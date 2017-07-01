documentaries, latest, video, videos
Published on July 1, 2017
Comment 1

VIDEO: Meet Goldman Sachs, the Vampire Squid

written by

We all know Goldman Sachs is the very embodiment of evil…or do we? What is Goldman Sachs? What does it do? Where did it come from and where is it going, and is there anything that can be done to stop it? Buckle in for this edition of The Corbett Report where James dares to take on the vampire squid itself. Sources, show notes and audio-only version available here.

1 Comment

  1. Dead World Walking says

    GOLDMEN SUCK$? (To be precise).
    Boy are they in for a shock, when climate catastrophe and/or WW3 (coming to a town near you very soon) kicks in.
    No planet, no profits.
    Funny that.

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s