestic narrative to control in UK.
For me it just emphases what a useless and pointless body the UN has become in protecting the Geneva convention and international law. Has there been one UN call for US coalition to cease all operations in Syria? After all they are illegal. UN presides over a ‘wild west’ of international affairs and military actions.
Your comments raise the interesting question as to why Russia has not itself asked the UN to condemn the actions of the US in supporting the actions of known terrorists?
We have a very minority government acting in the shadows. Foreign policy is now conducted largely in secret and with zero parliamentary or public oversight. These are very dangerous times and there are no adults in the rooms of power and as we are seeing with the Grenfell horror, there is no accontability.
I noticed this just now and it makes me very uncomfortable…
WikiLeaks… “We are creating a powerful new media entity in the UK. Please suggest journalists to hire and outfits to partner with.”
Is this the latest way to control what the (dissenting) public have access to? I note also that Owen Jones is one suggestion on the thread… dear heavens! I know Pilger and Murray condone WikiLeaks but I am not so confident as them, perhaps I am becoming a victim of cynicism? WL stands way above the likes of Greenwald, DemcracyNow! Young Turks etc. for me but I am nervous of pulling journalists into organisations, no matter what the claim. These sorts of constructs appear to be ways to limit information and exclude real on the ground and critical journalism and critical thinking. Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth being a classic example.
I think that’s unfair to AE911Truth. Of course they haven’t “gone for the jugular” as many would wish – in terms of following up the many other avenues (including especially the clear “no planes” evidence which is the single most powerful proof of an inside job – though this is denied even by many “truthers”).
Nonetheless, it is primarily the dogged persistence of AE911Truth that has kept the issue alive at all in the USA and their decision to focus on what can be proven scientifically, especially with WTC7, does make sense. I say this as someone who does not accept the adequacy of the nano-thermite argument.
By comparison, the struggle for the truth about 7/7 is now virtually non-existent.
It is both, of course.
We saw last week, f.e. some of the survivors of the Grenfell tower talking in prime time about how their friends and families were basically murdered for being poor by the same people that always find the money for wars abroad (there is a particular example from the BBC that is an excellent testimony).
After the terrorist attacks of last month the idea of blowback and the obvious sponsorship of Britain to the most murderous regimes and groups were introduced into the political discourse for the first time
and not only that, they became immensely popular.
After Corbyn´s surge the government is all stitched up, it is against the ropes, it just keeps getting deeper in their manure. My guess is that the plan is to keep it quiet, so that if we all burn giving our lives in defense of islamofascists in Syria (intervention the Tories and lapdogds so merrily supported), at least they can save us from the menace of comrade Corbyn nationalising rails or keeping the NHS or, god forbid, borrowing empty mansions from Saudi criminals to shelter people that has lost everything. In short, they are now starting to feel the consequences of the public mood they created with both their actions and their lies and, intelligent as they are, now in panic, they will keep using the same methods until they are kicked out.
