What “community standards” did this comment breach? #15

I don’t comment on the Guardian anything like as much as I used to, it has become largely pointless due to the massive and dishonest moderation. But the recent spate of rather retro anti-Russian articles caused me a brief bout of sarcasm under this article, headlined:
I thought nothing in Russia could shock me. Then I went to a television broadcast
It’s a forgettable book-plug, neck-deep in condecension, telling the story of how – in horrible evil Russia – there’s a person that tells the audience when to clap and when to stop clapping. The fact this is exactly how television all over the world works is not mentioned.
I posted the following comment:
Natrually, I was immediately called a “putinbot” by the sort of high-minded individuals who, 500 hundred years ago, would have been having epileptics burnt at the stake:
Interestingly, when it came time to remove comments, it wasn’t the abusive response that was removed, but the whole section:
- Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Is it not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why was it taken down?
I don’t bother any more. It doesn’t matter what I say, it gets moderated so I presume I’ve become an unperson and some bot is automatically deleting my comments. I won’t waste any more time. Any time I might have spent previously on btl comments is now devoted to spreading the word that this journal is utterly toxic, much more so than the Mail or Express, which are like having acid thrown in your face. This is something much more insidious that pollutes your soul slowly whilst you are sleeping and tries to sow doubt and to turn your friends against you. So, no more comments – a wooden stake driven straight through the heart is the only riposte now.
The Off-guardian is guilty of removing articles it doesn’t agree with as well Kit.
Would you like to provide from some evidence for that assertion please?
