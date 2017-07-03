What “community standards” did this comment breach? #15

I don’t comment on the Guardian anything like as much as I used to, it has become largely pointless due to the massive and dishonest moderation. But the recent spate of rather retro anti-Russian articles caused me a brief bout of sarcasm under this article, headlined:

I thought nothing in Russia could shock me. Then I went to a television broadcast

It’s a forgettable book-plug, neck-deep in condecension, telling the story of how – in horrible evil Russia – there’s a person that tells the audience when to clap and when to stop clapping. The fact this is exactly how television all over the world works is not mentioned.

I posted the following comment:

Natrually, I was immediately called a “putinbot” by the sort of high-minded individuals who, 500 hundred years ago, would have been having epileptics burnt at the stake:

Interestingly, when it came time to remove comments, it wasn’t the abusive response that was removed, but the whole section:

Anyhow…

Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?

Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?

Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?

Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?

Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?

Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?

Is it not “relevant”?

If none of the above – why was it taken down?

