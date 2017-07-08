documentaries, latest, video, videos
Published on July 8, 2017
VIDEO: Requiem for the Suicided – Danny Casolaro Part 1

Danny Casolaro was a freelance journalist who told his friends and family that he was close to cracking a story he called ‘The Octopus’, which he referred to as the political conspiracy of the century. In August of 1991 he packed his notes and headed to West Virginia to conduct some final interviews for his forthcoming book. On August 10, 1991, he was found dead in his hotel room. The death was immediately ruled a suicide. Join us on this episode of The Corbett Report as we go in search of the story behind the story of the mysterious death of Danny Casolaro.

  archie1954 says

    How perverse and disgusting has Washington become? Degeneracy is everywhere and the fools elected to Congress are part of the problem, not part of the solution. The American people had better wake up because it is becoming too late to fix the situation.

