Intel Behind Trump’s Syria Attack Questioned

by Ray McGovern, via Information Clearing House
The mainstream media is so hostile to challenges to its groupthinks that famed journalist Seymour Hersh had to take his take-down of President Trump’s April 6 attack on Syria to Germany, says ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern.
June 26, 2017 “Information Clearing House” – Legendary investigative reporter Seymour Hersh is challenging the Trump administration’s version of events surrounding the April 4 “chemical weapons attack” on the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun – though Hersh had to find a publisher in Germany to get his information out.
In the Sunday edition of Die Welt, Hersh reports that his national security sources offered a distinctly different account, revealing President Trump rashly deciding to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles against a Syrian airbase on April 6 despite the absence of intelligence supporting his conclusion that the Syrian military was guilty.
Hersh draws on the kind of inside sources from whom he has earned longstanding trust to dispute that there ever was a “chemical weapons attack” and to assert that Trump was told that no evidence existed against the Syrian government but ordered “his generals” to “retaliate” anyway.
Marine General Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former Marine General, now Defense Secretary James “Mad-Dog” Mattis ordered the attacks apparently knowing that the reason given was what one of Hersh’s sources called a “fairy tale.”
They then left it to Trump’s national security adviser Army General H. R. McMaster to further the deceit with the help of a compliant mainstream media, which broke from its current tradition of distrusting whatever Trump says in favor of its older tradition of favoring “regime change” in Syria and trusting pretty much whatever the “rebels” claim.
According to Hersh’s sources, the normal “deconfliction” process was followed before the April 4 strike. In such procedures, U.S. and Russian officers supply one another with advance details of airstrikes, such as target coordinates, to avoid accidental confrontations among the warplanes crisscrossing Syria.
Russia and Syrian Air Force officers gave details of the flight path to and from Khan Sheikhoun in English, Hersh reported. The target was a two-story cinderblock building in which senior leaders – “high-value targets” – of the two jihadist groups controlling the town were about to hold a meeting. Because of the perceived importance of the mission, the Russians took the unusual step of giving the Syrian air force a GPS-guided bomb to do the job, but the explosives were conventional, not chemical, Hersh reported.
The meeting place was on the floor above the basement of the building, where a source whom Hersh described as “a senior adviser to the U.S. intelligence community,” told Hersh: “The basement was used as storage for rockets, weapons, and ammunition … and also chlorine-based decontaminates for cleansing the bodies of the dead before burial.”
A Bomb Damage Assessment
Hersh describes what happened when the building was struck on the morning of April 4:
A Bomb Damage Assessment by the U.S. military later determined that the heat and force of the 500-pound Syrian bomb triggered a series of secondary explosions that could have generated a huge toxic cloud that began to spread over the town, formed by the release of fertilizers, disinfectants, and other goods stored in the basement, its effect magnified by the dense morning air, which trapped the fumes close to the ground.
According to intelligence estimates, the strike itself killed up to four jihadist leaders and an unknown number of drivers and security aides. There is no confirmed count of the number of civilians killed by the poisonous gases that were released by the secondary explosions, although opposition activists reported that there were more than 80 dead, and outlets such as CNN have put the figure as high as 92.”
Due to the fog of war, which is made denser by the fact that jihadists associated with Al Qaeda control the area, many of the details of the incident were unclear on that day and remain so still. No independent on-the-ground investigation has taken place.
But there were other reasons to doubt Syrian guilt, including the implausibility of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad choosing that time – while his forces were making dramatic strides in finally defeating the jihadists and immediately after the Trump administration had indicated it had reversed President Obama’s “regime change” policy in Syria – to launch a sarin attack, which was sure to outrage the world and likely draw U.S. retaliation.
However, logic was brushed aside after local “activists,” including some closely tied to the jihadists, quickly uploaded all manner of images onto social media, showing dead and dying children and other victims said to be suffering from sarin nerve gas. Inconsistencies were brushed aside – such as the “eyewitness” who insisted, “We could smell it from 500 meters away” when sarin is odorless.
Potent Images
Still, whether credible or not, these social-media images had a potent propaganda effect. Hersh writes that within hours of watching the gruesome photos on TV – and before he had received any U.S. intelligence corroboration – Trump told his national security aides to plan retaliation against Syria. According to Hersh, it was an evidence-free decision, except for what Trump had seen on the TV shows.
Hersh quotes one U.S. officer who, upon learning of the White House decision to “retaliate” against Syria, remarked:
“We KNOW that there was no chemical attack…the Russians are furious – claiming we have the real intel and know the truth…”
A similar event had occurred on Aug. 21, 2013, outside Damascus – and although the available evidence now points to a “false-flag” provocation pulled off by the jihadists to trick the West into mounting a full-fledged assault on Assad’s military, Western media still blames that incident on Assad, too.
In the Aug. 21, 2013 case, social media also proved crucial in creating and pushing the Assad-did-it narrative. On Aug. 30, 2013, then-Secretary of State John Kerry pinned the responsibility on Assad no fewer than 35 times, even though earlier that week National Intelligence Director James Clapper had warned President Obama privately that Assad’s culpability was “not a slam dunk.”
Kerry was fond of describing social media as an “extraordinarily useful tool,” and it sure did come in handy in supporting Kerry’s repeated but unproven charges against Assad, especially since the U.S. government had invested heavily in training and equipping Syrian “activists” to dramatize their cause. (The mainstream media also has ignored evidence that the jihadists staged at least one chlorine gas attack. And, as you may recall, President George W. Bush also spoke glowingly about the value of “catapulting the propaganda.”)
Implications for U.S.-Russia
To the extent Hersh’s account finds its way into Western corporate media, most likely it will be dismissed out of hand simply because it dovetails with Moscow’s version of what happened and thus is, ipso facto, “wrong.”
But the Russians (and the Syrians) know what did happen – and if there really was no sarin bombing – they recognize Trump’s reckless resort to Tomahawks and the subsequent attempts to cover up for the President. All this will have repercussions.
This is as tense a time in U.S-Russian relations as I can remember from my five decades of experience watching Russian defense and foreign policy. It is left to the Russians to figure out which is worse: a President controlled by “his generals” or one who is so out of control that “his generals” are the ones who must restrain him.
With Russia reiterating its threat to target any unannounced aircraft flying in Syrian airspace west of the Euphrates, Russian President Putin could authorize his own generals to shoot first and ask questions later. Then, hold onto your hat.
As of this writing, there is no sign in “mainstream media” of any reporting on Hersh’s groundbreaking piece. It is a commentary on the conformist nature of today’s Western media that an alternative analysis challenging the conventional wisdom – even when produced by a prominent journalist like Sy Hersh – faces such trouble finding a place to publish.
The mainstream hatred of Assad and Putin has reached such extraordinary levels that pretty much anything can be said or written about them with few if any politicians or journalists daring to express doubts regardless of how shaky the evidence is.
Even the London Review of Books, which published Hersh’s earlier debunking of the Aug. 21, 2013 sarin-gas incident, wouldn’t go off onto the limb this time despite having paid for his investigation.
According to Hersh, the LRB did not want to be “vulnerable to criticism for seeming to take the view of the Syrian and Russia governments when it came to the April 4 bombing in Khan Sheikhoun.” So much for diversity of thought in today’s West.
Yet, what was interesting about the Khan Sheikhoun case is that was a test of whom the mainstream media detested more. The MSM has taken the position that pretty much whatever Trump says is untrue or at least deserving of intense fact-checking. But the MSM also believes whatever attacks on Assad that the Syrian “activists” post on social media are true and disbelieves whatever Putin says. So, this was a tug-of-war on which prejudices were stronger – and it turned out that the antipathy toward Syria and Russia is more powerful than the distrust of Trump.
Ignoring Critics
The MSM bought into Trump’s narrative to such a degree that any criticism, no matter how credentialed the critic, gets either ignored or ridiculed.
For instance, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity produced a memo on April 11 questioning Trump’s rush to judgment. Former MIT professor Ted Postol, a specialist in applying science to national security incidents, also poked major holes in the narrative of a government sarin attack. But the MSM silence was deafening.
In remarks to Die Welt, Seymour Hersh, who first became famous for exposing the My Lai massacre story during the Vietnam War and disclosed the Abu Ghraib abuse story during the Iraq War, explained that he still gets upset at government lying and at the reluctance of the media to hold governments accountable:
We have a President in America today who lies repeatedly … but he must learn that he cannot lie about intelligence relied upon before authorizing an act of war. There are those in the Trump administration who understand this, which is why I learned the information I did. If this story creates even a few moments of regret in the White House, it will have served a very high purpose.”
But it may be that the Germans reading Welt am Sonntag may be among the few who will get the benefit of Hersh’s contrarian view of the April 4 incident in Khan Sheikhoun. Perhaps they will begin to wonder why Chancellor Angela Merkel continues with her “me-too” approach to whatever Washington wants to do regarding tensions with Russia and warfare in Syria.
Will Merkel admit that she was likely deceived in parroting Washington’s line making the Syrian government responsible for a “massacre with chemical weapons” on April 4? Mercifully, most Americans will be spared having to choose between believing President Trump and Seymour Hersh.
It seems the Anglo-zionist media has instigated a thoroughgoing political inquisition, a quite unprecedented peace-time reign of terror with regard to the current geopolitical crisis. Any brave soul who does not follow and repeat the narrative of the media hive-mind will be subjected to relentless calumny and vituperation from both the media whores and their political allies. What we face is no less than a massive attack on reason and morality by crypto-medievalist mysticism in the service of power. As no less a personage than George Washington once said, borrowing the famous axiom from the British radical Thomas Paine, ‘these are the times which try men’s souls.’ Indeed they are.
This is where the wheat is separated from the chaff: witchcraft or reason is the binary choice. The soft option is, of course, witchcraft since it serves power and is rewarded by power. The harder option, one which involves personal sacrifice, is somewhat more demanding … this has been the case down the centuries. And yet … Opposition is mandatory. As Martin Luther King rightly spoke:
“On some positions, cowardice asks the question, is it expedient? And then expedience comes along and asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? Conscience asks the question, is it right?
There comes a time when one must take the position that is neither safe nor politic nor popular, but he must do it because conscience tells him it is right.”
Thus truth must be defended above all else at whatever cost, personal or otherwise. Because only when we are guided by truth can we have sanity.
”Here the ways of men divide; if you wish to desire for peace of mind and happiness then believe … if you wish to be a disciple of truth then inquire.” (F.Nietzsche – Letter, June 1865.
OffG; forgive the double post – but it seems that I have a differing view on the Hersh report…
“Re: Hersh report – facts? I read the original report and I am bemused. How did 24 TLAMs (Tomahawk missiles) with at least 5 guidance systems – including satellite data linkage; GPS; terrain mapping; linkage to the Ross or Porter control ship and to other missiles if necessary – get lost in a bit of smoke? Weren’t they designed to operate in battlefield conditions where thick smoke is probably going to be encountered? A lot. Can ISIS protect themselves by burning tyres???
The addendum dialogue – surely Hersh is just taking the piss – “I guess it really didn’t matter whether we elected Clinton or Trump.” Does this alleged conversation not seem… made up???
You guys can call it factual: I’m calling it a limited hangout to whitewash the CIA/Pentagon – Hersh’s real employers. Those missiles didn’t get lost in smoke; no matter how thick.”
I’m not saying the report is wholly wrong, just that Sy is being careful with his ‘facts’ – as usual. For the record, I do not believe for one second that Trump ordered the attack unilaterally, against the better judgement of his peers. I don’t preclude that Trump is a violent and wilful sociopath – just that he is not alone.
BigB.
https://www.welt.de/politik/ausland/article165905618/We-got-a-fuckin-problem.html
If you think De Welt would put this lot up without checking the facts, you are mistaken. Hersh is nobody but his own man.
WELT AM SONNTAG is aware of the location of the deployment. For security reasons, certain details of military operations have been omitted.
I don’t speak German and the translation is bad but the German social media is exalting Hersh and so are some of the big US sites. You’re on your own on this. One of the comments on US blog site(possibly Vet.Today)explains how and why the Tomahawks can and do go astray. He’s an ex USAF pilot. Will try and find the article for you.
Fair enough, we’ll have to disagree on this one. Maybe not on this site, but not everyone rates Sy so highly – Doug Valentine calls him “CIA-mour Hersh” – he’s been doing limited hangouts since 1969. If someone can point me to his follow up piece, where he admits he got it completely wrong about My Lai; I’ll gladly read it.
BTW: by his analysis 35/36 TLAMs hit Ash Shai’rat – even with a reduced payload (220lbs of LBX) – they didn’t do much damage? Russians admitted 23 strikes. Something doesn’t add up – somewhere there are some missing missiles???
Happy to read any link that can explain how 35/36 out of 59/60 TLAMs went astray… I’m curious myself… As are Raytheon…
It really didn’t matter who was elected – Trump or Clinton.
Both had daughters married to ultra-extremist zionists.
Whoever the US public voted for didn’t matter.
They would still end up with the zio-military-industrial-financial complex in charge.
If Sanders had stopped the Clinton theft of the candidacy then things might have turned out differently.
But Sanders did not really have the cojones to withstand the Clinton mob manipulations and so lost out.
So, too, did the people of the United States.
Maybe he never really wanted to win?
A lot of US servicemen are mightily pissed off for voting Trump over Clinton, precisely because they thought Trump would get them “the f*** out of this shithole” with his (as it turns out)empty promises. According to one site the number of service personnel opting out on return from deployment has seen a big up tick recently. A quote from memory “we’re training ******* terrorists out here and there’s nothing moderate about them”. granted I cannot know the veracity of the quotes, since they are given anonymously, but even so……
Just been on to Norman Pilon’s blog (Taking Sides) a welcome visitor to OffG comments section. He found an article from Wall of Controversy devoted to Si Hersh and Die Welt:
“Seymour Hersh is perhaps most highly respected investigative journalist alive today. He earned his reputation as the first to bring the world’s attention to the My Lai massacre in Vietnam.
During the Syrian War, Hersh has twice investigated claims that Assad crossed chemical “red lines”, first in Ghouta in August 2013, and more recently in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun last April. The evidence he has uncovered disproves the official narrative of both incidents. Faced with such inconvenient truth, however, the mainstream media simply ignores him.
Here are extracts from his latest piece on the alleged sarin atrocity at Khan Sheikhoun, although I very much encourage all readers to follow the links to read the full article published in yesterday’s Sunday edition of Die Welt:
“”Within hours of the April 4 bombing [and alleged chemical attack], the world’s media was saturated with photographs and videos from Khan…””””
Norman supplies a embed link to WOC and this is http: https://wallofcontroversy.wordpress.com/2017/06/26/seymour-hersh-conclusively-debunks-trumps-red-line-the-gas-attack-was-no-such-thing/
It is truly a nightmare that we are faced with so many useless, mentally ill and sociopathic politicians leading us in what is now an exceptionally dangerous situation. Assad has not in recent years by all accounts used chemicals on his people, it has been fabricated in order to use war for profit and regime change. The UK will sadly follow suit, intent as Mays government are to further enrich the already super rich and create a serfdom for the rest in their new Brexit offshore haven, the people in the UK are an irrelevance as has been proven by the Grenfell tragedy amongst other crimes against their own, disabled, ill,old.
A major rejection of this criminal government is essential in order to try to prevent more slaughter of innocents in the ME and blowback here in the UK. Where are the voices of sanity as we continue our descent into an illegal hell. I lose sleep at night when I think of this country bombing innocent civilians in my name. It is frankly a living hell knowing these people are hellbent on as much destruction as possible all the while cutting services , wages, decaying infrastructure, schools, housing, hospitals in crisis, where will it end?
An other alarming factor is the Larsen Ice Shelf which is almost severed from the Antarctic and will soon expose the huge sheets of ice behind it to the warming seas, Michael Gove the ignorant Minister for the Environment does not believe in climate change even though many esteemed climate scientists say there is little time left as in 30 years or so, perhaps less once the Arctic is ice
Not too much reason to be hopeful these days.
Many thanks for this article. Some really good journalism makes it’s way onto off-G. Intel Today has also covered Si’s accounts.(A much smaller site, keen but limited).
Have to wonder whether there is a feeling that because the MSM has lied so much they are fearful of how stupid and unreliably dishonest they will be perceived and cannot bring themselves to say “Oops, we were wrong” It’s quite amazing that the MSM has dedicated so much front page space to vilifying Trump, yet when he does something totally reckless and dangerous in defiance of any evidence supporting his actions, he is forgotten, but his criminal actions are praised. They must have known he was in breach of International Law and in danger of escalating a conflict beyond the ME and into Europe – possibly at the expense of millions of lives if Trump continues on this irresponsible road to Armageddon.
Even the pseudo left are playing the Imperialist tune.
The mentality behind this egregious double standards deception and outright dishonest distortion of the truth should see them in the ICC for empowering terrorism at the very least. Rather difficult to do so when their own governments are actually funding and weaponising those same terrorists.
Every day I open up my laptop to read the latest and greatest only to throw my hands in the air saying “I don’t believe these world leaders and msm assholes”, then have to knuckle down and try to get the word out from the real news sites in what I sometimes think are futile attempts to alert the masses to the truth in defiance of msm lies. It is frightening to realize that, but for sites like OffG and so many others, the world would likely be living the aftermath of a global holocaust, courtesy of the US and it’s imperialist allies.
Memo to myself:”give me the strength to accept the things I cannot change, the fortitude to change the things I can and the wisdom to know which is which! adapted from Reinhold Neibuhr’s Serenity Prayer(there’s nothing serene about this daily battle).
According to Seymour Hersh’s investigation:
“Trump issued the order despite having been warned by the U.S. intelligence community that it had found no evidence that the Syrians had used a chemical weapon.”
“The available intelligence made clear that the Syrians had targeted a jihadist meeting site on April 4 using a Russian-supplied guided bomb equipped with conventional explosives.”
“Details of the attack, including information on its so-called high-value targets, had been provided by the Russians days in advance to American and allied military officials in Doha, whose mission is to coordinate all U.S., allied, Syrian and Russian Air Force operations in the region…….”
See also from Intel Today :RELATED POST: Former DIA Colonel: “US strikes on Syria based on a lie”
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: “The Syrian chemical attack story is a hoax.”
https://gosint.wordpress.com/2017/04/07/former-dia-colonel-us-strikes-on-a-syria-based-on-a-lie/
https://gosint.wordpress.com/2017/04/10/colonel-lawrence-wilkerson-the-syrian-chemical-attack-story-is-a-hoax/
I concur fully with mohandeer’s statement but would go further by saying that he – and all of us – must remember just what the global mass media actually is.
It is a propaganda outlet for the rich, powerful and famous.
It does not exist to tell the truth but to enhance the power of the already powerful.
Individuals who work within the mass media are more concerned about adding to their own characteristics as a “brand” in order to maximise their own incomes, as well as their own power as communicators and actors.
Increasingly, it is niche publications like offGuardian and even long-established publications like The Lobster [see http://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk/%5D which are the sole sources of real facts and real truths.
Sorry: The Lobster correct URL is http://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk.
I thoroughly recommend it.
Hi John. Thanks for the link to Lobster.
🙂 Susan
If the terrorists manufacture another incident and Trump responds in the predictable way, I wonder if the Syrians will simply say “Sod it” and shoot down US aircraft and/or missiles?
Then, the ground will have been laid for a full-out war right across the whole of the Middle East.
Ultimately, it will be Trump’s stupidity and incompetence that will be blamed for this.
Trump will go down in history as the Gavrilo Princip of the 21st Century.
The war you fear will not be limited to the ME. Russia and China know this is a possibility given the insanity prevailing in the White House, past and present. We keep our fingers crossed that the millions now aware of the MSM duplicity with Imperialist right wing governments thanks to sites on the Social Media still dedicated to the truth, will rise up and cause enough trouble to stop the few slaughtering the many.
“France will be completely aligned with the US on this”
That says it all.
Aligned with the most rapacious empire in history.
Doom approaches.
Oooh, look. Right on cue.
Wed Jun 21, 2017
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he saw no legitimate successor to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and France no longer considered his departure a pre-condition to resolving the six-year-old conflict.
“The use of chemical weapons will see a response, including by France alone,” he said. “France will therefore be completely aligned with the United States on this.”
http://www.reuters.com/…/us-mideast-crisis-syria-france-idU…
Tuesday 27 June 2017
The White House has declared that it believes Bashar al-Assad’s regime is preparing to carry out another chemical weapons attack, and warned that the Syrian leader and his military would “pay a heavy price” if it went ahead.
https://www.theguardian.com/…/assad-further-chemical-weapon…
