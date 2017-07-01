VIDEO: Meet Goldman Sachs, the Vampire Squid

We all know Goldman Sachs is the very embodiment of evil…or do we? What is Goldman Sachs? What does it do? Where did it come from and where is it going, and is there anything that can be done to stop it? Buckle in for this edition of The Corbett Report where James dares to take on the vampire squid itself. Sources, show notes and audio-only version available here.
GOLDMEN SUCK$? (To be precise).
Boy are they in for a shock, when climate catastrophe and/or WW3 (coming to a town near you very soon) kicks in.
No planet, no profits.
Funny that.
